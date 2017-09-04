Amir ElSaffar, Ictus

Concert donné le 02 sept 2017 à 17h30 en l'Abbaye de Royaumont.

"Interstices fait écho à mon propre parcours. J’ai toujours fait partie de deux mondes : le monde occidental, en grandissant aux Etats-Unis, et le monde arabe, que je connais par mes origines irakiennes et de nombreux voyages" . [ElSaffar]

Programme du concert

Amir ElSaffar

Interstices - Segah world / Improvisation / HD Blues / 19 + Breath / Improvisation / Athar Kurd / Improvisation / Bayat Chorus / Trio / Bayat Pent / Maquam

Amir ElSaffar, trompette, santur, voix

Ictus :

Sylvain Devaux hautbois, cor anglais

Dirk Descheemaeker clarinette, clarinette basse

Tom De Cock percussion, cymbalum

Jean-Luc Plouvier, piano accordé en micro-tons

Igor Semenoff, violon

Jeroen Robbrecht, alto

Geert De Bièvre, violoncelle

Géry Cambier, contrebasse, percussion

Alexandre Fostier, son

♫ Après- concert

Invités

- Florentino Calvo

- Sandrine Chatron

- Jean-Marc Zvellenreuther

Frédérick Martin (1958-2016)

♪ Honor Gradus Dignitas

2. Gradus, 3. Dignitas

Trio Polycordes

Sandrine Chatron, harpe

Florentino Calvo, mandoloncelle et mandoline

Jean-Marc Zvellenreuther, guitare

Enr. 2017

Trio Polycordes « In Memoriam Frédérick Martin »

La Follia Madrigal LFM 17031

♪ Dowland’s Box

1. The Right Honourable The Lord Viscount Lisle, His Galliard P 38, de John Dowland (transcription pour harpe)

Sandrine Chatron, harpe

Enr. 2017

Trio Polycordes « In Memoriam Frédérick Martin »

La Follia Madrigal LFM 17031

♪ Dowland’s Box

3. Dowlan Box

Trio Polycordes

Sandrine Chatron, harpe

Florentino Calvo, mandoloncelle

Jean-Marc Zvellenreuther, guitare

Enr. 2017

Trio Polycordes « In Memoriam Frédérick Martin »

La Follia Madrigal LFM 17031

♪ Scritta di Fausto

Trio Polycordes

Sandrine Chatron, harpe

Florentino Calvo, mandoloncelle et mandoline

Jean-Marc Zvellenreuther, guitare

Enr. 2017

Trio Polycordes « In Memoriam Frédérick Martin »

La Follia Madrigal LFM 17031

♪ Ustvolst

Trio Polycordes

Sandrine Chatron, harpe

Florentino Calvo, mandoloncelle

Jean-Marc Zvellenreuther, guitare

Enr. 2017

Trio Polycordes « In Memoriam Frédérick Martin »

La Follia Madrigal LFM 17031t;

