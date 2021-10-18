Magazine
Musique matin
du lundi au vendredi de 7h05 à 9hMusique classique
Lundi 18 octobre 2021
La Matinale avec Philippe Jaroussky
Le contre-ténor Philippe Jaroussky publie un nouveau disque aux côtés du guitariste Thibaut Garcia. Le chanteur vient également nous voir en tant que chef d'orchestre puisqu'il dirige désormais fréquemment sur de nombreuses scènes.
Au programme
- 7h20 : Au fil de l'Actu avec Serge Hureau
- 7h50 : La chronique d'Antoine Pecqueur
- 7h55 : La Voix Mystère
- 8h10 : Le reportage de Sofia Anastasio
- 8h20 : Maxxi Classique de Max Dozolme
- 8h30 : L'invité du jour : Philippe Jaroussky
La voix mystère
Tentez de gagner ce matin un disque “Tango” par Pascal Contet et l’Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie sorti en 2021 chez Aparté. Pour cela, envoyez-nous la réponse de notre jeu de 7h55 en cliquant sur "contactez-nous" et laissez-nous vos coordonnées : nom, prénom et adresse postale complète. Bonne chance !
Programmation musicale
Felix Mendelssohn
Concerto pour violon n°1 en Ré min : 3. Allegro Nemanja Radulovic, violon
Orchestre de Chambre de Prague
TRANSART
La programmation musicale :
- 7h06Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto italien en Fa Maj BWV 971 : Allegro - pour pianoAlfred Brendel : PianoAlbum Alfred Brendel Collection / Volume 1 Label Philips (420832-2) Année 1977
- 7h12Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
12 Irish songs WoO 154 : 4. The pulse of an Irishman - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumentalPhilippe Pierlot : chef d'orchestre, Ricercar Consort, Maria Keohane : Soprano, Philippe Pierlot : auteurAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Irish songs Label Mirare (MIR540) Année 2021
- 7h15Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
29 Lieder verschiedener Völker WoO 158 : 17. Lilla Carl - arrangement pour soprano et ensemble instrumentalPhilippe Pierlot : chef d'orchestre, Ricercar Consort, Maria Keohane : Soprano, Philippe Pierlot : auteurAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Irish songs Label Mirare (MIR540) Année 2021
- 7h26Georges Brassens
L'hécatombeAlbum Anthologie de la chanson francaise 1952 Label Epm Records (VC 104-3) Année 1952
- 7h33Joseph Haydncompositeur
Concerto en Mi bémol Maj HOB : Viie : 1 pour trompette et orchestre : I. AllegroRaymond Leppard : chef d'orchestre, National Philharmonic Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis : TrompetteAlbum Joseph Haydn / Leopold Mozart / Johann nepomuk Hummel : Concertos pour trompette et orchestre / Wynton Marsalis Label Cbs (DBS CD 37 846) Année 1983
- 7h43Henri Rebercompositeur
Le Jardin - pour soprano et pianoMarie Laure Garnier : Soprano, Alphonse Cemin : Piano, Alexandre Dumas Pere : auteurAlbum Alexandre Dumas et la musique Label Alpha (501240) Année 2020
- 7h46Arandel
Sonatina (Spring Quartet Version)Jean Sebastien Bach : compositeurAlbum InBach Vol. 2 Label Infine (668301) Année 2021
- 7h53Franz Schubertcompositeur
Alfonso und Estrella D 732 : Introduction (Acte III)Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de BerlinAlbum Nikolaus Harnoncourt dirige Franz Schubert Label Berliner Philharmoniker Recordings (BPHR150061) Année 2015
- 7h57Alexis Weissenbergcompositeur
6 arrangements de chansons de Trenet : MénilmontantMarc Andre HamelinAlbum Marc-André Hamelin in a state of jazz Label Hyperion (CDA67656) Année 2008
- 8h07GABRIEL FAUREcompositeur
2 Mélodies op 27 : 1. Chanson d'amourAnnée 2020
- 8h12Duke Ellingtoncompositeur
Night creature - fastDee Dee Bridgewater : Voix, DiversAlbum Prelude to a kiss/The Duke Ellington album Label Philips (446717-2) Année 1996
TCHAIKOVSKI - Roméo et Juliette - Orchestre Français des Jeunes - Michael Schonwandt
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Jean-Baptiste UrbainProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Marion GuillemetCollaboration
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
- Pierre MatignonCollaboration
