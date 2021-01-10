Dossier Shakespeare et la musique
So British
programmation musicale :
(Disques)
Anonyme,
God save the Queen
Orchestre Halle
Royal Military School of Music Kneller Hall
direction : Sir John Barbirolli
BBC WORLWIDE MUSIC BBCL 4100-2
Georg Friedrich Haendel,
Solomon HWV 67 :
The arrival of the Queen of Sheba
(L’arrivée de la Reine de Saba)
Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields
direction : Sir Neville Marriner
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 4 40306 2 9
William Walton,
Crown imperial (Couronne impériale)
Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
direction : Sir Adrian Boult
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 5 65584 2
Henry Purcell,
Didon et Enée Z 626 :
Didon « When I am laid in earth »
(« Lorsque je serai portée en terre » - Acte III)
Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano
Le Concert d’Astrée
direction : Emmanuelle Haïm
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 4 40306 2 9
Edward Elgar,
Variations sur un thème original op 36, « Enigma Variations » :
Nimrod
Orchestre Symphonique de Londres
direction : Sir Adrian Boult
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 4 40306 2 9
Rebecca Clarke,
Sonate pour alto et piano :
1er mvt. Impetuosoo – Poco agitato
Tabea Zimmermann, alto
Kirill Gerstein, piano
MYRIOS MYR 004
William Walton,
Concerto pour violon et orchestre en si mineur :
1er mouvement. Andante tranquillo
Ida Haendel, violon
Orchestre Symphonique de Bornemouth
direction : Paavo Berglund
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 7 64202 2
Lennox Berkeley,
Trio à cordes op 19 :
3ème mvt. Allegro
Ensemble Berkeley :
Sophie Mather, violon
Dan Shilladay, alto
Gemma Wareham, violoncelle
RESONUS RES 10149
William Walton,
5 Bagatelles :
Allegro
Julian Bream, guitare
RCA – BMG MUSIC 09026 61597 2
Benjamin Britten,
Simple symphony op 4 :
2ème mvt. Playful pizzicato (Pizzicato joyeux)
Academy of Saint Martin in the Fields
direction : Sir Neville Marriner
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 4 40306 2 9
Traditionnel / arr Benjamin Britten,
Folksong from Somerset (Chanson populaire de Somerset) :
O Waly Waly
Ian Bostridge, ténor
Britten Sinfonia
direction : Daniel Harding
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 5 56534 2
Ralph Vaughan Williams – William Shakespeare,
Serenade to music :
1. Andante sostenuto
2. How sweet the moonlight sleeps
(Comme le clair de lune dort doucement sur ce banc !)
3. Look how the floor of heaven is thick inlaid
(Vois comme le parquet du ciel est partout)
4. Come, ho ! and wake Diana
(Allons ! Eveillez Diane par un hymne.)
5. I am never merry when I hear sweet music
(Je ne suis jamais gaie quand j’entends une musique douce.)
6. Music ! Hark !
(Ecoutons la musique !)
7. How many things by season
(Que de choses n’obtiennent qu’à leur saison)
8. Soft stillness and the night
(Le calme doux et la nuit)
Eileen Farrell, soprano
Adele Addison, soprano
Lucine Amara, soprano
Shirley Verrett, mezzo-soprano
Jon Vickers, tenor
Charles Bressler, tenor
Richard Tucker, tenor
Donald Bell, baryton basse
Ezio Flagello, baryton basse
George London, baryton basse
Orchestre Philharmonique de New York
direction : Leonard Bernstein
SONY CLASSICAL 19075991902114
John Dowland,
Flow my tears (Coulez mes larmes)
Sting, chant et archiluth
Edin Karamazov, luth
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 06025 170 3139
Henry Wood,
Fantasia on british sea songs
(Fantaisie sur des chansons de marins britanniques) :
Jack's the lad (Jack est le mousse)
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Liverpool
direction : Sir Charles Groves
WARNER (EMI) CLASSICS 50999 4 40306 2 9
Cordes sensibles :
Edward Elgar,
Sonate pour violon et piano en mi mineur op 82 :
1er mouvement. Allegro
Hugh Bean, violon
David Parkhouse, piano
YOUTUBE
Edward Elgar,
Quintette avec piano en la mineur op 84 :
1er mvt. Moderato – Allegro
Ensemble Nash :
Marcia Crayford, Elizabeth Layton, violons
Roger Chase, alto
Christopher van Kampen, violoncelle
Ian Brown, piano
HYPERION CDA 66645
Edward Elgar,
La capricieuse op 17
transcription pour violon et piano
Josef Hassid, violon
Gerald Moore, piano
TESTAMENT SBT 1010
