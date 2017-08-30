Jazz Trotter : Sugaray Rayford - The World That We Live In
Publié le mercredi 30 août 2017 à 15h53
Parution de « The World That We Live In » de Sugaray Rayford chez Blind Faith.
Pour la parution de son nouvel album « The World That We Live In » chez Blind Faith, le bluesman Sugaray Rayford est en concert :
- samedi 02 septembre à 22h dans le cadre du festival Blues In Lehrte(Allemagne)
- dimanche 03 septembre à 19h à Monaghan (Irelande) dans le cadre du Harvest Time Blues
Sugaray Rayford (voix)
Gino Matteo (chant, guitare)
Cedric Le Geoff et Drake Brillante (claviers)
Aaron Liddard (saxophone)
Giles Straw (trompette)
Ralph Carter (basse)
Lavelle Jones (batterie)