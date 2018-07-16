Joyce DiDonato avec l'ensemble Il Pomo Doro sous la direction de Maxim Emelyanychev
Concert donné le 4 juin 2017 au Gran Teatre del Liceu à Barcelone.
♫ ♪ PROGRAMME DU CONCERT ♪♫
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Jephtha HWV 70 : "Scenes of horror, scenes of woe"
Air de Storgé - Acte I, scène 5
Leonardo Leo
Andromaca : "Prendi quel ferro, O barbaro"
Air d'Andromaca - Acte I
Emilio de Cavalieri
Rappresentatione di Anima, et di Corpo : Sinfonia
Henry Purcell
Chaconne en sol mineur Z 730
Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas Z 626 :
- Recitatif "Thy hand Belinda"
- Air "When I am laid in earth"
Didon - Acte III
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Agrippina HWV 6 : "Pensieri, voi mi tormentate"
Air d'Agrippina - Acte II, scène 13
Carlo Gesualdo
Tenebrae Responsoria nº2 : "Tristis est anima mea"
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Rinaldo HWV 7 : "Lascia ch’io pianga"
Air d'Almirena - Acte II
Henry Purcell
The Indian Queen Z 630 : "They tell us that you mighty powers above"
Air d'Orazia - Acte III
Georg Friedrich Haendel
Susanna : "Crystal streams in murmurs flowing"
Air de Susanna - Acte II
Joyce DiDonato, soprano
Il Pomo d’Oro
Maxim Emelyanychev, direction
- Joyce Di Donatosoprano
- Julien HanckProduction
- Nelly PortalCollaboration