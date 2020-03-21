{"xtn2":2,"xtpage":"Emissions::Tendez_l_oreille::Diffusions::diffusion_-_Tendez_l_oreille_du_samedi_21_mars_2020","x4":7,"x5":"[Tendez_l_oreille]","x6":"","x7":"[Tendez_l_oreille_du_samedi_21_mars_2020]","x10":"20200216","x11":"20200320","x12":"[France_musique]","x14":"[texte|audio]","x15":"","x16":"[06361166d398d31bbf5ba34f9a9b705babf8e031]","xt_multc":"","xt_an":"","xt_ac":"","xt_mtcl":"","xt_npg":"","atinternet_share":"Partages::Tendez_l_oreille::Tendez_l_oreille_-_Tendez_l_oreille_du_samedi_21_mars_2020","atinternet_podcast":"Podcasts::Tendez_l_oreille::Page_Diffusion"}
{"kirby":{"url":"https:\/\/kirby.radiofrance.fr","source":"FRANCE_MUSIQUE_WEB","player":{"is_active":false},"page_view":{"is_active":true,"label":"page_view"},"element_click":{"is_active":false,"label":"element_click","matrix_element_id":{"recommendation":"musique_reco"}}},"path":"%2Femissions%2Ftendez-l-oreille%2Ftendez-l-oreille-du-samedi-21-mars-2020-81688","stationId":"4","model":"expression"}