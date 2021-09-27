Jazz Agenda (semaine du 27 septembre au 03 octobre 2021)
Publié le lundi 27 septembre 2021 à 12h59
Les concerts jazz de la semaine du 27 septembre au 03 octobre 2021 recommandés par Alex Dutilh.
Carl Schlosser & Alain Jean-Marie
- mercredi 29 septembre à 21 au Sunside à Paris (75) -2 invitations pour 2 à gagner
Carl Schlosser (flûte)
Alain Jean-Marie (piano)
Gary Brunton "Night Bus"
- mardi 28 septembre à 20h au Bal Blomet à Paris (75)
Gary Brunton (contrebasse)
Bojan Z (piano)
Simon Goubert (batterie)
Sophie Alour "Joy"
- mardi 28 septembre à 21h au New Morning à Paris (75)
Sophie Alour (flûte, saxophone)
Philippe Aerts (contrebasse)
Donald Kontomanou (batterie)
Damien Argentieri (piano)
Abdallah Abozekry (saz, voix)
Raphaelle Brochet (voix)
Ersoj Kazimov (derbouka)
Stacey Kent "Songs From Other Places"
- mardi 12 octobre à 20h45 à l'Espace Carpeaux de Courbevoie (92)
- mercredi 13 octobre à 20h30 au Domaine d'O à Montpellier (34)
- samedi 16 octobre à 20h à la Salle Pleyel à Paris (75)
- lundi 18 octobre à 20h à la Grande Salle du théâtre de Caen (14)
- mardi 19 octobre à 21h à la Grande Scène dans le cadre de Jazzellerault à Châtellerault (86)
Stracey Kent (voix)
Art Hirahara (piano)
Jim Tomlinson (saxophones, flûte)