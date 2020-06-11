{"xtn2":3,"xtpage":"Article::article_-_GoGo_Peguin_-_GoGoPeguin","x4":13,"x5":"[Jazz]","x6":"","x7":"[GoGo_Peguin_-_GoGoPeguin]","x10":"20200611","x11":"20200611","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte]","x15":"[Jazz|GoGo_Peguin]","x16":"[c5e611fabc2e2d81701a5ec76e5fd96bad726242]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Article::GoGo_Peguin_-_GoGoPeguin","atinternet_podcast":""}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Fjazz%2Fgogo-peguin-gogopeguin-84936","stationId":"4","model":"article"}