Jazz Bonus : Martial Solal - My One and Only Love

Publié le lundi 12 mars 2018 à 14h20

En avant-première, « My One and Only Love - European Jazz Legends Vol. 15 » de Martial Solal qui paraît le 06 avril chez Challenge Records.

Martial Solal - European Jazz Legends Vol. 15, © Intuition
