{"xtn2":3,"xtpage":"Article::article_-_Newvelle_Dave_Douglas_Elan_Mehler_If_There_Are_Mountains","x4":13,"x5":"[Jazz]","x6":"","x7":"[Newvelle_Dave_Douglas_Elan_Mehler_If_There_Are_Mountains]","x10":"20201020","x11":"20201020","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte|video]","x15":"[Jazz|Dave_Douglas|Piano_instrument|Trompette_instrument]","x16":"[615b04a1352eb11a18f286c7ad37b2d8dd6d9dc2]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Article::Newvelle_Dave_Douglas_Elan_Mehler_If_There_Are_Mountains","atinternet_podcast":""}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Fjazz%2Fnewvelle-dave-douglas-elan-mehler-if-there-are-mountains-88668","stationId":"4","model":"article"}