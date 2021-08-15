Louis Armstrong (12/16) : Ella and Louis

Les All Stars, rencontre avec Fitzgerald, les premiers grands albums, hommages à Waller et à Handy (1951-1956)

Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder le flou sur sa jeunesse.

Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien, dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.

"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la première fois dans un média francophone.

Programmation musicale

Louis Armstrong and the All-Stars « Intégrale Louis Armstrong : The King of the zulus (1948-1949) / vol.15 »

Intro and theme : When it's sleepy time down south (L. &O. René-C.Muse)

Louis Armstrong and the All-Stars : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix) Jack Teagarden (trombone, voix), Barney Bigard (clarinette), Earl Hines (piano), Arvell Shaw (guitare), Sidney Catlett (batterie), Velma Middleton (voix)

Frémeaux et associés FA1365

Louis Armstrong and the All-Stars « Intégrale Louis Armstrong : The King of the zulus (1948-1949) / vol.15 »

The sheik of Araby (Snyder, Wheeler, Smith)

Louis Armstrong and the All-Stars : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix) Jack Teagarden (trombone, voix), Barney Bigard (clarinette), Earl Hines (piano), Arvell Shaw (guitare), Sidney Catlett (batterie), Velma Middleton (voix)

Frémeaux et associés FA1365

Fats Domino « Bd Musc presetns Fats Domino »

Mardi Gras in New Orleans (Roland Byrd alias Professor Longhair)

Fats Domino (piano, voix), Walter Nelson (guitare), Wendell Duconge, Herb Hardesty, Samuel Lee (saxophone), Frank Fields (contrebasse), Cornelius Coleman (batterie)

BDMusic 78527

Louis Armstrong and His All-Stars « Satch plays Fats / Louis Armstrong plays the music of Fats Waller »

All that meat and no potatoes (Waller, Kirkeby)

Louis Armstrong and His All-Stars

CBS 4509802

Louis Armstrong « Plays W.C Handy »

Beale street blues (Handy)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Trummy Young (trombone), Barney Bigard (clarinette), Billy Kyle (piano), Arvell Shaw (contrebasse), Barrett Deems (batterie)

CBS 4509812

Louis Armstrong « Ella and Louis »

Can't we be friends (K. Swift, P. James)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Ella Fitzgerald (voix), oscar Peterson (piano), Herb ellis (guitare), Ray Brown (contrebasse), Buddy Rich (batterie)

Verve 825373-2

Ella Fitgzerald « Mack the knife / Ella in Berlin »

Mack the knife (Kurt Weill, Bertoit Brecht, Marc Blitzstein)

Ella Fitgerald (voix), Paul Smith Quartet : Paul Smith (piano), Jim Hall (guitare), Wilfred Middlebrooks (contrebasse), Gus Johnson (batterie)

Verve Music Group 825670-2

Louis Armstrong « BOF / Nouvelle-Orléans »

Brahms' lullaby

Louis Armstrong (trompette), Charlie Beal (piano)

Giants of Jazz GOJCD 1023

Louis Armstrong & His Hot Seven « The complete RCA Victor recording »

I want a little girl (Billy Moll, Murray Mencher)

Louis Armstrong & His Hot Seven : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Vic Dickenson (trombone), Barney Bigard (clarinette), Charlie Beal (piano), allan Reuss (guitare), Red Callender (contrebasse), Zutty Singleton (batterie)

Blue Bird 09026-63846-2

E.T Mensah and His Tempos' Band « A star of Africa »

Yei ngbewoh E.T Mensah and His Tempo's Band :

DECCA WAL 1 003

Louis Armstrong feat Sy Oliver & his Orchestra « BD Music & Cabu present Louis Armstrong »

Skokiaan (South African song)

Louis Armstrong feat Sy Oliver & his Orchestra : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Omer Simeon (saxophone soprano), Dave Martin (piano), Danny Barker (banjo), Arvell Shaw (contrebasse), Barrett Deems (batterie), Sy oliver (direction)

BD Music 73135

W.C Handy « BOF / Satchmo the great »

Saint Louis blues (Concerto Grosso) (W.C Handy)

Musique extraite de la bande sonore du film « Satchmo the Great ».

Orchestre Symphonique du stadium de New York, Louis Armstrong (voix parlée), Leonard Bernstein (voix parlée, direction), Trummy Young (trombone), Edmond Hall (clarinette), Billy Kyle (piano), unkown (contrebasse), Barrett Deems (batterie)

CBS 62 574

Sammy Price « Midnight boogie blues »

Candy Nancy and Sharon blues

Disques Black & Blue BB 990.