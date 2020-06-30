Retour de plage
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Mardi 30 juin 2020
1h 54mn

Girl Power (2/2)

Pour ce second Retour de Plage, Thierry Jousse poursuit sa déclaration d'amour à Marianne Faithfull, Dolly Parton et Aretha Franklin ! Honneur aux femmes : "A Change is Gonna Come" !

Girl Power (2/2)
Emmylou Harris en 2013 / Retour de Plage du 30/06/2020, © Getty / Mark Horton
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Leaner of the pack - THE SHANGRI-LAS
    The Shangri-Las

    Leaner of the pack

    Album ! ! ! Label Lilith Records (LR154) Année 2009
  • 18h08
    He's gone - THE CHANTELS
    The Chantels

    He's gone

    Album She's so fine (the rise of girl groups) Label Fantastic Voyage (FVTD160) Année 2013
  • 18h11
    It's love that really counts (in the long run) - THE SHIRELLES
    The Shirelles

    It's love that really counts (in the long run)

    Bacharach Burt : compositeur, David Hal : compositeur, Bacharach Burt : auteur, David Hal : auteur
    Album Compil./Bacharach Burt/The look of love Label Wea (9548 39624-5)
  • 18h15
    On broadway - THE CRYSTALS
    The Crystals

    On broadway

    Album Phil Spector presents the Philles album collection cd 2/He's a rebel / Label Philles Records (88697 92782 2-2) Année 1963
  • 18h17
    Walking in the rain - THE RONETTES
    The Ronettes

    Walking in the rain

    Album Phil Spector presents the Philles album collection cd 6/Presenting the fabulous Ronettes Label Philles Records (88697 92782 2-6)
  • 18h21
    So young - THE RONETTES
    The Ronettes

    So young

    Album Phil Spector presents the Philles album collection cd 6/Presenting the fabulous Ronettes Label Philles Records (88697 92782 2-6)
  • 18h24
    Strange love

    Strange love

    Darlene Love
    Album Phil Spector/Back to mono (1958-1969) cd 2 Label Phil Spector (7118-2/2) Année 1991
  • 18h28
    Message to Michael - THE MARVELETTES
    The Marvelettes

    Message to Michael

    Album Forever more : the complete Motown albums / Vol.2 Label Motown (B0016193-02) Année 2011
  • 18h31
    Falling in love with love - DIANA ROSS AND THE SUPREMES
    Diana Ross And The Supremes

    Falling in Love With Love

    Album Anthology Label Tamla Motown (ZD72533) Année 1986
