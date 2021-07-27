Le concert de 20h
Jazz in Marciac 2021 : Brad Mehldau, Youn Sun Nah, Showcases Jazz Migration & Occijazz

Soirée 3 concerts Jazz in Marciac. ATTENTION ! Pour des raisons contractuelles, ces concerts ne seront pas proposés à la réécoute.

Jazz in Marciac 2021

20h : Concerts enregistés le 26 juillet 2021 à l'Astrada à Marciac dans le cadre du Focus sur l'Emergence de Jazz Migration & Occijazz, Jazz in Marciac.

Go to the Dogs ! sur la scène de l'Astrada le 26 juillet 2021
Go to the Dogs ! sur la scène de l'Astrada le 26 juillet 2021, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

Go to the Dogs ! (Jazz Migration)

Aristide d'Agostino (trompette)
Arnaud Edel (guitare)
Thibaud Thiolon (saxophone soprano, saxophone ténor, percussions)
Samuel Foucault (basse)
Jean-Emmanuel Doucet (batterie)

  • Vortex (Aristide d'Agostino)
  • Chicas Chicas (Samuel Foucault)
  • Alphonse (Thibaud Thiolon)
  • Tesao (Arturo Kampela)
You sur la scène de l'Astrada le 26 juillet 2021
You sur la scène de l'Astrada le 26 juillet 2021, © Radio France / Emmanuelle Lacaze

You (Jazz Migration)

Heloïse Divilly (batterie, voix)
Linda Oláh (voix)
Guillaume Magne (guitare)

  • Winter's Night (Heloïse Divilly)
  • Let Me Loom You (Heloïse Divilly)
  • Tell Me No More About th Beat of the Night (Heloïse Divilly)
  • Mont Ventoux (Heloïse Divilly)
  • Towards the Lakelands (Heloïse Divilly)

21h : en direct du chapiteau

Brad Mehldau Trio

Brad Mehldau (piano)
Larry Grenadier (contrebasse)
Jeff Ballard (batterie)

23h : en direct du chapiteau

Youn Sun Nah & Ulf Wakenius Duo

Youn Sun Nah (voix)
Ulf Wakenius (guitare)

