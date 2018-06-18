Carlo Bergonzi, ténor
Programme musical
Richard Strauss / arrangement Percy Grainger / révision Jean-Yves Thibaudet
Ramble on the Last Love Duet (Der Rosenkavalier)
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Decca
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem : Ingemisco
Carlo Bergonzi / Chœurs de Radio France, dir. Jacques Jouineau / Orchestre National de France, dir. Nello Santi
Enregistrement France Musique 20 avril 1978
Giuseppe Verdi
Luisa Miller : Quando le sere al placido
Carlo Bergonzi / Orchestre de l’Académie Sainte-Cécile de Rome, dir. Gianandrea Gavazzeni
Decca
Giuseppe Verdi
O terra addio
Carlo Bergonzi / Leontyne Price, soprano / Grace Bumbry, mezzo-soprano / Chœur du Metropolitan Opera, dir. Kurt Adler / Orchestre du Metropolitan Opera, dir. Thomas Schippers
The Metropolitan Opera
Giuseppe Verdi
Ernani : Ferma crudele estinguere perchè
Carlo Bergonzi / Leontyne Price, soprano / Ezio Flagello, basse / Orchestre d'opéra de la RCA Italienne, dir. Thomas Schippers
RCA
Giuseppe Verdi
La Force du destin : O tu che in seno agli angeli
Carlo Bergonzi / Orchestre de l’Académie Sainte-Cécile de Rome, dir. Gianandrea Gavazzeni
Decca
Giacomo Puccini
Madame Butterfly : Viene la sera
Carlo Bergonzi / Renata Scotto, soprano
Orchestre de l'Opéra de Rome, dir. John Barbirolli
EMI
Gaetano Donizetti
L'Elixir d'amour : Una furtiva lagrima
Carlo Bergonzi / Orchestre du Mai Musical Florentin, dir. Gianandrea Gavazzeni
Opera d'Oro
Giuseppe Giordani
Caro mio ben
Carlo Bergonzi / Felix Lavilla, piano
Ensayo
Alessandro Scarlatti
Già il sole dal Gange
Carlo Bergonzi / Felix Lavilla, piano
Ensayo
- Jérémie RousseauProduction
- Jean-Pierre CollardRéalisation
- Xavier CarrèreCollaboration