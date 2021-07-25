Un été avec Louis Armstrong
Par Florian Royer
Les samedis et dimanches de l'été 2021, de 18h à 19hJazz
Dimanche 25 juillet 2021
1h

Louis Armstrong (6/16) : Heebie Jeebies

Quitte Henderson pour fonder son propre groupe, les Hot Five, puis les Hot Seven. Premières expériences en tant que chef (1925-1927).

Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five, © Getty

Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong  que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret  quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder  le flou sur sa jeunesse.

Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son  autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a  même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien,  dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.

"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses  », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant  côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la  première fois dans un média francophone.

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h01
    I've stopped my man - HOCIEL THOMAS
    Hociel Thomas

    I've Stopped My Man

    Hociel Thomas. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong'S Jazz Four, Hociel Thomas (voix), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo), Hersal Thomas (piano)
    Album Complete Edition / 1925-1926 / Vol 8 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 162) Année 1999
  • 18h04
    The fives - HERSAL THOMAS
    Hersal ThomasPiano

    The fives

    Album Boogie woogie piano / Chicago, New York (1924 - 1945) Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 036)
  • 18h09
    Gut bucket blues - LOUIS ARMSTRONG & HIS HOT FIVE
    Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five

    Gut Bucket Blues

    Louis Armstrong. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (cornet, voix), Kid Ory (trombone, voix), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo), Lil Armstrong (piano)
    Album Chicago South Side 1923-1930 Année 2002
  • 18h13
    Heebie Jeebies - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis Armstrong'S Hot Five

    Heebie Jeebies

    Boyd Atkins. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (cornet, voix), Kid Ory (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Lil Armstrong (piano), John Saint Cyr (banjo)
    Album BD Music Presents Louis Armstrong Label Bdmusic (73077) Année 2015
  • 18h17
    My papa doesn't two-time no time - FLETCHER HENDERSON

    My papa doesn't two-time no time

    Album Anthologie of scat singing 1924-1929 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 801)
  • 18h19
    King of the Bungaloos - Gene Greene
    Gene Greene

    King Of The Bungaloos

    Charley Straight. : compositeur, Gene Greene (chant), Orchestre Inconnu, Gene Greene. : auteur
    Label Columbia (A994)
  • 18h21
    Sunset café stomp - LOUIS ARMSTRONG & HIS HOT FIVE
    Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five

    Sunset Café Stomp

    Percy Venable. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (direction, cornet), May Alix (voix), Kid Ory (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo), Lil Armstrong (piano)
    Album Big Fat Ma And Skinny Pa Label Odéon (MOE 2253) Année 1960
  • 18h25
    Georgia Bo Bo - Lil's Hot Shots
    Fats Waller.compositeur, Jo Trent.compositeur

    Georgia Bo Bo

    Lil's Hot Shots, Lil Hardin (piano), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Kid Ory (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo)
  • 18h29
    Gate mouth - NEW ORLEANS WANDERERS
    New Orleans Wanderers

    Gate Mouth

    Louis Armstrong. : compositeur, Lil Hardin Armstrong (piano), George Mitchell (cornet), Kid Ory (trombone), Joe Clark (saxophone alto), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo)
    Album Jazz Heroes Volume 1/1921-1928 Label Naïve (NJ627011) Année 2014
  • 18h33
    Wa wa wa - KING OLIVER & HIS DIXIE SYNCOPATORS
    King Oliver & His Dixie Syncopators

    Wa Wa Wa

    Mort Schaefer. : compositeur, King Oliver (direction, cornet), Bob Shoffner (cornet), George Filhe (trombone), Darnell Howard (saxophone alto), Bert Cobb (soubassophone), Bud Scott (banjo), Luis Russell (piano), Paul Barbarin (batterie), Albert Nicholas (clarinette), Barney Bigard (clarinette)
    Album Hot Feet : A Celebration Of US Dance Culture From The Jazz Age To The Post-war R&B Scene Label Fantastic Voyage (FVTD074) Année 2010
  • 18h36
    Sicily jass : Fidgety feet - FLETCHER HENDERSON & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra

    Sicily Jass : Fidgety Feet

    Larry Shields. : compositeur, Nick La Rocca. : compositeur, Fletcher Henderson (direction, piano)
    Album BOF / Sicily Jass Label Goodfellas (GF2799DVDCD) Année 2017
  • 18h40
    Short Dress Gal - Sam Morgan's jazz Band

    Short Dress Gal

  • 18h44
    Willie the weeper - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis Armstrong And His Hot Five

    Willie The Weeper

    Walter Melrose. : compositeur, Marty Bloom. : compositeur, Frankie Jaxon. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (direction, cornet), John Thomas (trombone), Pete Briggs (tuba), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo), Lil Armstrong (piano), Baby Dodds (batterie)
    Album Best Of The Hot 5 & Hot 7 Recordings Label Columbia (5086042) Année 2002
  • 18h48
    Potato head blues - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis Armstrong And His Hot Five

    Potato Head Blues

    Louis Armstrong. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (cornet), John Thomas (trombone), Pete Briggs (tuba), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Lil Armstrong (piano), Johnny Saint-Cyr (banjo), Baby Dodds (batterie)
    Album Best Of The Hot 5 & Hot 7 Recordings Label Columbia (5086042) Année 2002
  • 18h52
    Hotter than that - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis Armstrong And His Hot Five

    Hotter Than That

    Lil Hardin. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (cornet, voix), Kid Ory (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo), Lillian Hardin-Armstrong (piano)
    Album The Essence Of Louis Armstrong Label Phonastic (PHNO NOST 7662) Année 1987
  • 18h56
    Blue Room Blues - Eddie Lang & Lonnie Johnson Guitar Duet -
    Eddie Lang

    Blue Room Blues

    Inconnu. : compositeur, Eddie Lang (guitare), Lonnie Johnson (guitare)
    Album Lonnie Johnson Vol.5
1h
