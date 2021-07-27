Été Classique Après-midi
Mardi 27 juillet 2021
Été Classique de Christophe Dilys - Méchantes et méchants

L'histoire de l'opéra et du cinéma est jalonnée par d'extraordinaires figures complexes, négatives et passionnantes : Circé, Médée, Armide, le Joker, Dark Vador, les Sirènes, les Ondines... Avec la musique de Gershwin, Ravel, Haendel, Lili Boulanger, Rachel Portman, John Williams, Vivaldi...

La programmation musicale :
  • 14h02
    Catfish row : Catfish row - Introduction - suite pour orchestre
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Catfish row : Catfish row - Introduction - suite pour orchestre

    Leonard Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Saint Louis
    Album George Gershwin : Musique orchestrale Label Brilliant Classics (94861)
  • 14h10
    Gaspard de la nuit : I. Ondine (orchestra) - CAROLE BOUQUET
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Gaspard de la nuit : 1. Ondine

    Marius Constant : compositeur, Christoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Paris, Carole Bouquet, Tzimon Barto
    Album Maurice Ravel : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Ondine (ODE 1051-2) Année 2004
  • 14h17
    Gaspard de la nuit : III. Scarbo (orchestra)
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Gaspard de la nuit : 3. Scarbo

    Marius Constant : compositeur, Christoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Paris
    Album Maurice Ravel : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Ondine (ODE 1051-2) Année 2004
  • 14h27
    Les dents de la mer (Jaws) : Thème - pour orchestre
    John Williamscompositeur

    Les dents de la mer (Jaws) : Thème - pour orchestre

    Arthur Fiedler : chef d'orchestre, Boston Pops Orchestra
    Album Fiedler Encores Label Decca Eloquence (4828792) Année 1978
  • 14h29
    Jaws : Out to sea / The shark cage
    John Williamscompositeur

    Jaws : Out to sea / The shark cage

    Gustavo Dudamel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles
    Album Celebrating John Williams Label Dgg (4836647) Année 2019
  • 14h34
    Meerfey op 69 n°5 - pour voix de femmes a cappella
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Meerfey op 69 n°5 - pour voix de femmes a cappella

    Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion
    Album Rheinmädchen Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC902239) Année 2016
  • 14h39
    Rinaldo : Ouverture (instrumental)
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Rinaldo : Ouverture (instrumental)

    René Jacobs : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg
    Album Rinaldo (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901796/98) Année 2003
  • 14h45
    Rinaldo : Furie terribili (Acte I Sc 5) Air d'Armida - VIVICA GENAUX
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Rinaldo : Furie terribili (Acte I Sc 5) Air d'Armida

    René Jacobs : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Vivica Genaux : Mezzo-soprano, Miah Persson : Soprano, Soprano, Almirena, Une sirène, Inga Kalna : Soprano, Soprano, Armida, Une sirène, Lawrence Zazzo : Haute-contre, Goffredo
    Album Rinaldo (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901796/98) Année 2003
  • 14h47
    Rinaldo : Come a tempo guingesti (Acte I Sc 5) Récitatif accompagné Argante et Armida - VIVICA GENAUX
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Rinaldo : Come a tempo guingesti (Acte I Sc 5) Récitatif accompagné Argante et Armida

    René Jacobs : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Vivica Genaux : Mezzo-soprano, Miah Persson : Soprano, Soprano, Almirena, Une sirène, Inga Kalna : Soprano, Soprano, Armida, Une sirène, Lawrence Zazzo : Haute-contre, Goffredo
    Album Rinaldo (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901796/98) Année 2003
  • 14h49
    Rinaldo : Ah crudel (Acte II Sc 8) Air d'Armida - VIVICA GENAUX
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Rinaldo : Ah crudel (Acte II Sc 8) Air d'Armida

    René Jacobs : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Vivica Genaux : Mezzo-soprano, Miah Persson : Soprano, Soprano, Almirena, Une sirène, Inga Kalna : Soprano, Soprano, Armida, Une sirène, Lawrence Zazzo : Haute-contre, Goffredo
    Album Rinaldo (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901796/98)
  • 14h57
    Shining : Home - HENRY HALL AND THE GLENEAGLES HOTEL BAND
    Henry Hall And The Gleneagles Hotel Band

    Shining : Home

    Album BOF / The shining Label Warner (WB 56827) Année 1980
  • 15h00
    Le silence des agneaux : Main title
    Howard Shorecompositeur

    Le silence des agneaux : Main title

    Orchestre Symphonique De Munich
    Album BOF / Le silence des agneaux Label Mca Records (MCD 10194) Année 1991
  • 15h06
    Tout le monde chante : La ci darem la mano - FRANK SINATRA
    Wolfgang Mozartcompositeur

    Tout le monde chante : La ci darem la mano

    Frank Sinatra : Chant, Kathryn Grayson : Chant
    Album BOF / Tout le monde chante Label Hollywood Soundstage (HS 5 006) Année 1981
  • 15h10
    Nocturnes L 91 : Sirènes - pour orchestre avec choeur de femmes sans paroles - ORCHESTRE PHILHARMONIQUE DE BERLIN
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Nocturnes L 91 : Sirènes - pour orchestre avec choeur de femmes sans paroles

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Choeur de la Radio de Berlin, Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin : orchestre
    Album Claudio Abbado dirige Claude Debussy Label Deutsche Grammophon (471332-2) Année 2001
  • 15h20
    La sirene : Danse du chapeau de roseau - arrangement pour piano - LANG LANG
    Mingxin Ducompositeur

    La sirene : Danse du chapeau de roseau - arrangement pour piano

    Lang Lang : Piano
    Album Lang Lang : Dragon songs Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (477 6229) Année 2006
  • 15h22
    Les sirènes - pour mezzo-soprano choeur et piano - HELENE SCHNEIDERMAN
    Lili Boulangercompositeur

    Les sirènes - pour mezzo-soprano choeur et piano

    Helmut Wolf : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Philharmonique De Stuttgart, Helene Schneiderman : Mezzo-soprano, Emile Naoumoff : Piano
    Album Autour de Lili Boulanger Label Saphir Productions (LVC 001015)
  • 15h27
    Sirènes : Sirens
    Rachel Portmancompositeur

    Sirènes : Sirens

    David Snell : chef d'orchestre
    Album BOF / Sirènes Label Milan (35669-2) Année 1994
  • 15h30
    Star Wars, Suite symphonique : 3. Marche impériale (Thème de Dark Vador)
    John Williamscompositeur

    Star Wars, Suite symphonique : 3. Marche impériale (Thème de Dark Vador)

    Dirk Brosse : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album The genius of film music : Hollywood blockbusters 1980s to 2000s Label London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO0110) Année 2018
