Mardi 27 juillet 2021
Été Classique de Christophe Dilys - Méchantes et méchants
L'histoire de l'opéra et du cinéma est jalonnée par d'extraordinaires figures complexes, négatives et passionnantes : Circé, Médée, Armide, le Joker, Dark Vador, les Sirènes, les Ondines... Avec la musique de Gershwin, Ravel, Haendel, Lili Boulanger, Rachel Portman, John Williams, Vivaldi...
La programmation musicale :
- 14h02George Gershwincompositeur
Catfish row : Catfish row - Introduction - suite pour orchestreLeonard Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Saint LouisAlbum George Gershwin : Musique orchestrale Label Brilliant Classics (94861)
- 14h10Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Gaspard de la nuit : 1. OndineMarius Constant : compositeur, Christoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de Paris, Carole Bouquet, Tzimon BartoAlbum Maurice Ravel : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Ondine (ODE 1051-2) Année 2004
- 14h17Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Gaspard de la nuit : 3. ScarboMarius Constant : compositeur, Christoph Eschenbach : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de ParisAlbum Maurice Ravel : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Ondine (ODE 1051-2) Année 2004
- 14h27John Williamscompositeur
Les dents de la mer (Jaws) : Thème - pour orchestreArthur Fiedler : chef d'orchestre, Boston Pops OrchestraAlbum Fiedler Encores Label Decca Eloquence (4828792) Année 1978
- 14h29John Williamscompositeur
Jaws : Out to sea / The shark cageGustavo Dudamel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los AngelesAlbum Celebrating John Williams Label Dgg (4836647) Année 2019
- 14h34Robert Schumanncompositeur
Meerfey op 69 n°5 - pour voix de femmes a cappellaRaphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, PygmalionAlbum Rheinmädchen Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC902239) Année 2016
- 14h39Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Rinaldo : Ouverture (instrumental)René Jacobs : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De FribourgAlbum Rinaldo (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901796/98) Année 2003
- 14h45Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Rinaldo : Furie terribili (Acte I Sc 5) Air d'ArmidaRené Jacobs : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Vivica Genaux : Mezzo-soprano, Miah Persson : Soprano, Soprano, Almirena, Une sirène, Inga Kalna : Soprano, Soprano, Armida, Une sirène, Lawrence Zazzo : Haute-contre, GoffredoAlbum Rinaldo (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901796/98) Année 2003
- 14h47Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Rinaldo : Come a tempo guingesti (Acte I Sc 5) Récitatif accompagné Argante et ArmidaRené Jacobs : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Vivica Genaux : Mezzo-soprano, Miah Persson : Soprano, Soprano, Almirena, Une sirène, Inga Kalna : Soprano, Soprano, Armida, Une sirène, Lawrence Zazzo : Haute-contre, GoffredoAlbum Rinaldo (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901796/98) Année 2003
- 14h49Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Rinaldo : Ah crudel (Acte II Sc 8) Air d'ArmidaRené Jacobs : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Vivica Genaux : Mezzo-soprano, Miah Persson : Soprano, Soprano, Almirena, Une sirène, Inga Kalna : Soprano, Soprano, Armida, Une sirène, Lawrence Zazzo : Haute-contre, GoffredoAlbum Rinaldo (Intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901796/98)
- 14h57Henry Hall And The Gleneagles Hotel Band
Shining : HomeAlbum BOF / The shining Label Warner (WB 56827) Année 1980
- 15h00Howard Shorecompositeur
Le silence des agneaux : Main titleOrchestre Symphonique De MunichAlbum BOF / Le silence des agneaux Label Mca Records (MCD 10194) Année 1991
- 15h06Wolfgang Mozartcompositeur
Tout le monde chante : La ci darem la manoFrank Sinatra : Chant, Kathryn Grayson : ChantAlbum BOF / Tout le monde chante Label Hollywood Soundstage (HS 5 006) Année 1981
- 15h10Claude Debussycompositeur
Nocturnes L 91 : Sirènes - pour orchestre avec choeur de femmes sans parolesClaudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Choeur de la Radio de Berlin, Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin : orchestreAlbum Claudio Abbado dirige Claude Debussy Label Deutsche Grammophon (471332-2) Année 2001
- 15h20Mingxin Ducompositeur
La sirene : Danse du chapeau de roseau - arrangement pour pianoLang Lang : PianoAlbum Lang Lang : Dragon songs Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (477 6229) Année 2006
- 15h22Lili Boulangercompositeur
Les sirènes - pour mezzo-soprano choeur et pianoHelmut Wolf : chef d'orchestre, Choeur Philharmonique De Stuttgart, Helene Schneiderman : Mezzo-soprano, Emile Naoumoff : PianoAlbum Autour de Lili Boulanger Label Saphir Productions (LVC 001015)
- 15h27Rachel Portmancompositeur
Sirènes : SirensDavid Snell : chef d'orchestreAlbum BOF / Sirènes Label Milan (35669-2) Année 1994
- 15h30John Williamscompositeur
Star Wars, Suite symphonique : 3. Marche impériale (Thème de Dark Vador)Dirk Brosse : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum The genius of film music : Hollywood blockbusters 1980s to 2000s Label London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO0110) Année 2018
