Repassez-moi l'standard... "Lullaby of Birdland" composed by George Shearing & lyrics George David Weiss, 1952

In his autobiography "Lullaby Of Birdland : The Autobiography Of George Shearing" Shearing says about the club which seated a maximum of 175 when packed, famous because of the live broadcasts which originated there. 1952, Levy decided to have station WJZ in New York broadcast a disc jockey program from there, he asked Shearing to record a theme song for the show...

George Shearing performing at the Madison Boys Club in New York in 1949 Credit : Associated Press

♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme

♪George Shearing, piano. George Devens, vibraphone. Al Mc Kibbon, contrebasse. Bill Clark, batterie : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing / George David Weiss) (L.A / 1954) Anthologie The complete quintet studio sessions (1949 /1954) - Label NITED ARCHIVES

♪Sarah Vaughan, chant. Jimmy Jones, piano. Herbie Mann, flûte. Paul Quinichette saxophone ténor, Clifford Brown trompette, Joe Benjamin contrebasse et Roy Haynes batterie (Arrgts Ernie Wilkins) : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing / George David Weiss) - De l'album Sarah Vaughan (Emarcy /1954) - Label VERVE 503305-2

♪Shorty Rodgers, trompette & arrgts. André Previn, piano. Bob Cooper, hautbois. Jimmy Giuffre, saxophone. Jack Marshall, guitare. Joe Mondragon, contrebasse. Shelly Manne, batterie : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) (L.A 1954) Anthologie Les trésors du Jazz 1954 - Label LE CHANT DU MONDE 57412 337

♪Cal Tjader, vibraphone. Manuel Duran, piano. Luis Miranda, congas. Bayardo Velardes, timbales. Carlos Duran, contrebasse : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) - De l'album Cal Tjader Quintet (1956) Anthologie Black Orchid - Label FANTASY 2473002

♪Perez Prado et son Orchestre : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) - De l'album "Prez" Perez Prado (1957) - Label RCA / VICTOR 828765525382

♪Astor Piazzolla, bandonéon & arrgts. Quinteto y orquestra de cuerdas : Carlos Raush, piano. Eddie Costa, vibraphone. Barry Galbrath, guitare. George Duvivier, contrebasse. Machito & Tito Puentes, percussions : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) Anthologie Tanguisimo album Take me dancing (New-York 1959) - label CHANT DU MONDE 574 2200.07

♪Quincy Jones Orchestra : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) Anthologie BD Music et Cabu presents Quincy Jones - Label BD MUSIC 73156

♪Mel Tormé Le Dek-Tette de Marty Paich : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing / George David Weiss) - De l'album Mel Tormé and the Marty Paich Dek-Tette Lulu's back in town (Bethlehem 1956) - Label AFFINITY / CHARLY 5

♪Jean Constantin, chant-piano : "Lola ou la légende du pays aux oiseaux" (Lullaby of Birdland) (George Shearing / Jean Constantin) 1956 Anthologie A la scène et à la ville EMI 8566422

♪Eartha Kitt, chant. Orchestre Henri René : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing / George David Weiss) Extrait de l'album Thursday's child (RCA / 1956) Anthologie BD MUSIC presents Eartha Kitt - Label BD MUSIC 112909

♪Bernard Peiffer, piano. Jean-Marie Ingrand contrebasse et Roger Paraboschi batterie "Lullaby of Birdland" (George Shearing) Anthologie Jazz in Paris GITANES JAZZ PRODUCTIONS 018425-2

♪Stéphane Grappelli, violon. Marc Hemmeler, piano. Guy Pedersen, contrebasse. Daniel Humair, batterie : Lullaby of Birdland (George Shearing) - De l'album Stéphane Grappelli Quintet featuring Bill Coleman (1973) - label ACCORD 129020

♪Malou Beauvoir, chant. Jean Chaudron Trio / Bernard Désormières Piano, Jean Chaudron contrebasse et Alain Boucheaux batterie "Lullaby of Birdland" (George Shearing / George David Weiss) - De l'album An evening at the Swan (2008) - Label TRANSMUDIA

♫Séquence "le standard est ouvert … aux auditeurs"

Proposé par Richard Souazanet...

♪Barney Willen, saxophone soprano. Jacky Terrasson, piano. Gilles Naturel, contrebasse. Peter Gritz, batterie : I'm a fool to want you (S.Herron / J. Wolf / F. Sinatra) - De l'album Paris moods / Barney Willen Quartet (1990) - Label ALFA JAZZ 73