Tapage nocture reçoit Gavin Bryars
Nous recevrons ce soir dans notre émission Tapage nocturne, Gavin Bryars.
Programmation musicale
♫ Gavin BRYARS
The Fifth Century :
The Crossing, Prism Quartet, Donald Nally (direction)
ECM 2405
♫ Gavin BRYARS
Billy the kid : Pieds nus dans un grand silence (duo)
Claron McFadden et Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)
( extrait enregistrement Compositeur )
♫ Gavin BRYARS
Billy the Kid : Œuvres complètes : Parcourir le monde à cheval
Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)
( extrait enregistrement Compositeur )
♫ Gavin BRYARS
Billy the Kid : Œuvres complètes : William est mort Bertrand Belin (chant),
Percussions claviers de Lyon,
Gérard Lecointe (direction)
( extrait enregistrement Compositeur )
♫ Gavin BRYARS
After the Rekyem 1990 : extrait Avec Bill Frisell ( guitare électrique ) , Alexander Balanescu ( violon ) , Nate Musker ( violon ) , Tonny Hinningan ( violoncelle ) . ECM 1424
♫ Gavin BRYARS
Jesus' blood never failed me yet : Tramp with orchestra II (low strings)
Tom Waits, Quatuor Hampton, Michael Riesman
POINT MUSIC 438 823-2
♫ Gavin BRYARST
he Sinking of the Titanic ( Extraits )
Recorded live on 2012 Centenary Tour
2013 GB Records
♫ Gavin BRYARS
The Fifth Century : 6. His omnipresence is our field of joys - pour choeur et quatuor de saxophones
The Crossing, Prism Quartet, Donald Nally (direction)
ECM 2405
Concerts à venir
- Mars 31, Belgique à Gand; Nouveau ballet avec Edouard Lock crée pour le Flanders Ballet
- En avril 2018, Gavin dirigera une masterclass en composition durant cinq jour au CAMP, dans les Pyrenees.
- September, Lyon, Le Mans, Angers, France; Biped, Merce Cunningham, National Ballet of Angers
