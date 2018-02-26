Tapage nocture reçoit Gavin Bryars

Programmation musicale

♫ Gavin BRYARS

The Fifth Century :

The Crossing, Prism Quartet, Donald Nally (direction)

ECM 2405

♫ Gavin BRYARS

Billy the kid : Pieds nus dans un grand silence (duo)

Claron McFadden et Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)

( extrait enregistrement Compositeur )

♫ Gavin BRYARS

Billy the Kid : Œuvres complètes : Parcourir le monde à cheval

Bertrand Belin (chant), Percussions claviers de Lyon, Gérard Lecointe (direction)

( extrait enregistrement Compositeur )

♫ Gavin BRYARS

Billy the Kid : Œuvres complètes : William est mort Bertrand Belin (chant),

Percussions claviers de Lyon,

Gérard Lecointe (direction)

( extrait enregistrement Compositeur )

♫ Gavin BRYARS

After the Rekyem 1990 : extrait Avec Bill Frisell ( guitare électrique ) , Alexander Balanescu ( violon ) , Nate Musker ( violon ) , Tonny Hinningan ( violoncelle ) . ECM 1424

♫ Gavin BRYARS

Jesus' blood never failed me yet : Tramp with orchestra II (low strings)

Tom Waits, Quatuor Hampton, Michael Riesman

POINT MUSIC 438 823-2

♫ Gavin BRYARST

he Sinking of the Titanic ( Extraits )

Recorded live on 2012 Centenary Tour

2013 GB Records

♫ Gavin BRYARS

The Fifth Century : 6. His omnipresence is our field of joys - pour choeur et quatuor de saxophones

The Crossing, Prism Quartet, Donald Nally (direction)

ECM 2405

