Jazz Trotter : Maurice Brown - The Mood
Publié le mardi 18 avril 2017 à 12h19
Parution de « The Mood » de Maurice Brown chez Ropeadope.
Pour la parution de son nouvel album « The Mood » chez Ropeadope, le trompettiste américain Maurice Brown est en concert au Jazz Standard à New York mardi 18 avril à 19h30, dans le cadre des Mobetta Tuesdays: Straight No Chaser.
Maurice Brown (trompette)
Stacy Dillard (saxophone ténor)
Eric Lewis (piano)
Nir Felder (guitare)
Eric Wheeler (basse)
Lenny White (batterie)
Briana Thomas (voix)
