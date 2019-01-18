Emission spéciale "Art's Birthday UER", avec le duo Philippe Foch et Elise Dabrowski

Emission spéciale "Art's Birthday / UER"

Hier soir, le percussionniste Philippe Foch et la contrebassiste Elise Dabrowski ont représenté la France, dans le cadre annuel du Art's Birthday de l'Union Europééenne des Radios, retransmis en direct par satellite. Tapage nocturne vous fait réécouter cet enregistrement, ainsi que trois autres soigneusement choisis par notre équipe, ceux de Croatie, d'Allemagne et de Suisse.

Bonne écoute !

Diffusion de Radio France à Paris :

C’est un duo surprenant que Radio France a présenté via le satellite LISZT hier soir dans le cadre Ars Acustica : une chanteuse-contrebassiste, Elise Dabrowski et un percussionniste hors-norme, Philippe Foch. Ensemble ils ont esquissé des paysages sonores dont les frontières poreuses se jouent des esthétiques et des repères normés.

Diffusion de la Radio HRT de Zagreb :

CROATIE / ARKTIK Contemporary Music Collective presents the concert premiering the new performing collective : Šapni mi, želim vikati !

Written and Hosted/Conducted by : Vesna Mačković "In her concert and radiophonic worksVesna Mačkovićuses new technologies, merging performing voices and instruments with an iPad looper and mixing and effecting them live on 16 channels during the performance, thus multiplying the performers’ voices and sounds and creating a complex sound work

Diffusion de la Bayerischer Rundfunk de Berlin :

ALLEMAGNE / "Cut Up the Border" Avec Fred Frith, Nicolas Humbert & Marc Parisotto

The movie "Step across the border“ hit the scene of improvised music in 1990 and almost immediately became a legend. 28 years later filmmaker Nicolas Humbert opened this box again. For Bayerischer Rundfunk and for Deutschlandfunk Kultur, he has rearranged and recomposed the raw material. Guitar legend Fred Frith will improvise live, musically responding to an echo of his own past.

Diffusion de la SWR2 de Fribourg :

SUISSE / Mary Ocher + Your Government

Mary Ocheris back in Europe for selected dates with Your Government and this very special show with new material performed for the first time.Your Governmentare the two drummersMats Fokessonand _Theo Taylor_.