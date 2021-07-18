Un été avec Louis Armstrong
Par Florian Royer
Les samedis et dimanches de l'été 2021, de 18h à 19hJazz
Dimanche 18 juillet 2021
1h

Louis Armstrong (4/16) : Dippermouth Blues

King Oliver le faire venir à Chicago, les premiers disques. Puis passe dans le grand orchestre de Fletcher Henderson. (1923-1925).

Un bateau à aube sur le Mississippi, comme ceux sur lesquels Armstrong commença sa carrière, en mai 2021., © Radio France / Florian Royer

Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder le flou sur sa jeunesse.

Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien, dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.

"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la première fois dans un média francophone.

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h00
    Take the "A" train - DUKE ELLINGTON
    Billy Strayhorn

    Take the ""A"" Train

    Billy Strayhorn. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong
    Album Bof / Paris blues Label Ryko (RCD 10713) Année 1997
  • 18h03
    When Jenny does her low-down dance - ELGAR'S CREOLE ORCHESTRA
    Elgar's Creole Orchestra

    When Jenny Does Her Low-down Dance

    Billy Myers. : compositeur, Elmer Schoebel. : compositeur, Charles Elgar (violon, direction), Joe Sudler (saxophone ténor), Emmanuel Perez (cornet), Harry Swift (trombone), Darnell Howard (clarinette, saxophone alto), James Dudley (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Logan Thomas (piano), Bill Shelby (banjo), Lawson Buford (tuba), Ben Thigpen (batterie), Inconnu (voix)
    Album Chicago South Side 1923-1930 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 5031) Année 2002
  • 18h08
    Just gone - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

    Just Gone

    Joe ""King"" Oliver. : compositeur, Bill Johnson. : compositeur, Joe ""King"" Oliver (direction, cornet), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Honoré Dutrey (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Lil Hardin (piano, arrangements), Arthur ""Bud"" Scott (banjo), Warren ""Baby"" Dodds (batterie)
    Album Complete Edition / 1923 / Vol 1 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 1) Année 1991
  • 18h11
    Chimes blues - KING OLIVER'S CREOLE JAZZ BAND
    King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

    Chimes Blues

    Joe ""King"" Oliver. : compositeur, King Oliver (direction, cornet), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Honoré Dutrey (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Lil Hardin (piano, arrangements), Bud Scott (banjo), Baby Dodds (batterie)
    Album Jazz Heroes Volume 1/1921-1928 Label Naïve (NJ627011) Année 2014
  • 18h15
    Dippermouth blues - KING OLIVER'S CREOLE JAZZ BAND
    King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

    Dippermouth Blues

    Joe ""King"" Oliver. : compositeur, Joe ""King"" Oliver (direction, cornet), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Honoré Dutrey (trombone), Lil Hardin (piano), Bill Johnson (banjo), Warren ""Baby"" Dodds (batterie)
    Album Jazzmen Play The Blues : 1923-1957 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 5256) Année 2009
  • 18h18
    New Orleans joys - JELLY ROLL MORTON
    Jelly Roll Morton

    New Orleans Joys

    Jelly Roll Morton. : compositeur, Jelly Roll Morton (piano)
    Album Jazz New Orleans : 1918-1944 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 039) Année 1995
  • 18h22
    Jazzin babies blues
    Richard Jones

    Jazzin' Babies Blues

    Richard Jones. : compositeur, Richard Jones (piano)
  • 18h26
    Ii'm going away to wear you of - KING OLIVER'S CREOLE JAZZ BAND
    King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band

    I'm Going Away To Wear You Off My Mind

    Llyod Smith. : compositeur, Warren Smith. : compositeur, Clarence Johnson. : compositeur, Joe ""King"" Oliver (cornet, direction), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Honoré Dutrey (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Lil Hardin (piano), Bill Johnson (banjo), Baby Dodds (batterie)
    Album Anthology of Jazz Drumming / volume 1 1904 - 1928 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 804) Année 1997
  • 18h29
    Farewell blues - HENDERSON'S DANCE PLAYERS
    Henderson's Dance Players

    Farewell Blues

    Leon Roppolo. : compositeur, Elmer Schoebel. : compositeur, Paul Mares. : compositeur, Fletcher Henderson (direction, piano), Elmer Chambers (trompette), Howard Scott (trompette), Chink Johnson (tuba), Don Redman (clarinette, saxophones), Charles Dixon (banjo)
    Album Early Jazz 1917-1923 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 181)
  • 18h33
    Snake rag - KING OLIVER
    Joe ""King"" Oliver

    Snake Rag

    Joe ""King"" Oliver. : compositeur
    Album 123 King Oliver Label Wu Année 2007
  • 18h37
    Jazz Me Blues - BIX BEIDERBECKE
    Bix Beiderbecke

    Jazz Me Blues

    Tom Delaney. : compositeur, Wolverine Orchestra, Bix Beiderbecke (cornet), Al Gandee (trombone), Jimmy Hartwell (clarinette), Goerge Johnson (saxophone ténor), Dick Voynow (piano), Bob Gillette (banjo), Min Leibrook (tuba), Vic Moore (batterie)
    Album BD Music Presents Bix Beiderbecke Label Bdmusic (73122) Année 2015
  • 18h41
    Play that thing - OLLIE POWERS' HARMONY SYNCOPATORS
    Ollie Powers' Harmony Syncopators

    Play That Thing

    Joe ""King"" Oliver. : compositeur
    Album Jazz New Orleans : 1918-1944 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 039) Année 1995
  • 18h44
    There's a boat dat's leavin' soon for New York - LOUIS ARMSTRONG
    Louis Armstrong

    There's A Boat Dat'S Leavin' Soon For New York

    George Gershwin. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (voix), Ira Gershwin. : auteur, Du Bose Heyward. : auteur
    Album Armstrong-Fitzgerald/ Porgy & Bess Label Verve (VERV 810 049-2) Année 1965
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
samedi 17 juillet 2021
1h
Louis Armstrong (3/16) : Coal Cart Blues
émission suivante
samedi 24 juillet 2021
1h
Louis Armstrong (5/16) : Everybody Loves my Baby