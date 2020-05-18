{"xtn2":3,"xtpage":"Article::article_-_Luciana_Souza_-_Storytellers","x4":13,"x5":"[Jazz]","x6":"","x7":"[Luciana_Souza_-_Storytellers]","x10":"20200518","x11":"20200518","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte]","x15":"[Jazz|Luciana_Souza]","x16":"[2e6a36c805ebc1f5d7a45f672d5a32e21bb69b96]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Article::Luciana_Souza_-_Storytellers","atinternet_podcast":""}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Fjazz%2Fluciana-souza-storytellers-83931","stationId":"4","model":"article"}