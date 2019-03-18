Jazz Agenda (semaine du 11 au 17 mars 2019)
Publié le lundi 18 mars 2019 à 15h06
Les concerts jazz de la semaine du 18 au 24 mars 2019 recommandés par Alex Dutilh.
Nguyên Lê "Streams Quartet"
- mardi 19 mars à 21h au New Morning à Paris (75) (3 invitations pour 2 à gagner) - concert enregistré pour Jazz Club de Yvan Amar. Diffusion le samedi 06 avril à 19h sur France Musique.
- samedi 23 mars à 21h au théâtre de Fontblanche à Vitrolles (13) avec Charlie Free (3 invitations pour 2 à gagner)
Nguyên Lê (direction, guitare, laptop)
Chris Jennings (contrebasse)
John Hadfield (batterie)
Illya Amar (vibraphone)
Makoto Ozone
- mardi 19 mars à 20h30 au Bal Blomet à Paris (75)
Makoto Ozone (piano)
Alexis Avakian
- mardi 19 mars à 20h30 au Sunset à Paris (75) pour la sortie de l’album “Miasin” chez Absilone
Alexis Avakian (saxophone)
Artyom Minasyan (doudouk)
Miqayel Voskanyan (voix)
Ludovic Allainmat (piano)
Mauro Gargano (contrebasse)
Fabrice Moreau (batterie)
Baptiste Trotignon
- mardi 19 et mercredi 20 mars à 21h au Sunside à Paris (75)
Baptiste Trotignon (piano)
Matt Penman (contrebasse)
Greg Hutchinson (batterie)
Leyla McCalla
- jeudi 21 mars à 20h45 à l'Espace Carpeaux à Courbevoie (92)
- mercredi 27 mars à 20h à la Cigale à Paris (75)
Leyla McCalla (violoncelle, banjo, voix)
Trombone Shorty
- jeudi 21 mars à 20h à l'Olympia à Paris (75)
Trombone Shorty (trombone)