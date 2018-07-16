Une heure, un concert
Mardi 14 août 2018
59 min

Joyce DiDonato avec l'ensemble Il Pomo Doro sous la direction de Maxim Emelyanychev

Concert donné le 4 juin 2017 au Gran Teatre del Liceu à Barcelone.

La Pink du chant lyrique : Joyce Di Donato au MET Opera (AOL Studios/New York - 9 mars 2015), © Getty / Steve Mac

♫ ♪   PROGRAMME DU CONCERT  ♪♫

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Jephtha HWV 70 : "Scenes of horror, scenes of woe"  
Air de Storgé - Acte I, scène 5   

Leonardo Leo
Andromaca : "Prendi quel ferro, O barbaro"
Air d'Andromaca - Acte I    

Emilio de Cavalieri
Rappresentatione di Anima, et di Corpo : Sinfonia    

Henry Purcell
Chaconne en sol mineur Z 730    

Henry Purcell
Dido and Aeneas Z 626 :  
- Recitatif "Thy hand Belinda"  
- Air "When I am laid in earth"
Didon - Acte III    

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Agrippina HWV 6 : "Pensieri, voi mi tormentate"
Air d'Agrippina - Acte II, scène 13    

Carlo Gesualdo
Tenebrae Responsoria nº2 : "Tristis est anima mea"    

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Rinaldo HWV 7 : "Lascia ch’io pianga"
Air d'Almirena - Acte II    

Henry Purcell
The Indian Queen Z 630 : "They tell us that you mighty powers above"
Air d'Orazia - Acte III  

Georg Friedrich Haendel
Susanna : "Crystal streams in murmurs flowing"
Air de Susanna - Acte II
 

Joyce DiDonato, soprano
Il Pomo d’Oro
Maxim Emelyanychev, direction

