Louis Armstrong (11/16) : La vie en rose

Retour à la normale et Nice 1948 (1946-1950)

Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder le flou sur sa jeunesse.

Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien, dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.

à réécouter AUDIO 1h émission Les légendes du jazz Louis Armstrong à Paris en 1948

"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la première fois dans un média francophone.

Programmation musicale

Louis Armstrong « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.12 1946-1947 ''New Orléans'' »

Long long journey (L. Feather)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Charlie Shavers, (trompette), Jimmy Hamilton (clarinette), Johnny Hodges (saxophone alto), Calros W. ''Don'' Byas (saxophone ténor), Duke Ellington (piano), Remo Palmiero (guitare), Grieg ''Chubby'' Jackson (contrebasse), William ''Sonny'' Greer (batterie)

Frémeaux et associés FA1362

Louis Armstrong « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.12 1946-1947 ''New Orléans'' »

You won't be satisfied (F. James, L. Stock)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix) Billy Butterfield (trompette), Bill Stegmeyer (clarinette, saxophone alto), George Koenig (saxophone alto), Jack Greenberg, Art Drelinger (saxophone tnor), Milton Schatz (saxophone baryton), Joe Bushkin (piano), Danni Perri (guitare), Trigger Alpert (contrebasse), William ''Cozy'' Cole (batterie), Ella Fitgerald (voix), Bob Haggart (direction)

Frémeaux et associés FA1362

Louis Armstrong & His Hot Seven / Hot Six « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.12 1946-1947 ''New Orléans'' »

Sugar (M. Pinkard, Mitchell, Alexander)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Victor ''Vic'' Dickenson (trombone), Barney (clarinette), Charlie Beal (piano), Allen Reuss (guitare), Red Callender (contrebasse), Zutty Singleton (batterie)

Frémeaux et associés FA1362

Miles Davis « First Miles »

Milestones – take 3(John Lewis)

Miles Davis (trompette), Charlie Parker ( saxophone ténor), John Lewis (piano), Nelson Boyd (contrebasse), Max Roach (batterie)

Savoy CY-78995

Louis Armstrong « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.12 1946-1947 ''New Orléans'' »

Where the blues were born in New Orleans (Capleton, Dixon)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Edward ''Kid'' Ory (trombone), A. Barney Bigard (clarinette), Charlie Beal (piano), Arthur ''Bud » » Scott (guitare), George ''Red'' Calender (contrebasse), Arthur ''Zutty'' Singleton (batterie)

Frémeaux et associés FA1362

Louis Armstrong « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.12 1946-1947 ''New Orléans'' »

Raymond street blues (L. Armstrong)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Edward ''Kid'' Ory (trombone), A. Barney Bigard (clarinette), Charlie Beal (piano), Arthur ''Bud » » Scott (guitare), George ''Red'' Calender (contrebasse), Arthur ''Zutty'' Singleton (batterie)

Frémeaux et associés FA1362

Billie Holiday « The complete original american Decca recordings »

The blues are brewin' (Louis Alter, Eddie DeLange)

Billie Holiday (voix), Rostelle Reese (trompette), Lem Davis (saxophone alto), Bob Dorsey ( saxophone ténor), Bobby Tucker (piano), John Simmons (contrebasse, direction), Denzil Best (batterie)

GRP 26012

Louis Armstrong & His All stars « Intégrale Louis Armstrong, vol. 13 : A song was born 1947»

Basin street blues (Sp. Williams)

Louis Armstrong & His All stars : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Bobby Hackett (trompette), Jack Teagarden (trombone, voix), Peanuts Hucko (clarinette), Ernie Caceres (clarinette, saxophone baryton), Dick Cary (piano), Jack Lesberg (contrebasse), George Wettling (batterie)

Frémeaux et associés FA1363

Louis Armstrong & His All stars « Intégrale Louis Armstrong, vol. 13 : A song was born 1947»

Theme way down yonder in New Orleans (Henry Creamer, Turner Layton)

Louis Armstrong & His All stars : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Bobby Hackett (trompette), Jack Teagarden (trombone), Peanuts Hucko (clarinette), Ernie Caceres (clarinette, saxophone baryton), Dick Cary (piano), Jack Lesberg (contrebasse), George Wettling (batterie)

Frémeaux et associés FA1362

Charlie Benet and His Orchestra « Swing era big bands (1934-1947) »

Skyliner (B.Morre, C. Barnet)

Charlie Benet and His Orchestra : James Campbell, Joe Graves, Jimmy Nottingham, Doc Severinsen, Clark Terry (trompette), Walt Benson, Porky Cohen, Fred Zito (trombone), Charlie Barnet (saxophone alto, saxophone ténor), Walter Weidler, Wolfgand Weidler (saxophone alto), Kurt Bloom, Bud Shank (saxpphone ténor), Bob Dawes (saxophone baryton), Claude Williamson (piano), unknown (guitare), Don Totsi (contrebasse), Dick Shanahan (batterie)

Frémeaux et associés FA078

Henri Salvador « Intégrale Salvador vol.1 1942-1948 : Maladie d'amour »

Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway

Ray Ventura et son Orchestre / Extrait du film « Mademoiselle s'amuse » (1947)

Frémeaux et associés 186

Gilbert Cazeneuve et Roger Pigaut « Intégrale Louis Armstrong / Vol 14 : Constellation 48 »

Festival Internationl de jazz de Nice – Ouverture

Présentation des participants du premier Festival de Jazz de Nice par Gilbert Cazeneuve et Roger Pigaut

Frémeaux et associés FA1364

Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five « Intégrale Louis Armstrong / Vol 14 : Constellation 48 »

Black and blue (T.W.Waller, A.Razaf)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Jack Teagarden (trombone, voix), A. Barney Bigard (clarinette), Earl Hines (piano), Arvel Whax (contrebasse), Sidney ''Big Sid'' Catlett (batterie), Velma Middleton (voix)

Frémeaux et associés FA1364

Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five « Intégrale Louis Armstrong / Vol 14 : Constellation 48 »

Steak face (traditionnel)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Jack Teagarden (trombone, voix), A. Barney Bigard (clarinette), Earl Hines (piano), Arvel Whax (contrebasse), Sidney ''Big Sid'' Catlett (batterie), Velma Middleton (voix)

Frémeaux et associés FA1364

Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five « Intégrale Louis Armstrong / Vol 14 : Constellation 48 »

Ain't misbehavin' (T.W.Waller, A.Razaf)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Jack Teagarden (trombone, voix), A. Barney Bigard (clarinette), Earl Hines (piano), Arvel Whax (contrebasse), Sidney ''Big Sid'' Catlett (batterie), Velma Middleton (voix)

Frémeaux et associés FA1364

Louis Armstrong and His Hot Five « Intégrale Louis Armstrong / Vol 14 : Constellation 48 »

Dear old southland (H.Creamer, T.Layton)

Louis Armstrong (trompette), Earl Hines (piano)

Frémeaux et associés FA1364

Louis Armstrong « Satchmo : Louis Armstrong ambassador of hazz / C'est si bon / 1950-1954 / Vol.5 »

La vie en rose

Louis Armstrong with Sy Oliver's Orchestra

Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) 060075333660