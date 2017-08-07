Souffle de mer
Programme musical
Claude Debussy:Children's Corner, L. 113 - "Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum"
Michel Dalberto (piano)
Aparté AP111
Franz Schmidt: Symphonie n°2 - 1. Lebhaft
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra
Semyon Bychkov (direction)
Sony 88985355522
Peter Maxwell Davis:The Last Island, Op. 301 pour sextuor à cordes
Hebrides Ensemble
Delphian DCD34178
Franz Schubert: Quintette pour cordes, Op. 163, D 956 - 2. Adagio
Melos Quartet et Mstislav Rostropovich (violoncelle)
DG 4776357
Dimitri Chostakovitch: Concerto pour piano n° 2 : 2. Andante
Alexander Melnikov (piano)
Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Teodor Currentzis (direction)
Harmonia Mundi HMC902104
Aubert Lemeland:Time Landscapes op.153
Carole Farley (soprano)
Cordes de l'ensemble instrumental de Grenoble
Marc Tardue (direction)
Skarbo D SK 5994
Benjamin Britten:Night – Night Piece – Notturno
Stephen Hough (piano)
coffret de 37 CD EMI2175262
Benjamin Britten:Peter Grimes, Op. 33, "Four Sea Interludes"
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein (piano)
Deutsche Grammophon 431 768-2
Dernier concert public de L. Berstein 19 août 1990 à Tanglewood
- Renaud MachartProduction
- Laurent LefrançoisRéalisation
- Céline ParfenoffRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration