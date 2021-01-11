Jazz Agenda Fantôme

Publié le lundi 11 janvier 2021 à 10h39

Les concerts qui auraient dû avoir lieu.

Yom "Eternal Odyssey"

  • mardi 12 janvier à 20h30 au Cheval Blanc de Schiltigheim (67)

Yom (clarinettes)
Régis Huby (violon)
Frédéric Deville (violoncelle)

Mino Cinellu Allstars

  • mercredi 13 janvier à 19h30 au New Morning à Paris (75)

Mino VCinelu (guitare, percussions, voix)
Géraldine Laurent (percussions, saxophone, voix)
Janysett McPherson (claviers, percussions, voix)
Thierry Fanfant (basse, guitare, percussions, voix)

Par Alex Dutilh