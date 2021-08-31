{"xtn2":3,"xtpage":"Article::article_-_Jazz_Trotter_Andrew_Renfroe_-_Run_in_the_Storm","x4":13,"x5":"[Jazz]","x6":"","x7":"[Jazz_Trotter_Andrew_Renfroe_-_Run_in_the_Storm]","x10":"20210831","x11":"20210831","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte]","x15":"[Jazz|Jazz_Trotter|guitare_dans_le_jazz]","x16":"[904b51d1f082479f06684049d902c1ad65e2bb2e]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Article::Jazz_Trotter_Andrew_Renfroe_-_Run_in_the_Storm","atinternet_podcast":""}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Fjazz%2Fjazz-trotter-andrew-renfroe-run-storm-98505","stationId":"4","model":"article"}