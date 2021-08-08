Louis Armstrong (10/16) : Esquire bounce

La guerre, le Petrillo Ban, le concert Esquire (1941-1945)

Du « champ de bataille », surnom du quartier néo-orléanais, où il a vu le jour, jusqu’aux plus grandes scènes du monde, découvrez un Louis Armstrong que vous ne connaissiez pas. Extraverti devant le public mais secret quant à sa vie privée, le monstre sacré du jazz s’est ingénié à garder le flou sur sa jeunesse.

Malgré un palmarès enviable : premier afro-américain à écrire son autobiographie, premier jazzman en couverture de Times Magazine, il a même fait entrer le jazz au Metropolitan Opera… Les secrets du musicien, dont sa véritable date de naissance, sont multiples.

à réécouter AUDIO 1h émission Un été avec Louis Armstrong Louis Armstrong (9/16) : Pennies from heaven

"Un été avec Armstrong" propose de faire connaissance avec Louis Armstrong « côté coulisses », avec le concours d’historiens du jazz, des derniers témoins ayant côtoyé le trompettiste et une invitée surprise qui s’exprimera pour la première fois dans un média francophone.

Programmation musicale

Louis Armstrong « Les classiques de Louis Armstrong 1923-1945 »

Hey lawdy mama ( B-L.Clifton, Mc-C.Jerry, K.John)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix)

Compacts Radio France RF 211752

Kid Ory's Creole Jazz Band « New Orleans revival 1940-1954 »

Creole song

FRAS FA 5135

Bunk Johnson's Jazz Band « New Orleans 1942-1945 / Vol.2 »

Dusty Rag (Max Aufderheide, J.Will Callahan)

Bunk Johnson's Jazz Band : Bunk Johnson (trompette), Albert Warner (trombone), George Lewis (clarinette), Walter Decou (piano), Lawrence Marrero (banjo), Chester Zardis (contrebasse), Edgar Moseley (batterie)

Document Records DOCD-1010

Fats Waller, His Rhythm and His Orchestra « Fats Waller : The last years »

Swing out to victory (Waller - Kirkeby)

Fats Waller, His Rhythm and His Orchestra : Hamilton, Joe Thomas, Nathaniel Williams (trompette), George Wilson, Herb Flemming (trombone), George James, Lawrence Fields (saxophone alto), Sedric (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Carroll (saxophone ténor), Waller (piano et voix), Casey (guitare), Wallace (contrebasse), Trappier (batterie)

Blue Bird ND 90411

Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.10 : 1941-1944 Radio days »

Swingin' on nothing (Oliver - Moore)

Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra : Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Frank Galbreath, Shelton Hemphill, Bernard Flood (trompette), Henderson Chambers, James Whitney (trombone), George Washington (trombone, voix), Rupert Cole, Carl Frye (saxophone alto), Prince robinson (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Joseph Garland (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton, arrangement), Luis Russell (piano), Lawrence Lucie (guitare), John Simmons (contrebasse), Sidney Catlett (batterie), Velma Middleton (voix)

Fremeaux et associés FA 1360

Dinah Washington acc. by Cootie Williams and His Orchestra « BD Music presents Dinah Washington »

Record Ban Blues (feat.Cootie Williams and His Orchestra) (Wilder, Newman, Washington)

Dinah Washington acc. by Cootie Williams and His Orchestra : Dina Whasington (voix), Charles “Cootie” Williams, Bob Merrill (trompette), Rupert Cole (saxophone alto); William “Weasel” Parker (saxophone ténor), Arnold “Al” Jarvis (piano), Mundell Lowe (guitare), Leonard “Heavy” Swain (contrebasse), Sylvester “Vess” Payne (batterie).

BDMUSIC 78539

Perry Como « Some enchanted evening »

Goodbye Sue (Rule, Ricca, Loman)

IMC (Improvised music Company) DBG 53083

Louis Armstrong « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.10 : 1941-1944 Radio days »

Old man mose (Z.Randolph-L.Armstrong)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Frank Galbreath, Shelton Hemphill, Bernard Flood (trompette), George Washington, James Whitney, Henderson Chambers (trombone), Rupert Cole, Joe Hayman (saxophone alto), Prince Robinson (clarinette, saxophone ténor), Joe Garland (saxophone ténor, saxophone baryton, arrangement), Luis Russell (piano), Lawrence Lucie (guitare), Ted Sturgis (contrebasse), Henry "Chick" Morrison (batterie)

Fremeaux et associés FA1360

Louis Armstrong « At the Esquire all american jazz concert Metropolitan Opera House 1944 »

Esquire bounce (L.Feather)

Concert donné le 18 janvier 1944 au Metropolitan Opera House

Music Memoria 34019

Louis Armstrong « At the Esquire all american jazz concert Metropolitan Opera House 1944 »

Squeeze me (F.Waller)

Concert donné le 18 janvier 1944 au Metropolitan Opera House

Music Memoria 34019

Louis Armstrong « At the Esquire all american jazz concert Metropolitan Opera House 1944 »

National anthem

Concert donné le 18 janvier 1944 au Metropolitan Opera House

Music Memoria 34019

Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.11 : 1944-1945 Jack-Armstrong blues »

Keep on jumpin' (L.Russell)

Louis Armstrong (trompette), Jesse Brovn, Thomas Grider, Lester Currant, Andrew "Fatso" Ford (trompette), Taswell Baird, Larry Anderson, Adam Martin (trombone), John Brown, Willard Brown (saxophone alto), Dexter Gordon (saxophone ténor), Teddy McRae (saxophone ténor, direction), Ernest Thompson (saxophone baryton), Ed Swanston (piano), Emmett Slay (guitare), Alfred Moore (contrebasse), James "Coatsville" Harris (batterie).

Fremeaux et associés FA 1361

Louis Armstrong « Jazz in V discs / Collection Hughes Panassié vol.1 »

Jack-Armstrong bues

Collection Hughes Panassié CTPL 001

Second Esquire all american jazz concert « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.11 : 1944-1945 Jack-Armstrong blues »

Basin street blues (S.Williams)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Willie "Bunk" Johnson (trompette), J.C. Higginbotham (trombone), Sidney Bechet (clarinette, saxophone soprane), James P.Johnson (piano), Richard Alexis (contrebasse), Paul Barbarin (batterie)

Fremeaux et associés FA 1361

Second Esquire all american jazz concert « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.11 : 1944-1945 Jack-Armstrong blues »

Things ain't what they used to be (E.K & M.Ellington)

Louis Armstrong (trompette ), Willie "Bunk" Johnson(trompette), J.C. Higginbotham (trombone), Sidney Bechet (clarinette, saxophone soprane), Benny Goodman (clarinette), James P.Johnson (piano), Richard Alexis (contrebasse), Paul Barbarin (batterie)

Fremeaux et associés FA 1361

Louis Armstrong and His Orchestra « Intégrale Louis Armstrong vol.11 : 1944-1945 Jack-Armstrong blues »

Accentuate the positive (H. Arlen-J. Mercer)

Louis Armstrong (trompette, voix), Jesse Brown, Thomas Grider, Ludwig Jordan, Andrew "Fatso" Ford (trompette), Norman Powe, Adam Martin, Larry Anderson, Russell "Big Chief'' Moore (trombone), John Brown, Joe Evans (saxophone alto), Eddie "lockjaw" Davis (saxophone ténor), Teddy McRaeo (saxophone ténor, direction), Ernest Thompson (saxophone baryton), Ed Swanston (piano), Elmer Warner (guitare), Alfred Moore (contrebasse), James Harris (batterie)

Fremeaux et associés FA 136