Joyce DiDonato avec l'ensemble Il Pomo Doro sous la direction de Maxim Emelyanychev

♫ ♪ PROGRAMME DU CONCERT ♪♫

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Jephtha HWV 70 : "Scenes of horror, scenes of woe"

Air de Storgé - Acte I, scène 5

Leonardo Leo

Andromaca : "Prendi quel ferro, O barbaro"

Air d'Andromaca - Acte I

Emilio de Cavalieri

Rappresentatione di Anima, et di Corpo : Sinfonia

Henry Purcell

Chaconne en sol mineur Z 730

Henry Purcell

Dido and Aeneas Z 626 :

- Recitatif "Thy hand Belinda"

- Air "When I am laid in earth"

Didon - Acte III

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Agrippina HWV 6 : "Pensieri, voi mi tormentate"

Air d'Agrippina - Acte II, scène 13

Carlo Gesualdo

Tenebrae Responsoria nº2 : "Tristis est anima mea"

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Rinaldo HWV 7 : "Lascia ch’io pianga"

Air d'Almirena - Acte II

Henry Purcell

The Indian Queen Z 630 : "They tell us that you mighty powers above"

Air d'Orazia - Acte III

Georg Friedrich Haendel

Susanna : "Crystal streams in murmurs flowing"

Air de Susanna - Acte II



Joyce DiDonato, soprano

Il Pomo d’Oro

Maxim Emelyanychev, direction