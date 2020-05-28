{"xtn2":3,"xtpage":"Article::article_-_Lionel_Loueke_-_The_Journey_Bonus","x4":13,"x5":"[Jazz]","x6":"","x7":"[Lionel_Loueke_-_The_Journey_Bonus]","x10":"20200528","x11":"20200528","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte]","x15":"[Jazz|Lionel_Loueke|Guitare_instrument]","x16":"[5748f300200fced67963c25f4f43d52b567b2051]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Article::Lionel_Loueke_-_The_Journey_Bonus","atinternet_podcast":""}
