Jazz Trotter : Sugaray Rayford - The World That We Live In

Publié le mercredi 30 août 2017 à 15h53

Parution de « The World That We Live In » de Sugaray Rayford chez Blind Faith.

Sugaray Rayford, © Suzan Jones

Pour la parution de son nouvel album « The World That We Live In » chez Blind Faith, le bluesman Sugaray Rayford est en concert :

Sugaray Rayford (voix)
Gino Matteo (chant, guitare)
Cedric Le Geoff et Drake Brillante (claviers)
Aaron Liddard (saxophone)
Giles Straw (trompette)
Ralph Carter (basse)
Lavelle Jones (batterie)

Par Alex Dutilh
