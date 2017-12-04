Comment se ficher le bourdon une veille de réveillon…

Programme musical

Max Reger: Concerto pour piano et orchestre (1910)

Barry Douglas (piano)

Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France

Marek Janowski (direction)

RCA

Max Reger: Requiem op. 144

Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (baryton)

Hamburg St Michaelis Choir

Hamburg Monteverdi Chor & Hamburg Philharmonic Orchestra

Gerd Albrecht (direction)

Orfeo C209901A

Hindemith: Melancholie op. 13 – (1917-1919)

Four Songs for Voice and String Quartet after Poems of Christian Morgenstern

Christiane Oelze (soprano)

Ensemble Villa Musica

MDG Gold MDG 304 0535-2

Koechlin:Chant funèbre à la mémoire des jeunes femmes défuntes, op. 37 1902-07, orch. 1908

Radio-Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart des SWR

Heinz Holliger (direction)

Hännsler Classics CD 93.159

Max Reger: Variations & Fugue sur un thème de Georg Philipp Telemann, Op 134

Marc-André Hamelin

Hyperion CDA66996