Samedi 30 décembre 2017
Comment se ficher le bourdon une veille de réveillon…

Programme musical

Max Reger: Concerto pour piano et orchestre (1910)
Barry Douglas (piano)
Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France
Marek Janowski (direction)
RCA

Max Reger: Requiem op. 144
Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (baryton)
Hamburg St Michaelis Choir
Hamburg Monteverdi Chor &amp; Hamburg Philharmonic Orchestra
Gerd Albrecht (direction)
Orfeo C209901A

Hindemith: Melancholie op. 13 – (1917-1919)
Four Songs for Voice and String Quartet after Poems of Christian Morgenstern
Christiane Oelze (soprano)
Ensemble Villa Musica
MDG Gold MDG 304 0535-2

Koechlin:Chant funèbre à la mémoire des jeunes femmes défuntes, op. 37 1902-07, orch. 1908
Radio-Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart des SWR
Heinz Holliger (direction)
Hännsler Classics CD 93.159

Max Reger: Variations &amp; Fugue sur un thème de Georg Philipp Telemann, Op 134
Marc-André Hamelin
Hyperion CDA66996

