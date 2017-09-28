Jazz Trotter : Free Radicals - Outside The Comfort Zone
Publié le jeudi 28 septembre 2017 à 12h40
Parution de «Outside The Comfort Zone» de Free Radicals.
Pour la parution de son dernier album auto-produit «Outside The Comfort Zone», la formation américaine Free Radicals est en concert samedi 30 septembre à 22h15 au Sahara Lounge à Austin (Etats-Unis).
Pete Sullivan (saxophone baryton)
Jason Jackson (saxophone alto)
Aaron Varnell (saxophone ténor)
Matt Serice (trompette, claviers)
Tom VandenBoom (trombone)
Nick Gonzalez (sousaphone)
Al Bear (guitare)
Jacob Breier (basse)
Nick Cooper (batterie, percussion)