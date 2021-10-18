Musique matin
Magazine
Musique matin
Par Jean-Baptiste Urbain
du lundi au vendredi de 7h05 à 9hMusique classique
Lundi 18 octobre 2021
1h 53mn

La Matinale avec Philippe Jaroussky

Le contre-ténor Philippe Jaroussky publie un nouveau disque aux côtés du guitariste Thibaut Garcia. Le chanteur vient également nous voir en tant que chef d'orchestre puisqu'il dirige désormais fréquemment sur de nombreuses scènes.

La Matinale avec Philippe Jaroussky
Le contre-ténor Philippe Jaroussky multiplie les projets et se met notamment à la direction d'orchestre, © Parlophone Records

Au programme

La voix mystère

Tentez de gagner ce matin un disque "Tango" par Pascal Contet et l'Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie sorti en 2021 chez Aparté.

Programmation musicale

Felix Mendelssohn
Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré min : 3. Allegro  Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Orchestre de Chambre de Prague
TRANSART

La programmation musicale :
  • 7h06
    Concerto italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 : Allegro - pour piano - ALFRED BRENDEL
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Concerto italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 : Allegro - pour piano

    Alfred Brendel : Piano
    Album Alfred Brendel Collection / Volume 1 Label Philips (420832-2) Année 1977
  • 7h12
    12 Irish songs WoO 154 : 4. The pulse of an Irishman - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumental - MARIA KEOHANE
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    12 Irish songs WoO 154 : 4. The pulse of an Irishman - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumental

    Philippe Pierlot : chef d'orchestre, Ricercar Consort, Maria Keohane : Soprano, Philippe Pierlot : auteur
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Irish songs Label Mirare (MIR540) Année 2021
  • 7h15
    29 Lieder verschiedener Völker WoO 158 : 17. Lilla Carl - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumental - MARIA KEOHANE
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    29 Lieder verschiedener Völker WoO 158 : 17. Lilla Carl - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumental

    Philippe Pierlot : chef d'orchestre, Ricercar Consort, Maria Keohane : Soprano, Philippe Pierlot : auteur
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Irish songs Label Mirare (MIR540) Année 2021
  • 7h26
    L'hécatombe - GEORGES BRASSENS
    Georges Brassens

    L'hécatombe

    Album Anthologie de la chanson francaise 1952 Label Epm Records (VC 104-3) Année 1952
  • 7h33
    Concerto en Mi bémol Maj HOB : Viie : 1 pour trompette et orchestre : I. Allegro - WYNTON MARSALIS
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Concerto en Mi bémol Maj HOB : Viie : 1 pour trompette et orchestre : I. Allegro

    Raymond Leppard : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis : Trompette
    Album Joseph Haydn / Leopold Mozart / Johann nepomuk Hummel : Concertos pour trompette et orchestre / Wynton Marsalis Label Cbs (DBS CD 37 846) Année 1983
  • 7h43
    Le Jardin - pour soprano et piano - MARIE LAURE GARNIER
    Henri Rebercompositeur

    Le Jardin - pour soprano et piano

    Marie Laure Garnier : Soprano, Alphonse Cemin : Piano, Alexandre Dumas Pere : auteur
    Album Alexandre Dumas et la musique Label Alpha (501240) Année 2020
  • 7h46
    Sonatina (Spring Quartet Version) - ARANDEL
    Arandel

    Sonatina (Spring Quartet Version)

    Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeur
    Album InBach Vol. 2 Label Infine (668301) Année 2021
  • 7h53
    Alfonso und Estrella D 732 : Introduction (Acte III)
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Alfonso und Estrella D 732 : Introduction (Acte III)

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Berlin
    Album Nikolaus Harnoncourt dirige Franz Schubert Label Berliner Philharmoniker Recordings (BPHR150061) Année 2015
  • 7h57
    6 arrangements de chansons de Trenet : Ménilmontant - MARC ANDRE HAMELIN
    Alexis Weissenbergcompositeur

    6 arrangements de chansons de Trenet : Ménilmontant

    Marc Andre Hamelin
    Album Marc-André Hamelin in a state of jazz Label Hyperion (CDA67656) Année 2008
  • 8h07
    2 Mélodies op 27 : 1. Chanson d'amour - SABINE DEVIEILHE
    GABRIEL FAUREcompositeur

    2 Mélodies op 27 : 1. Chanson d'amour

    Année 2020
  • 8h12
    Night creature - fast - DEE DEE BRIDGEWATER
    Duke Ellingtoncompositeur

    Night creature - fast

    Dee Dee Bridgewater : Voix, Divers
    Album Prelude to a kiss/The Duke Ellington album Label Philips (446717-2) Année 1996
  • 8h17
    TCHAIKOVSKI - Roméo et Juliette - Orchestre Français des Jeunes - Michael Schonwandt - TCHAIKOVSKI - Roméo et Juliette - Orchestre Français des Jeunes - Michael Schonwandt

    TCHAIKOVSKI - Roméo et Juliette - Orchestre Français des Jeunes - Michael Schonwandt

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
