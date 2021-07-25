Louis Armstrong (6/16) : Heebie Jeebies
Quitte Henderson pour fonder son propre groupe, les Hot Five, puis les Hot Seven. Premières expériences en tant que chef (1925-1927).
Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder le flou sur sa jeunesse.
Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien, dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.
"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la première fois dans un média francophone.
- 18h01Hociel Thomas
I've Stopped My ManHociel Thomas. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong'S Jazz Four, Hociel Thomas (voix), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo), Hersal Thomas (piano)Album Complete Edition / 1925-1926 / Vol 8 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 162) Année 1999
- 18h04Hersal ThomasPiano
The fivesAlbum Boogie woogie piano / Chicago, New York (1924 - 1945) Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 036)
- 18h09Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five
Gut Bucket BluesLouis Armstrong. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (cornet, voix), Kid Ory (trombone, voix), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo), Lil Armstrong (piano)Album Chicago South Side 1923-1930 Année 2002
- 18h13Louis Armstrong'S Hot Five
Heebie JeebiesBoyd Atkins. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (cornet, voix), Kid Ory (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Lil Armstrong (piano), John Saint Cyr (banjo)Album BD Music Presents Louis Armstrong Label Bdmusic (73077) Année 2015
- 18h17
My papa doesn't two-time no timeAlbum Anthologie of scat singing 1924-1929 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 801)
- 18h19Gene Greene
King Of The BungaloosCharley Straight. : compositeur, Gene Greene (chant), Orchestre Inconnu, Gene Greene. : auteurLabel Columbia (A994)
- 18h21Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five
Sunset Café StompPercy Venable. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (direction, cornet), May Alix (voix), Kid Ory (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo), Lil Armstrong (piano)Album Big Fat Ma And Skinny Pa Label Odéon (MOE 2253) Année 1960
- 18h25Fats Waller.compositeur, Jo Trent.compositeur
Georgia Bo BoLil's Hot Shots, Lil Hardin (piano), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Kid Ory (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo)
- 18h29New Orleans Wanderers
Gate MouthLouis Armstrong. : compositeur, Lil Hardin Armstrong (piano), George Mitchell (cornet), Kid Ory (trombone), Joe Clark (saxophone alto), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo)Album Jazz Heroes Volume 1/1921-1928 Label Naïve (NJ627011) Année 2014
- 18h33King Oliver & His Dixie Syncopators
Wa Wa WaMort Schaefer. : compositeur, King Oliver (direction, cornet), Bob Shoffner (cornet), George Filhe (trombone), Darnell Howard (saxophone alto), Bert Cobb (soubassophone), Bud Scott (banjo), Luis Russell (piano), Paul Barbarin (batterie), Albert Nicholas (clarinette), Barney Bigard (clarinette)Album Hot Feet : A Celebration Of US Dance Culture From The Jazz Age To The Post-war R&B Scene Label Fantastic Voyage (FVTD074) Année 2010
- 18h36Fletcher Henderson & His Orchestra
Sicily Jass : Fidgety FeetLarry Shields. : compositeur, Nick La Rocca. : compositeur, Fletcher Henderson (direction, piano)Album BOF / Sicily Jass Label Goodfellas (GF2799DVDCD) Année 2017
- 18h40
Short Dress Gal
- 18h44Louis Armstrong And His Hot Five
Willie The WeeperWalter Melrose. : compositeur, Marty Bloom. : compositeur, Frankie Jaxon. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (direction, cornet), John Thomas (trombone), Pete Briggs (tuba), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo), Lil Armstrong (piano), Baby Dodds (batterie)Album Best Of The Hot 5 & Hot 7 Recordings Label Columbia (5086042) Année 2002
- 18h48Louis Armstrong And His Hot Five
Potato Head BluesLouis Armstrong. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (cornet), John Thomas (trombone), Pete Briggs (tuba), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Lil Armstrong (piano), Johnny Saint-Cyr (banjo), Baby Dodds (batterie)Album Best Of The Hot 5 & Hot 7 Recordings Label Columbia (5086042) Année 2002
- 18h52Louis Armstrong And His Hot Five
Hotter Than ThatLil Hardin. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (cornet, voix), Kid Ory (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Johnny Saint Cyr (banjo), Lillian Hardin-Armstrong (piano)Album The Essence Of Louis Armstrong Label Phonastic (PHNO NOST 7662) Année 1987
- 18h56Eddie Lang
Blue Room BluesInconnu. : compositeur, Eddie Lang (guitare), Lonnie Johnson (guitare)Album Lonnie Johnson Vol.5
- Florian RoyerProduction
- Sophie PichonRéalisation
- Aurore DenizotCollaboration