Dernière nuit des Proms 2021 avec le ténor Stuart Skelton qui s’est illustré en chantant Wagner, Ksenija Sidorova, accordéoniste à la virtuosité époustouflante, les BBC Singers, le Choeur et l’Orchestre Symphoniques de la BBC sous la direction à la fois élégante et passionnée de Sakari Oramo.

En prélude au concert.

Hector Berlioz – Berlioz / traduction Edward J. Dent,

Hail, all hail to the Queen (Salut à la Reine),

Chant national extrait des Troyens

Chœur de la BBC

Société Chorale de la BBC

Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC

Colin Davis : Direction musicale

PHILIPS 420 085-2

Henry Purcell,

Hail ! Bright Cecilia (Ode à Sainte Cécile) :

1. Symphony

13. Hail ! Bright Cecilia

Ashley Stafford, Brian Gordon : Altos

Paul Elliott : Ténor

David Thomas : Basse

Chœur Monteverdi

Solistes Baroques Anglais

John Eliot Gardiner : Direction musicale

ERATO ECD 88 046

Franz Lehár,

Fieber, Poème symphonique pour ténor et orchestre

Stuart Skelton : Ténor

Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC

Edward Gardner : Direction musicale

CHANDOS CHSA 5243

Le concert.

Last Night of the Proms 2021

Concert offert dans le cadre des échanges avec l'Union Européenne de Radio et Télévision, retransmis en direct du Royal Albert Hall de Londres, ce 11 septembre 2021, dans le cadre du Festival des Proms.

Les artistes :

Stuart Skelton : Ténor

Ksenija Sidorova : Accordéon

BBC Singers

Chœur Symphonique de la BBC

Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC

Sakari Oramo : Direction musicale

1ère Partie.

Gity Razaz,

Mother (2021)

Création mondiale

Malcolm Arnold,

Variations on a theme of Ruth Gipps op 122

Samuel Barber / arrangement Jonathan Manners,

Adagio pour cordes op 11

Première mondiale

Maurice Ravel,

Le Tombeau de Couperin :

Rigaudon

Franck Angélis,

Fantaisie sur un thème de Piazzolla – Chiquilín de Bachín

Richard Wagner – Mathilde Wesendonck,

Wesendonck Lieder :

1. Im Treibhaus. Etude pour Tristan et Isolde n°3

Richard Wagner,

Les Maîtres Chanteurs de Nuremberg :

« Morgenlich leuchtend im rosigen Schein » (Acte III Scène 2)

Entracte.

Antonín Dvořák / arr Franz Waxman,

Humoresque en sol bémol Majeur op 101 n°7

arrangement pour violon et orchestre

Daniel Hope : Violon

Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Stockholm

Sakari Oramo : Direction musicale

DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 477 9301

Last Night of the Proms, 14 septembre 1996 :

Le chef d’orchestre Andrew Davis s’adresse au public

BBC ZBBC 2038 CD

Robert Schumann,

Carnaval op 9 (extrait)

Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli : Piano

WARNER CLASSICS 0825646154883/4

2ème Partie.

Florence Price,

Symphonie n°1 en mi mineur :

Juba Dance

Astor Piazzolla / arr John Lenehan,

Libertango

Aníbal Troilo / arr George Morton,

Sur

Thème folklorique anglais / arr Percy Grainger,

Brigg Fair

Peter Allen / arr Iain Farrington,

I still call Australia Home

Chants de marins britanniques / arr Henry Wood,

Fantasia on British Sea Songs :

1. Bugle Calls

2. The Anchor's Weighed

3. The Saucy Arethusa

4. Tom Bowling

5. Jack's The Lad (Hornpipe)

6. Farewell and Adieu, Ye Spanish Ladies

7. Home, Sweet Home

8. See, the Conqu'ring Hero Comes

9. Rule, Britannia !

Thomas Arne / arr Malcolm Sargent – d’après James Thomson,

Rule, Britannia !

Edward Elgar / arr Anne Dudley – Arthur Christopher Benson,

Pomp and Cricumstance. Land of Hope and Glory, Marche n°1 en ré Majeur

Hubert Parry / orchestration Edward Elgar – William Blake,

Jerusalem

Anonyme / arr Benjamin Britten,

Hymne national britannique, God Save the Queen

Traditionnel écossais / arr Paul Campbell – Robert Burns,

Auld Lang Syne