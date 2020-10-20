{"xtn2":3,"xtpage":"Article::article_-_Newvelle_OWL_trio_Kurt_Elling_Life_of_the_Party","x4":13,"x5":"[Jazz]","x6":"","x7":"[Newvelle_OWL_trio_Kurt_Elling_Life_of_the_Party]","x10":"20201020","x11":"20201020","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte]","x15":"[Jazz]","x16":"[b7652d0f41a761f959bbf4ced47dd990468f8647]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Article::Newvelle_OWL_trio_Kurt_Elling_Life_of_the_Party","atinternet_podcast":""}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Fjazz%2Fnewvelle-owl-trio-kurt-elling-life-party-88671","stationId":"4","model":"article"}