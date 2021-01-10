So British

programmation musicale :

(Disques)

Anonyme,

God save the Queen

Orchestre Halle

Royal Military School of Music Kneller Hall

direction : Sir John Barbirolli

BBC WORLWIDE MUSIC BBCL 4100-2

Georg Friedrich Haendel,

Solomon HWV 67 :

The arrival of the Queen of Sheba

(L’arrivée de la Reine de Saba)

Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields

direction : Sir Neville Marriner

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 4 40306 2 9

William Walton,

Crown imperial (Couronne impériale)

Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres

direction : Sir Adrian Boult

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 5 65584 2

Henry Purcell,

Didon et Enée Z 626 :

Didon « When I am laid in earth »

(« Lorsque je serai portée en terre » - Acte III)

Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano

Le Concert d’Astrée

direction : Emmanuelle Haïm

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 4 40306 2 9

Edward Elgar,

Variations sur un thème original op 36, « Enigma Variations » :

Nimrod

Orchestre Symphonique de Londres

direction : Sir Adrian Boult

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 4 40306 2 9

Rebecca Clarke,

Sonate pour alto et piano :

1er mvt. Impetuosoo – Poco agitato

Tabea Zimmermann, alto

Kirill Gerstein, piano

MYRIOS MYR 004

William Walton,

Concerto pour violon et orchestre en si mineur :

1er mouvement. Andante tranquillo

Ida Haendel, violon

Orchestre Symphonique de Bornemouth

direction : Paavo Berglund

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 7 64202 2

Lennox Berkeley,

Trio à cordes op 19 :

3ème mvt. Allegro

Ensemble Berkeley :

Sophie Mather, violon

Dan Shilladay, alto

Gemma Wareham, violoncelle

RESONUS RES 10149

William Walton,

5 Bagatelles :

Allegro

Julian Bream, guitare

RCA – BMG MUSIC 09026 61597 2

Benjamin Britten,

Simple symphony op 4 :

2ème mvt. Playful pizzicato (Pizzicato joyeux)

Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields

direction : Sir Neville Marriner

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 4 40306 2 9

Traditionnel / arr Benjamin Britten,

Folksong from Somerset (Chanson populaire de Somerset) :

O Waly Waly

Ian Bostridge, ténor

Britten Sinfonia

direction : Daniel Harding

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 5 56534 2

Ralph Vaughan Williams – William Shakespeare,

Serenade to music :

1. Andante sostenuto

2. How sweet the moonlight sleeps

(Comme le clair de lune dort doucement sur ce banc !)

3. Look how the floor of heaven is thick inlaid

(Vois comme le parquet du ciel est partout)

4. Come, ho ! and wake Diana

(Allons ! Eveillez Diane par un hymne.)

5. I am never merry when I hear sweet music

(Je ne suis jamais gaie quand j’entends une musique douce.)

6. Music ! Hark !

(Ecoutons la musique !)

7. How many things by season

(Que de choses n’obtiennent qu’à leur saison)

8. Soft stillness and the night

(Le calme doux et la nuit)

Eileen Farrell, soprano

Adele Addison, soprano

Lucine Amara, soprano

Shirley Verrett, mezzo-soprano

Jon Vickers, tenor

Charles Bressler, tenor

Richard Tucker, tenor

Donald Bell, baryton basse

Ezio Flagello, baryton basse

George London, baryton basse

Orchestre Philharmonique de New York

direction : Leonard Bernstein

SONY CLASSICAL 19075991902114

John Dowland,

Flow my tears (Coulez mes larmes)

Sting, chant et archiluth

Edin Karamazov, luth

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 06025 170 3139

Henry Wood,

Fantasia on british sea songs

(Fantaisie sur des chansons de marins britanniques) :

Jack's the lad (Jack est le mousse)

Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liverpool

direction : Sir Charles Groves

WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 4 40306 2 9

Cordes sensibles :

Edward Elgar,

Sonate pour violon et piano en mi mineur op 82 :

1er mouvement. Allegro

Hugh Bean, violon

David Parkhouse, piano

YOUTUBE

Edward Elgar,

Quintette avec piano en la mineur op 84 :

1er mvt. Moderato – Allegro

Ensemble Nash :

Marcia Crayford, Elizabeth Layton, violons

Roger Chase, alto

Christopher van Kampen, violoncelle

Ian Brown, piano

HYPERION CDA 66645

Edward Elgar,

La capricieuse op 17

transcription pour violon et piano

Josef Hassid, violon

Gerald Moore, piano

TESTAMENT SBT 1010