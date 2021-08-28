Un été avec Louis Armstrong
Programmation musicale
Un été avec Louis Armstrong
Par Florian Royer
Samedi 28 août 2021
Samedi 28 août 2021
1h

Louis Armstrong (15/16) : What a Wonderful World

Les dernières sessions et l'ultime apparition au Waldorf (1965-1971)

Louis Armstrong (15/16) : What a Wonderful World
Louis Armstrong et Lionel Hampton offrant des disques à sa Sainteté le pape Paul VI, lors de leur visite au Vatican, le 9 février 1968., © Getty / KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho

Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong  que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder  le flou sur sa jeunesse.

Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son  autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien,  dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.

L'école Louis Armstrong de New York
L'école Louis Armstrong de New York, © Florian Royer

"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant  côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la  première fois dans un média francophone.

Programmation musicale

Louis Armstrong « Louis Armstrong / The best live concert Paris 1965 »
My man
Louis Armstrong (trompette), Tyree Glenn (trombone), Eddie Shurre (clarinette), Billy Kyle (piano), Buddy Catlett (contrebasse), Dany Barcelona (percussions)
Accord 29022

« Louis Armstrong / The best live concert Paris 1965 »
« Louis Armstrong / The best live concert Paris 1965 », © Corbis

Louis Armstrong « Louis Armstrong / The best live concert Paris 1965 »
When the saints go marchin'in / Finale
Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Tyree Glenn (trombone), Eddie Shurre (clarinette), Billy Kyle (piano), Buddy Catlett (contrebasse), Dany Barcelona (percussions)
Accord 29022

« Louis Armstrong / The best live concert Paris 1965 »
« Louis Armstrong / The best live concert Paris 1965 »

Earl Hine «  Hine's tune/archives INA – Paris 1965 »
C'est si bon (H.Betti)
Earl Hine (piano)
Esoldun FCD 101

« Hine's tune/archives INA – Paris 1965 »
« Hine's tune/archives INA – Paris 1965 »

Sonny Rollins Quartet « Sonny Rollins trio & Quartet / Paris 1965 : Copenhague 1968 »
St.Thomas (Sonny Rollins)
Sonny Rollins trio : Sonny Rollins (saxophone ténor), Gilbert Rovere (contrebasse), Art Taylor (batterie)
Gambit Records

« Sonny Rollins trio & Quartet / Paris 1965 : Copenhague 1968 »
« Sonny Rollins trio & Quartet / Paris 1965 : Copenhague 1968 »

Allen Toussaint « Roots of funk  1947 -1962 »
Java
Allen Toussaint (piano), Nat Perrillat (saxophone ténor), Alvin ''Red'' Tyler (saxophone baryon), Justin Adams OU Roy Montrell (guitare électrique), Frank Fields (contrebasse), Charles Hungry Williams (batterie)
Frémeaux et associés FA5498

« Roots of funk 1947 -1962 »
« Roots of funk 1947 -1962 »

Louis Armstrong « BOF / A man called Adam »
A man called Adam : Someday sweetheart (B&J Spike)
Louis Armstrong (voix)
Retrograd Records FSM 80126-2

« BOF / A man called Adam »
« BOF / A man called Adam »

Louis Armstrong « Hello Louis – The hit years (1963-1969) »
What a wonderful world (Single Version) (Thiele Robert)
Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix)
Universal 

« Hello Louis – The hit years (1963-1969) »
« Hello Louis – The hit years (1963-1969) »

Louis Armstrong « Hello Louis – The hit years (1963-1969) »
Cabaret (Single Version) (Thiele Robert)
Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix)
Universal 

« Hello Louis – The hit years (1963-1969) »
« Hello Louis – The hit years (1963-1969) »

Louis Armstrong « Disney songs the Satchmo way »
Heigh-ho (the dwarfs' marching song) (Morey, Churchill)
Buena Vista Records

« Disney songs the Satchmo way »
« Disney songs the Satchmo way »

Duke Ellington « New Orleans suite »
Portrait of Louis Armstrong (Duke Ellington)
Duke Ellington (piano), Cootie Williams, Money Johnson, Mercer Ellington, Al Rubin, Fred Stne (trompette), Booty Wood, Julian Priester (trombone), Dave Tayor (contrebasse), Russell Procope (saxophone alto, clarinette), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Norris Turney (saxophone alto, clarinette, flûte), Harold Ashby (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Paul Gonsalves (saxophone ténor), Harry Carney (saxophone baryton, clarinette, clarinette basse), Joe Benjamin (contrebasse), Rufus Jones (batterie)
Atlantic 781376-2

« New Orleans suite »
« New Orleans suite »

Louis Armstrong « BOF / James Bond – 13 Original themes »
We have all the time in the world
Louis Armstrong (voix) tiré de la bande originale du film « On her Majesty's Secret Service »
Liberty (Et PM) CDP 7460792

« BOF / James Bond – 13 Original themes »
« BOF / James Bond – 13 Original themes »

Phil Harris «  The Disney collection / Vol.2 »
Ev'rybody wants to be a cat : The aristocats
Harris Phil, Crothers Scatman, Thurl Ravenscroft, Liz English
Walt Disney Records WDIR 60817-2

« The Disney collection / Vol.2 »
« The Disney collection / Vol.2 »

Louis Armstrong « Gospel 1931-1941 »
I hope Gabriel likes my music
Frémeaux et associés F&A 001

« Gospel 1931-1941 »
« Gospel 1931-1941 »

Henri Salvador « Jazz »
Satchmo au paradis
Henry Salvador (voix)
Rigolo 9031-75256-2

« Jazz »
« Jazz »
L'équipe de l'émission :
