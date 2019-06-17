Jazz Agenda (semaine du 24 au 30 juin 2019)
Publié le lundi 17 juin 2019 à 13h02
Les concerts jazz de la semaine du 24 au 30 juin 2019 recommandés par Alex Dutilh.
Paul Lay & Eric Le Lann + Géraud Portal
- vendredi 28 juin à 21h à l’Abbaye de Puypéroux à Aigne et Puypéroux (16) pour l’ouverture du Respire Jazz Festival (3 invitations pour 2 à gagner)
Paul Lay (piano)
Eric Le Lann( trompette)
Géraud Portal (contrebasse)
César Poirier (saxophone alto)
Boris Blanchet (saxophone ténor)
Quentin Ghomari (trompette)
Yonathan Avishai (piano)
Lucio Tomasi (batterie)