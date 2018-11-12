Repassez-moi l'standard... "Lullaby of Birdland" composed by George Shearing & lyrics George David Weiss, 1952
Birdland was a famous jazz club in New York City located at 1678 Broadway at 44th Street, where pianist George Shearing, composer of “Lullaby of Birdland” first played in 1949 with clarinetist Buddy De Franco. That year, owner Morris Levy renamed the club Birdland in honor of Charlie “Bird” Parker !
In his autobiography "Lullaby Of Birdland : The Autobiography Of George Shearing" Shearing says about the club which seated a maximum of 175 when packed, famous because of the live broadcasts which originated there. 1952, Levy decided to have station WJZ in New York broadcast a disc jockey program from there, he asked Shearing to record a theme song for the show...
George Shearing performing at the Madison Boys Club in New York in 1949 Credit : Associated Press
♪George Shearing, piano. George Devens, vibraphone. Al Mc Kibbon, contrebasse. Bill Clark, batterie : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing / George David Weiss) (L.A / 1954) Anthologie The complete quintet studio sessions (1949 /1954) - Label NITED ARCHIVES
♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. Jimmy Jones, piano. Herbie Mann, flûte. Paul Quinichette saxophone ténor, Clifford Brown trompette, Joe Benjamin contrebasse et Roy Haynes batterie (Arrgts Ernie Wilkins) : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing / George David Weiss) - De l'album Sarah Vaughan (Emarcy /1954) - Label VERVE 503305-2
♪Shorty Rodgers, trompette & arrgts. André Previn, piano. Bob Cooper, hautbois. Jimmy Giuffre, saxophone. Jack Marshall, guitare. Joe Mondragon, contrebasse. Shelly Manne, batterie : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) (L.A 1954) Anthologie Les trésors du Jazz 1954 - Label LE CHANT DU MONDE 57412 337
♪Cal Tjader, vibraphone. Manuel Duran, piano. Luis Miranda, congas. Bayardo Velardes, timbales. Carlos Duran, contrebasse : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) - De l'album Cal Tjader Quintet (1956) Anthologie Black Orchid - Label FANTASY 2473002
♪Perez Prado et son Orchestre : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) - De l'album "Prez" Perez Prado (1957) - Label RCA / VICTOR 828765525382
♪Astor Piazzolla, bandonéon & arrgts. Quinteto y orquestra de cuerdas : Carlos Raush, piano. Eddie Costa, vibraphone. Barry Galbrath, guitare. George Duvivier, contrebasse. Machito & Tito Puentes, percussions : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) Anthologie Tanguisimo album Take me dancing (New-York 1959) - label CHANT DU MONDE 574 2200.07
♪Quincy Jones Orchestra : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) Anthologie BD Music et Cabu presents Quincy Jones - Label BD MUSIC 73156
♪Mel Tormé Le Dek-Tette de Marty Paich : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing / George David Weiss) - De l'album Mel Tormé and the Marty Paich Dek-Tette Lulu's back in town (Bethlehem 1956) - Label AFFINITY / CHARLY 5
♪Jean Constantin, chant-piano : "Lola ou la légende du pays aux oiseaux" (Lullaby of Birdland) (George Shearing / Jean Constantin) 1956 Anthologie A la scène et à la ville EMI 8566422
♪Eartha Kitt, chant. Orchestre Henri René : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing / George David Weiss) Extrait de l'album Thursday's child (RCA / 1956) Anthologie BD MUSIC presents Eartha Kitt - Label BD MUSIC 112909
♪Bernard Peiffer, piano. Jean-Marie Ingrand contrebasse et Roger Paraboschi batterie "Lullaby of Birdland" (George Shearing) Anthologie Jazz in Paris GITANES JAZZ PRODUCTIONS 018425-2
♪Stéphane Grappelli, violon. Marc Hemmeler, piano. Guy Pedersen, contrebasse. Daniel Humair, batterie : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) - De l'album Stéphane Grappelli Quintet featuring Bill Coleman (1973) - label ACCORD 129020
♪Malou Beauvoir, chant. Jean Chaudron Trio / Bernard Désormières Piano, Jean Chaudron contrebasse et Alain Boucheaux batterie "Lullaby of Birdland" (George Shearing / George David Weiss) - De l'album An evening at the Swan (2008) - Label TRANSMUDIA
♪Barney Willen, saxophone soprano. Jacky Terrasson, piano. Gilles Naturel, contrebasse. Peter Gritz, batterie : I'm a fool to want you (S.Herron / J. Wolf / F. Sinatra) - De l'album Paris moods / Barney Willen Quartet (1990) - Label ALFA JAZZ 73