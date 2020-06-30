Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
ArchivesChanson
Mardi 30 juin 2020
Girl Power (2/2)
Pour ce second Retour de Plage, Thierry Jousse poursuit sa déclaration d'amour à Marianne Faithfull, Dolly Parton et Aretha Franklin ! Honneur aux femmes : "A Change is Gonna Come" !
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03The Shangri-Las
Leaner of the packAlbum ! ! ! Label Lilith Records (LR154) Année 2009
- 18h08The Chantels
He's goneAlbum She's so fine (the rise of girl groups) Label Fantastic Voyage (FVTD160) Année 2013
- 18h11The Shirelles
It's love that really counts (in the long run)Bacharach Burt : compositeur, David Hal : compositeur, Bacharach Burt : auteur, David Hal : auteurAlbum Compil./Bacharach Burt/The look of love Label Wea (9548 39624-5)
- 18h15The Crystals
On broadwayAlbum Phil Spector presents the Philles album collection cd 2/He's a rebel / Label Philles Records (88697 92782 2-2) Année 1963
- 18h17The Ronettes
Walking in the rainAlbum Phil Spector presents the Philles album collection cd 6/Presenting the fabulous Ronettes Label Philles Records (88697 92782 2-6)
- 18h21The Ronettes
So youngAlbum Phil Spector presents the Philles album collection cd 6/Presenting the fabulous Ronettes Label Philles Records (88697 92782 2-6)
- 18h24
Strange loveDarlene LoveAlbum Phil Spector/Back to mono (1958-1969) cd 2 Label Phil Spector (7118-2/2) Année 1991
- 18h28The Marvelettes
Message to MichaelAlbum Forever more : the complete Motown albums / Vol.2 Label Motown (B0016193-02) Année 2011
- 18h31Diana Ross And The Supremes
Falling in Love With LoveAlbum Anthology Label Tamla Motown (ZD72533) Année 1986
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
émission précédentelundi 29 juin 2020
Girl Power (1/2)
1h 54mn
émission suivantemercredi 1 juillet 2020
Couleurs italiennes
1h 54mn