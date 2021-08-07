Louis Armstrong (9/16) : Pennies from heaven

Disques, radio, tournées, ciné... Armstrong l'infatigable. Rencontre avec Glaser. Première biographie. (1936-1940)

Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder le flou sur sa jeunesse.

Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien, dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.

à réécouter AUDIO 58 min émission Ciné Tempo Du jazz au cinéma : histoire et contre-histoire (1/4)

"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la première fois dans un média francophone.

"Swing Wedding", dessin animé de 1937, caricature Fats Waller, Cab Calloway, Ethel Waters... et Louis Armstrong en grenouilles.

Vous retrouverez également ici une des très rares photos de Louis Armstrong dans l'adaptation du "Songe d'une nuit d'été" (Swingin' the dream) en 1939 à Broadway.

