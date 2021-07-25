Louis Armstrong (6/16) : Heebie Jeebies

King Oliver & His Dixie Syncopators

Wa Wa Wa

Mort Schaefer. : compositeur, King Oliver (direction, cornet), Bob Shoffner (cornet), George Filhe (trombone), Darnell Howard (saxophone alto), Bert Cobb (soubassophone), Bud Scott (banjo), Luis Russell (piano), Paul Barbarin (batterie), Albert Nicholas (clarinette), Barney Bigard (clarinette)