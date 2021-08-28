Louis Armstrong (15/16) : What a Wonderful World

Les dernières sessions et l'ultime apparition au Waldorf (1965-1971)

Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder le flou sur sa jeunesse.

Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien, dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.

ⓘ Publicité Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

, © Florian Royer

"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la première fois dans un média francophone.

Programmation musicale

Louis Armstrong « Louis Armstrong / The best live concert Paris 1965 »

My man

Louis Armstrong (trompette), Tyree Glenn (trombone), Eddie Shurre (clarinette), Billy Kyle (piano), Buddy Catlett (contrebasse), Dany Barcelona (percussions)

Accord 29022

, © Corbis

Louis Armstrong « Louis Armstrong / The best live concert Paris 1965 »

When the saints go marchin'in / Finale

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Tyree Glenn (trombone), Eddie Shurre (clarinette), Billy Kyle (piano), Buddy Catlett (contrebasse), Dany Barcelona (percussions)

Accord 29022

Earl Hine « Hine's tune/archives INA – Paris 1965 »

C'est si bon (H.Betti)

Earl Hine (piano)

Esoldun FCD 101

Sonny Rollins Quartet « Sonny Rollins trio & Quartet / Paris 1965 : Copenhague 1968 »

St.Thomas (Sonny Rollins)

Sonny Rollins trio : Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Gilbert Rovere (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)

Gambit Records

Allen Toussaint « Roots of funk 1947 -1962 »

Java

Allen Toussaint (piano), Nat Perrillat (saxophone ténor), Alvin ''Red'' Tyler (saxophone baryon), Justin Adams OU Roy Montrell (guitare électrique), Frank Fields (contrebasse), Charles Hungry Williams (batterie)

Frémeaux et associés FA5498

Louis Armstrong « BOF / A man called Adam »

A man called Adam : Someday sweetheart (B&J Spike)

Louis Armstrong (voix)

Retrograd Records FSM 80126-2

Louis Armstrong « Hello Louis – The hit years (1963-1969) »

What a wonderful world (Single Version) (Thiele Robert)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix)

Universal

Louis Armstrong « Hello Louis – The hit years (1963-1969) »

Cabaret (Single Version) (Thiele Robert)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix)

Universal

Louis Armstrong « Disney songs the Satchmo way »

Heigh-ho (the dwarfs' marching song) (Morey, Churchill)

Buena Vista Records

Duke Ellington « New Orleans suite »

Portrait of Louis Armstrong (Duke Ellington)

Duke Ellington (piano), Cootie Williams, Money Johnson, Mercer Ellington, Al Rubin, Fred Stne (trompette), Booty Wood, Julian Priester (trombone), Dave Tayor (contrebasse), Russell Procope (saxophone alto, clarinette), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Norris Turney (saxophone alto, clarinette, flûte), Harold Ashby (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton, clarinette, clarinette basse), Joe Benjamin (contrebasse), Rufus Jones (batterie)

Atlantic 781376-2

Louis Armstrong « BOF / James Bond – 13 Original themes »

We have all the time in the world

Louis Armstrong (voix) tiré de la bande originale du film « On her Majesty's Secret Service »

Liberty (Et PM) CDP 7460792

Phil Harris « The Disney collection / Vol.2 »

Ev'rybody wants to be a cat : The aristocats

Harris Phil, Crothers Scatman, Thurl Ravenscroft, Liz English

Walt Disney Records WDIR 60817-2

Louis Armstrong « Gospel 1931-1941 »

I hope Gabriel likes my music

Frémeaux et associés F&A 001

Henri Salvador « Jazz »

Satchmo au paradis

Henry Salvador (voix)

Rigolo 9031-75256-2