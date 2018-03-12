Jazz Bonus : Martial Solal - My One and Only Love Publié le lundi 12 mars 2018 à 14h20 Partager En avant-première, « My One and Only Love - European Jazz Legends Vol. 15 » de Martial Solal qui paraît le 06 avril chez Challenge Records. Martial Solal - European Jazz Legends Vol. 15, © IntuitionMots clés :JazzActualité musicaleMartial SolalPiano (instrument)En savoir plus sur JazzJazz Culture : Bill Frisell A Portrait Lundi 12 mars 2018 Jazz Agenda (semaine du 12 au 18 mars 2018) Lundi 12 mars 2018 58 min Repassez-moi l'standardRepassez-moi l'standard...“What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” de Michel Legrand, paroles Alan & Marilyn Bergman Dimanche 11 mars 2018 1h Les légendes du jazzGerry Mulligan à Paris en 1976 (2/2) Dimanche 11 mars 2018