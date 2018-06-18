Carlo Bergonzi, ténor

Programme musical

Richard Strauss / arrangement Percy Grainger / révision Jean-Yves Thibaudet

Ramble on the Last Love Duet (Der Rosenkavalier)

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Decca

Giuseppe Verdi

Requiem : Ingemisco

Carlo Bergonzi / Chœurs de Radio France, dir. Jacques Jouineau / Orchestre National de France, dir. Nello Santi

Enregistrement France Musique 20 avril 1978

Giuseppe Verdi

Luisa Miller : Quando le sere al placido

Carlo Bergonzi / Orchestre de l’Académie Sainte-Cécile de Rome, dir. Gianandrea Gavazzeni

Decca

Giuseppe Verdi

O terra addio

Carlo Bergonzi / Leontyne Price, soprano / Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano / Chœur du Metropolitan Opera, dir. Kurt Adler / Orchestre du Metropolitan Opera, dir. Thomas Schippers

The Metropolitan Opera

Giuseppe Verdi

Ernani : Ferma crudele estinguere perchè

Carlo Bergonzi / Leontyne Price, soprano / Ezio Flagello, basse / Orchestre d'opéra de la RCA Italienne, dir. Thomas Schippers

RCA

Giuseppe Verdi

La Force du destin : O tu che in seno agli angeli

Carlo Bergonzi / Orchestre de l’Académie Sainte-Cécile de Rome, dir. Gianandrea Gavazzeni

Decca

Giacomo Puccini

Madame Butterfly : Viene la sera

Carlo Bergonzi / Renata Scotto, soprano

Orchestre de l'Opéra de Rome, dir. John Barbirolli

EMI

Gaetano Donizetti

L'Elixir d'amour : Una furtiva lagrima

Carlo Bergonzi / Orchestre du Mai Musical Florentin, dir. Gianandrea Gavazzeni

Opera d'Oro

Giuseppe Giordani

Caro mio ben

Carlo Bergonzi / Felix Lavilla, piano

Ensayo

Alessandro Scarlatti

Già il sole dal Gange

Carlo Bergonzi / Felix Lavilla, piano

Ensayo