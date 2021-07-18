Louis Armstrong (4/16) : Dippermouth Blues
King Oliver le faire venir à Chicago, les premiers disques. Puis passe dans le grand orchestre de Fletcher Henderson. (1923-1925).
Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder le flou sur sa jeunesse.
Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien, dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.
"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la première fois dans un média francophone.
- 18h00Billy Strayhorn
Take the ""A"" TrainBilly Strayhorn. : compositeur, Louis ArmstrongAlbum Bof / Paris blues Label Ryko (RCD 10713) Année 1997
- 18h03Elgar's Creole Orchestra
When Jenny Does Her Low-down DanceBilly Myers. : compositeur, Elmer Schoebel. : compositeur, Charles Elgar (violon, direction), Joe Sudler (saxophone ténor), Emmanuel Perez (cornet), Harry Swift (trombone), Darnell Howard (clarinette, saxophone alto), James Dudley (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Logan Thomas (piano), Bill Shelby (banjo), Lawson Buford (tuba), Ben Thigpen (batterie), Inconnu (voix)Album Chicago South Side 1923-1930 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 5031) Année 2002
- 18h08King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
Just GoneJoe ""King"" Oliver. : compositeur, Bill Johnson. : compositeur, Joe ""King"" Oliver (direction, cornet), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Honoré Dutrey (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Lil Hardin (piano, arrangements), Arthur ""Bud"" Scott (banjo), Warren ""Baby"" Dodds (batterie)Album Complete Edition / 1923 / Vol 1 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 1) Année 1991
- 18h11King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
Chimes BluesJoe ""King"" Oliver. : compositeur, King Oliver (direction, cornet), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Honoré Dutrey (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Lil Hardin (piano, arrangements), Bud Scott (banjo), Baby Dodds (batterie)Album Jazz Heroes Volume 1/1921-1928 Label Naïve (NJ627011) Année 2014
- 18h15King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
Dippermouth BluesJoe ""King"" Oliver. : compositeur, Joe ""King"" Oliver (direction, cornet), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Honoré Dutrey (trombone), Lil Hardin (piano), Bill Johnson (banjo), Warren ""Baby"" Dodds (batterie)Album Jazzmen Play The Blues : 1923-1957 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 5256) Année 2009
- 18h18Jelly Roll Morton
New Orleans JoysJelly Roll Morton. : compositeur, Jelly Roll Morton (piano)Album Jazz New Orleans : 1918-1944 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 039) Année 1995
- 18h22Richard Jones
Jazzin' Babies BluesRichard Jones. : compositeur, Richard Jones (piano)
- 18h26King Oliver's Creole Jazz Band
I'm Going Away To Wear You Off My MindLlyod Smith. : compositeur, Warren Smith. : compositeur, Clarence Johnson. : compositeur, Joe ""King"" Oliver (cornet, direction), Louis Armstrong (cornet), Honoré Dutrey (trombone), Johnny Dodds (clarinette), Lil Hardin (piano), Bill Johnson (banjo), Baby Dodds (batterie)Album Anthology of Jazz Drumming / volume 1 1904 - 1928 Label Masters Of Jazz (MJCD 804) Année 1997
- 18h29Henderson's Dance Players
Farewell BluesLeon Roppolo. : compositeur, Elmer Schoebel. : compositeur, Paul Mares. : compositeur, Fletcher Henderson (direction, piano), Elmer Chambers (trompette), Howard Scott (trompette), Chink Johnson (tuba), Don Redman (clarinette, saxophones), Charles Dixon (banjo)Album Early Jazz 1917-1923 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 181)
- 18h33Joe ""King"" Oliver
Snake RagJoe ""King"" Oliver. : compositeurAlbum 123 King Oliver Label Wu Année 2007
- 18h37Bix Beiderbecke
Jazz Me BluesTom Delaney. : compositeur, Wolverine Orchestra, Bix Beiderbecke (cornet), Al Gandee (trombone), Jimmy Hartwell (clarinette), Goerge Johnson (saxophone ténor), Dick Voynow (piano), Bob Gillette (banjo), Min Leibrook (tuba), Vic Moore (batterie)Album BD Music Presents Bix Beiderbecke Label Bdmusic (73122) Année 2015
- 18h41Ollie Powers' Harmony Syncopators
Play That ThingJoe ""King"" Oliver. : compositeurAlbum Jazz New Orleans : 1918-1944 Label Frémeaux & Associés (FA 039) Année 1995
- 18h44Louis Armstrong
There's A Boat Dat'S Leavin' Soon For New YorkGeorge Gershwin. : compositeur, Louis Armstrong (voix), Ira Gershwin. : auteur, Du Bose Heyward. : auteurAlbum Armstrong-Fitzgerald/ Porgy & Bess Label Verve (VERV 810 049-2) Année 1965
