Tapage nocturne
Magazine
Tapage nocturne
Par Bruno Letort
le vendredi de 23h à minuitMusique contemporaine
Vendredi 23 mars 2018
1h

Tapage nocture reçoit Gavin Bryars

Nous recevrons ce soir dans notre émission Tapage nocturne, Gavin Bryars.

Gavin Bryars, © Zaleski Entreprises

Programmation musicale

Gavin BRYARS
The Fifth Century :
The Crossing, Prism Quartet, Donald Nally (direction)
ECM 2405

Gavin BRYARS
Billy the kid : Pieds nus dans un grand silence (duo)
Claron McFadden et Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)
( extrait enregistrement Compositeur )

Gavin BRYARS
Billy the Kid : Œuvres complètes : Parcourir le monde à cheval
Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)
( extrait enregistrement Compositeur )

Gavin BRYARS
Billy the Kid : Œuvres complètes : William est mort Bertrand Belin (chant),
Percussions claviers de Lyon,
Gérard Lecointe (direction)
( extrait enregistrement Compositeur )

Gavin BRYARS
After the Rekyem 1990 : extrait   Avec Bill Frisell ( guitare électrique ) ,   Alexander Balanescu ( violon ) ,   Nate Musker ( violon ) ,   Tonny Hinningan ( violoncelle ) .   ECM 1424

Gavin BRYARS
Jesus' blood never failed me yet : Tramp with orchestra II (low strings)
Tom Waits, Quatuor Hampton, Michael Riesman
POINT MUSIC 438 823-2

Gavin BRYARST
he Sinking of the Titanic ( Extraits )   
Recorded live on 2012 Centenary Tour   
2013 GB Records

Gavin BRYARS
The Fifth Century : 6. His omnipresence is our field of joys - pour choeur et quatuor de saxophones
The Crossing, Prism Quartet, Donald Nally (direction)
ECM 2405

Concerts à venir

  • Mars 31, Belgique à Gand; Nouveau ballet avec Edouard Lock crée pour le Flanders Ballet 
  • En avril 2018, Gavin dirigera une masterclass en composition durant cinq jour au CAMP,  dans les Pyrenees.
  • September, Lyon, Le Mans, Angers, France; Biped, Merce Cunningham, National Ballet of Angers
Les invités :
1h
