Jazz Trotter : Maurice Brown - The Mood

Pour la parution de son nouvel album « The Mood » chez Ropeadope, le trompettiste américain Maurice Brown est en concert au Jazz Standard à New York mardi 18 avril à 19h30, dans le cadre des Mobetta Tuesdays: Straight No Chaser.

Maurice Brown (trompette)

Stacy Dillard (saxophone ténor)

Eric Lewis (piano)

Nir Felder (guitare)

Eric Wheeler (basse)

Lenny White (batterie)

Briana Thomas (voix)