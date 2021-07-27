Concerts
Le concert de 20h
Lundi, Mardi, Mercredi, jeudi, vendredi et dimanche de 20h à 22h30Musique classique
Mardi 27 juillet 2021
Jazz in Marciac 2021 : Brad Mehldau, Youn Sun Nah, Showcases Jazz Migration & Occijazz
Soirée 3 concerts Jazz in Marciac. ATTENTION ! Pour des raisons contractuelles, ces concerts ne seront pas proposés à la réécoute.
20h : Concerts enregistés le 26 juillet 2021 à l'Astrada à Marciac dans le cadre du Focus sur l'Emergence de Jazz Migration & Occijazz, Jazz in Marciac.
Go to the Dogs ! (Jazz Migration)
Aristide d'Agostino (trompette)
Arnaud Edel (guitare)
Thibaud Thiolon (saxophone soprano, saxophone ténor, percussions)
Samuel Foucault (basse)
Jean-Emmanuel Doucet (batterie)
- Vortex (Aristide d'Agostino)
- Chicas Chicas (Samuel Foucault)
- Alphonse (Thibaud Thiolon)
- Tesao (Arturo Kampela)
You (Jazz Migration)
Heloïse Divilly (batterie, voix)
Linda Oláh (voix)
Guillaume Magne (guitare)
- Winter's Night (Heloïse Divilly)
- Let Me Loom You (Heloïse Divilly)
- Tell Me No More About th Beat of the Night (Heloïse Divilly)
- Mont Ventoux (Heloïse Divilly)
- Towards the Lakelands (Heloïse Divilly)
21h : en direct du chapiteau
Brad Mehldau Trio
Brad Mehldau (piano)
Larry Grenadier (contrebasse)
Jeff Ballard (batterie)
23h : en direct du chapiteau
Youn Sun Nah & Ulf Wakenius Duo
Youn Sun Nah (voix)
Ulf Wakenius (guitare)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Alex DutilhProduction
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
