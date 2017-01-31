Jazz Bonus : George Gruntz réédité en numérique

Le label allemand, MPS, basé à Villingen, dans la Forêt Noiren célèbre pour la qualité sonore de ses enregistrements et les choix artistiques de Joachim E. Berendt vient d'entamer une série de rééditions en format numérique. Le pianiste suisse George Gruntz se voit ainsi consacrer une intégrale entamée le 13 janvier avec 3 albums, "From Sticksland With Love, Drums and Folklore" (1967), "[The George Gruntz Concert Jazz Band](http://(http://www.mps-music.com/portfolio-items/concert-jazz-band/)" (1970) et "Monster Sticksland Meeting Two" (1974).

Le 27 janvier, trois autres albums suivaient : "St. Peter Power" (1968), "The Band, The Alpine Power Plant" (1972) et "Piano Conclave, Palais Anthology" (1975).

Une autre sortie est annoncée pour le 10 février : "The George Gruntz Concert Jazz Band, Live At The "Quartier Latin" Berlin" (1981)