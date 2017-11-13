Repassez-moi l'standard... "Cry Me a River" écrit et composé par Arthur Hamilton (1953)

Aujourd'hui... "Cry Me a River" écrit et composé par Arthur Hamilton en 1953

Arthur Hamilton has written extensively for films, television, the concert stage. His compositions include “Cry Me a River” “He Needs Me” “Sing a Rainbow Rain Sometimes” “The Best I Ever Was Till Love Touches Your Life“...

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

Programme musical

♪Julie London, chant. Barney Kessel, guitare. Ray Leatherwood, contrebasse : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) Liberty (1955) - De l'album "Julie London ‎– The Best Of Julie London "The Liberty Years (1988)" - Label EMI ‎ CDP 7 91298 2

♪Dinah Washington, chant. Orchestre direction Belford Hendricks : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "Dinah Washington ‎– What A Diff'rence A Day Makes ! (1959)" Label Mercury SR-60158

♪Sam Cooke, chant. Orchestre direction Horace Ott : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "Sam Cooke ‎– Mr. Soul (1963)" - Label RCA Victor LSP-2673

♪Lorraine Ellison, chant. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "Lorraine Ellison ‎– Heart and Soul (1966)" - Label Warner Bros Records ‎ WS 1674

♪Brother Jack McDuff, orgue. George Benson, guitare, Ron Holloway saxophone alto. Joe Duke, batterie : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "Brother Jack McDuff ‎– Hot Barbeque • Live ! (1966)" - Label BGP Records ‎ CDBGPD 053

♪Barbra Streisand, chant. Orchestre direction Peter Matz : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "Barbra Streisand ‎– The Barbra Streisand Album (1963)" - Label Columbia CS 8807

♪Claudine Longet, chant. Orchestre direction Nick De Caro : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "Claudine Longet ‎– We've Only Just Begun (1971)" - Label Barnaby Records ‎ Z 30377

♪The Steampacket : Long John Baldry, chant avec Brian Auger, orgue et Rod Stewart, guitare : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - Album "The Steampacket ‎– The First Supergroup (1977)" - Label Munster Records MR 243

♪John Greaves chant. Marcel Ballot, piano. Patrice Meyer, guitare : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "John Greaves - Marcel Ballot - Patrice Meyer ‎– On The Street Where You Live (2001)" - Label Blueprint BP 346CD

♪The Ray Brown Trio : Gene Harris, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Gerryck King, batterie : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "The Ray Brown Trio Featuring Gene Harris – Soular Energy (1985)" - Label Concord Jazz ‎ CCD 4268

♪Didier Malherbe, doudouk. Eric Lörher, guitare : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "Didier Malherbe / Eric Löhrer ‎– Nuit D'Ombrelle (2011)" - Label Naïve NJ621211

♪Caetano Veloso, chant. Luiz Brasil, guitare. Vitor Santos, trombone. Jorge Helder, contrebasse. Marcelo Costa, surdo et tambourin. Arrgts Jaques Morelenbaum : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "Caetano Veloso - A Foreign Sound (2004)" - Label Universal Music Production 0602498177334

♪Barney Wilen, saxophone soprano. Kenny Baron, piano. Ira Coleman, contrebasse. Lewis Nash, batterie : "Cry Me A River" (Arthur Hamilton) - De l'album "Barney Wilen ‎– New York Romance (1994)" - Label Venus Records SSC 1067D