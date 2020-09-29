{"xtn2":3,"xtpage":"Article::article_-_Jazz_Bonus_Michael_Wollny_-_Mondenkind","x4":13,"x5":"[Jazz]","x6":"","x7":"[Jazz_Bonus_Michael_Wollny_-_Mondenkind]","x10":"20200929","x11":"20200929","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte]","x15":"[Jazz|Michael_Wollny|Jazz_bonus|Piano_instrument]","x16":"[c0c291eefa66bda9be7033fbfcba3c3aababab6c]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Article::Jazz_Bonus_Michael_Wollny_-_Mondenkind","atinternet_podcast":""}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Fjazz%2Fjazz-bonus-michael-wollny-mondenkind-88096","stationId":"4","model":"article"}