Louis Armstrong (8/16) : You Rascal You

Tournées européennes et premiers films. Armstrong à Paris (1930-1935)

Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder le flou sur sa jeunesse.

Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien, dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.

"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la première fois dans un média francophone.

Programmation musicale

Red And Miff’s Stompers « Anthology Of Jazz Drumming / Volume 1 (1904-1928) »

Delirium (compositeur inconnu)

Red And Miff’s Stompers : Red Nichols (cornet, trompette, direction), Miff Mole (trombone), Jimmy Dorsey (clarinette, saxophone alto), Alfie Evans (saxophone alto), Arthur Schutt (piano), Tony Colucci (banjo), Joe Tarto (tuba), Vic Berton (batterie)

Masters Of Jazz MJCD 804

Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra« Central Avenue Sounds / Jazz In Los Angeles »

When It's Sleepy Time Down South (Otis René, Leon René)

Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix, direction), Zilner Randolph (trompette), Preston Jackson (trombone), Lester Boone (clarinette, saxophone alto), George James (clarinette, saxophone soprano, saxophone ténor), Albert Washington (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Charlie Alexander (piano, voix), Mike McKendrick (banjo, guitare), John Lindsay (contrebasse), Tubby Hall (batterie)

Rhino Records R2 75872

Louis Armstrong « Satchmo : Louis Armstrong Ambassador Of Jazz /CD 3 Swing That Music / 1931-1938 »

Lawd You Made The Night Too Long (Victor Young)

Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix, direction), Zilner Randolph (trompette), Preston Jackson (trombone), Lester Boone (clarinette, saxophone alto), George James (clarinette, saxophone soprano, saxophone ténor), Albert Washington (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Charlie Alexander (piano, voix), Mike McKendrick (banjo, guitare), John Lindsay (contrebasse), Tubby Hall (batterie)

Universal Music 0600753336588

Harlem Hot Chocolates« Duke Ellington And His Orchestra : Jazz Cocktail »

Sing Your Sinners (William Franke Harling)

Harlem Hot Chocolates : Duke Ellington (piano, direction), Arthur Whetsel (trompette), Freddy Jenkins (trompette), Cootie Williams (trompette), Joe Nanton (trombone), Juan Tizol (trombone), Johnny Hodges (clarinette, saxophone soprano, saxophone alto), Harry Carney (clarinette, saxophone alto, saxophone baryton), Barney Bigard (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Fred Guy (banjo), Wellman Braud (contrebasse), Sonny Greer (batterie), Irving Mills (voix)

ASV CDAJA5024R

Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra « Louis Armstrong & His Orchestra 1932-1933 / Laughin' Louie »

I Gotta Right To Sing The Blues (Harold Arlen)

Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Zilner Randolph et Elmer Whitlock (trompette), Keg Johnson (trombone), Scoville Brown, George Oldham et Budd Johnson (anches), Teddy Wilson (piano), Mick McKendrick (banjo, guitare), Bill Oldham (tuba), Yank Porter (batterie), Carl Russell (arrangements)

Blue Bird ND 90404

Jack Hylton And His Orchestra « A Selection From The Archives Of Erik de Vries 1929-1934 »

Happy Days Are Here Again (Milton Ager, Jack Yellen)

Jack Hylton And His Orchestra : Jack Hylton (direction), Philippe Brun (trompette), Jack Raine (trompette), Lew Davis (trombone), / Paul Fenoulhet (trompette, trombone, arrangements), Edward Owen Pogson (clarinette, saxophone alto), Johnny Raitz (clarinette, saxophone alto, saxophone ténor), Noel "Chappie" d'Amato (saxophone alto, guitare), Billy Ternent (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor), Joe Crossman (clarinette, saxophone alto, saxophone baryton), Johnny Rosen (violon), Hugo Rignoldn (violon), Barry Berly (violon), Peter Yorke (piano, arrangements), Billy Munn (piano, arrangements), Sonny Farrar (banjo), Clem Lawton (contrebasse), Jim Merritt (contrebasse), Basil Wiltshire (batterie), / Pat O'Malley (voix)

Bvhaast Records CD 2005-1

Louis Armstrong Bande Originale « Satchmo The Great »(film d'Edward R. Murrow, Fred W. Friendly)

I'll Be Glad When You're Dead You Rasqual You (Spencer Williams)

Louis Armstrong with Edmund Hall and his Café Society Uptown Orchestra : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Irving Randolph (trompette), Henderson Chambers (trombone), Edmund Hall (clarinette), Charles Bateman (piano), Johnny Williams (contrebasse), Jimmy Crawford (batterie)

CBS 62 574

Louis Armstrong « Jazz In Paris / Montmartre / Volume 1 / L'Age d'or »

Super Tiger Rag (Original Dixieland Jass Band)

Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Jack S. Hamilton et Leslie Thomson (trompette), Lionel Guimaraes (trombone), Peter Ducongé, Henry Tyree et Alfred Pratt (anches), Herman Chittison (piano), Maceo Jefferson (guitare), Germain Araco (contrebasse), Oliver Tines (batterie)

Gitanes Jazz Production 981 255-8

Eddie Brunner et son orchestre « Swing le label de jazz français créé par Charles Delaunay : Premières années 1937 - 1939 »

I'm Putting All My Eggs In One Basket (Irving Berlin)

Herman Chittison (piano)

Frémeaux & Associés FA 5424

Bill Coleman And His Orchestra « Swing le label de jazz français créé par Charles Delaunay : Premières années 1937 - 1939 »

Bill Street Blues (William Christopher Handy)

Bill Coleman And His Orchestra : Bill Coleman (trompette, voix, direction), Stéphane Grappelli (violon), Joseph Reinhardt (guitare), Wilson Myers (contrebasse), Ted Fields (batterie)

Frémeaux & Associés FA 5424

Django Reinhardt « Intégrale Django Reinhardt volume 6 / Swinging With Django 1937 »

Minor Swing (Django Reinhardt, Stéphane Grappelli)

Quintette du Hot Club de France : Stéphane Grappelli (violon), Django Reinhardt (guitare), Roger Chaput (guitare), Joseph Reinhardt (guitare), Louis Vola (contrebasse)

Frémeaux & Associés FA 306

Louis Armstrong « Jazz In Paris / Montmartre / Volume 1 / L’Age d'or »

Song Of The Vipers (Louis Armstrong)

Louis Armstrong And His Orchestra : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix, direction), Jack S. Hamilton et Leslie Thomson (trompette), Lionel Guimaraes (trombone), Peter Ducongé, Henry Tyree et Alfred Pratt (anches), Herman Chittison (piano), Maceo Jefferson (guitare), Germain Araco (contrebasse), Oliver Tines (batterie)

Gitanes Jazz Productions 981 255-8