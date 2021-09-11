Last Night of the Proms 2021 !
Dernière nuit des Proms 2021 avec le ténor Stuart Skelton qui s’est illustré en chantant Wagner, Ksenija Sidorova, accordéoniste à la virtuosité époustouflante, les BBC Singers, le Choeur et l’Orchestre Symphoniques de la BBC sous la direction à la fois élégante et passionnée de Sakari Oramo.
En prélude au concert.
Hector Berlioz – Berlioz / traduction Edward J. Dent,
Hail, all hail to the Queen (Salut à la Reine),
Chant national extrait des Troyens
Chœur de la BBC
Société Chorale de la BBC
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
Colin Davis : Direction musicale
PHILIPS 420 085-2
Henry Purcell,
Hail ! Bright Cecilia (Ode à Sainte Cécile) :
1. Symphony
13. Hail ! Bright Cecilia
Ashley Stafford, Brian Gordon : Altos
Paul Elliott : Ténor
David Thomas : Basse
Chœur Monteverdi
Solistes Baroques Anglais
John Eliot Gardiner : Direction musicale
ERATO ECD 88 046
Franz Lehár,
Fieber, Poème symphonique pour ténor et orchestre
Stuart Skelton : Ténor
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
Edward Gardner : Direction musicale
CHANDOS CHSA 5243
Le concert.
Last Night of the Proms 2021
Concert offert dans le cadre des échanges avec l'Union Européenne de Radio et Télévision, retransmis en direct du Royal Albert Hall de Londres, ce 11 septembre 2021, dans le cadre du Festival des Proms.
Les artistes :
Stuart Skelton : Ténor
Ksenija Sidorova : Accordéon
BBC Singers
Chœur Symphonique de la BBC
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
Sakari Oramo : Direction musicale
1ère Partie.
Gity Razaz,
Mother (2021)
Création mondiale
Malcolm Arnold,
Variations on a theme of Ruth Gipps op 122
Samuel Barber / arrangement Jonathan Manners,
Adagio pour cordes op 11
Première mondiale
Maurice Ravel,
Le Tombeau de Couperin :
Rigaudon
Franck Angélis,
Fantaisie sur un thème de Piazzolla – Chiquilín de Bachín
Richard Wagner – Mathilde Wesendonck,
Wesendonck Lieder :
1. Im Treibhaus. Etude pour Tristan et Isolde n°3
Richard Wagner,
Les Maîtres Chanteurs de Nuremberg :
« Morgenlich leuchtend im rosigen Schein » (Acte III Scène 2)
Entracte.
Antonín Dvořák / arr Franz Waxman,
Humoresque en sol bémol Majeur op 101 n°7
arrangement pour violon et orchestre
Daniel Hope : Violon
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Stockholm
Sakari Oramo : Direction musicale
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 477 9301
Last Night of the Proms, 14 septembre 1996 :
Le chef d’orchestre Andrew Davis s’adresse au public
BBC ZBBC 2038 CD
Robert Schumann,
Carnaval op 9 (extrait)
Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli : Piano
WARNER CLASSICS 0825646154883/4
2ème Partie.
Florence Price,
Symphonie n°1 en mi mineur :
Juba Dance
Astor Piazzolla / arr John Lenehan,
Libertango
Aníbal Troilo / arr George Morton,
Sur
Thème folklorique anglais / arr Percy Grainger,
Brigg Fair
Peter Allen / arr Iain Farrington,
I still call Australia Home
Chants de marins britanniques / arr Henry Wood,
Fantasia on British Sea Songs :
1. Bugle Calls
2. The Anchor's Weighed
3. The Saucy Arethusa
4. Tom Bowling
5. Jack's The Lad (Hornpipe)
6. Farewell and Adieu, Ye Spanish Ladies
7. Home, Sweet Home
8. See, the Conqu'ring Hero Comes
9. Rule, Britannia !
Thomas Arne / arr Malcolm Sargent – d’après James Thomson,
Rule, Britannia !
Edward Elgar / arr Anne Dudley – Arthur Christopher Benson,
Pomp and Cricumstance. Land of Hope and Glory, Marche n°1 en ré Majeur
Hubert Parry / orchestration Edward Elgar – William Blake,
Jerusalem
Anonyme / arr Benjamin Britten,
Hymne national britannique, God Save the Queen
Traditionnel écossais / arr Paul Campbell – Robert Burns,
Auld Lang Syne
