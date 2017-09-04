Amir ElSaffar, Ictus
Amir ElSaffar nous invite à écouter, observer, ressentir la subtilité de ces interstices, univers d’échanges et de rencontres. Voyage à travers le silence et les sons, la régularité des cycles et la liberté des improvisations, les harmonies polyphoniques et les microtonalités des maqâms.
Concert donné le 02 sept 2017 à 17h30 en l'Abbaye de Royaumont.
"Interstices fait écho à mon propre parcours. J’ai toujours fait partie de deux mondes : le monde occidental, en grandissant aux Etats-Unis, et le monde arabe, que je connais par mes origines irakiennes et de nombreux voyages" . [ElSaffar]
Programme du concert
Amir ElSaffar
Interstices - Segah world / Improvisation / HD Blues / 19 + Breath / Improvisation / Athar Kurd / Improvisation / Bayat Chorus / Trio / Bayat Pent / Maquam
Amir ElSaffar, trompette, santur, voix
- Ictus :
Sylvain Devaux hautbois, cor anglais
Dirk Descheemaeker clarinette, clarinette basse
Tom De Cock percussion, cymbalum
Jean-Luc Plouvier, piano accordé en micro-tons
Igor Semenoff, violon
Jeroen Robbrecht, alto
Geert De Bièvre, violoncelle
Géry Cambier, contrebasse, percussion
Alexandre Fostier, son
♫ Après- concert
Invités
- Florentino Calvo
- Sandrine Chatron
- Jean-Marc Zvellenreuther
Frédérick Martin (1958-2016)
♪ Honor Gradus Dignitas
2. Gradus, 3. Dignitas
Trio Polycordes
Sandrine Chatron, harpe
Florentino Calvo, mandoloncelle et mandoline
Jean-Marc Zvellenreuther, guitare
Enr. 2017
Trio Polycordes « In Memoriam Frédérick Martin »
La Follia Madrigal LFM 17031
♪ Dowland’s Box
1. The Right Honourable The Lord Viscount Lisle, His Galliard P 38, de John Dowland (transcription pour harpe)
Sandrine Chatron, harpe
Enr. 2017
Trio Polycordes « In Memoriam Frédérick Martin »
La Follia Madrigal LFM 17031
♪ Dowland’s Box
3. Dowlan Box
Trio Polycordes
Sandrine Chatron, harpe
Florentino Calvo, mandoloncelle
Jean-Marc Zvellenreuther, guitare
Enr. 2017
Trio Polycordes « In Memoriam Frédérick Martin »
La Follia Madrigal LFM 17031
♪ Scritta di Fausto
Trio Polycordes
Sandrine Chatron, harpe
Florentino Calvo, mandoloncelle et mandoline
Jean-Marc Zvellenreuther, guitare
Enr. 2017
Trio Polycordes « In Memoriam Frédérick Martin »
La Follia Madrigal LFM 17031
♪ Ustvolst
Trio Polycordes
Sandrine Chatron, harpe
Florentino Calvo, mandoloncelle
Jean-Marc Zvellenreuther, guitare
Enr. 2017
Trio Polycordes « In Memoriam Frédérick Martin »
La Follia Madrigal LFM 17031t;
- Arnaud MerlinProduction
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration