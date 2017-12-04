Comment se ficher le bourdon une veille de réveillon…
Programme musical
Max Reger: Concerto pour piano et orchestre (1910)
Barry Douglas (piano)
Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France
Marek Janowski (direction)
RCA
Max Reger: Requiem op. 144
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (baryton)
Hamburg St Michaelis Choir
Hamburg Monteverdi Chor & Hamburg Philharmonic Orchestra
Gerd Albrecht (direction)
Orfeo C209901A
Hindemith: Melancholie op. 13 – (1917-1919)
Four Songs for Voice and String Quartet after Poems of Christian Morgenstern
Christiane Oelze (soprano)
Ensemble Villa Musica
MDG Gold MDG 304 0535-2
Koechlin:Chant funèbre à la mémoire des jeunes femmes défuntes, op. 37 1902-07, orch. 1908
Radio-Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart des SWR
Heinz Holliger (direction)
Hännsler Classics CD 93.159
Max Reger: Variations & Fugue sur un thème de Georg Philipp Telemann, Op 134
Marc-André Hamelin
Hyperion CDA66996
- Renaud MachartProduction
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration