{"xtn2":3,"xtpage":"Article::article_-_Jazz_Trotter_Snarky_Puppy_-_Live_at_The_royal_Festival_Hall","x4":13,"x5":"[Jazz]","x6":"","x7":"[Jazz_Trotter_Snarky_Puppy_-_Live_at_The_royal_Festival_Hall]","x10":"20201111","x11":"20201111","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte]","x15":"[Jazz|Snarky_Puppy|Jazz_Trotter|Jazz_big_band]","x16":"[5cd6e1dcd3a19705af783fa2264e049d351d4ac2]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Article::Jazz_Trotter_Snarky_Puppy_-_Live_at_The_royal_Festival_Hall","atinternet_podcast":""}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Fjazz%2Fjazz-trotter-snarky-puppy-live-royal-festival-hall-89541","stationId":"4","model":"article"}