Par Judith Chaine
le samedi à 20hOpéra
Samedi 11 septembre 2021
3h 20mn

Last Night of the Proms 2021 !

Dernière nuit des Proms 2021 avec le ténor Stuart Skelton qui s’est illustré en chantant Wagner, Ksenija Sidorova, accordéoniste à la virtuosité époustouflante, les BBC Singers, le Choeur et l’Orchestre Symphoniques de la BBC sous la direction à la fois élégante et passionnée de Sakari Oramo.

Last Night of the Proms 2021 avec le ténor Stuart Skelton, l'accordéoniste Ksenija Sidorova, le chef d'orchestre Sakari Oramo et les BBC Singers, le Chœur et l'Orchestre Symphoniques de la BBC, © Photos by Sim Canetty-Clarke, by Roberts Blaubuks, by Benjamin Ealovega

En prélude au concert.

Hector Berlioz – Berlioz / traduction Edward J. Dent,

Hail, all hail to the Queen (Salut à la Reine),
Chant national extrait des Troyens

Chœur de la BBC
Société Chorale de la BBC
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
Colin Davis : Direction musicale
PHILIPS 420 085-2

Henry Purcell,

Hail ! Bright Cecilia (Ode à Sainte Cécile) :
1. Symphony
13. Hail ! Bright Cecilia

Ashley Stafford, Brian Gordon : Altos
Paul Elliott : Ténor
David Thomas : Basse
Chœur Monteverdi
Solistes Baroques Anglais
John Eliot Gardiner : Direction musicale
ERATO ECD 88 046

Franz Lehár,

Fieber, Poème symphonique pour ténor et orchestre

Stuart Skelton : Ténor
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
Edward Gardner : Direction musicale
CHANDOS CHSA 5243

Le concert.

Last Night of the Proms 2021 

Concert offert dans le cadre des échanges avec l'Union Européenne de Radio et Télévision, retransmis en direct du Royal Albert Hall de Londres, ce 11 septembre 2021, dans le cadre du Festival des Proms. 

Les artistes : 

Stuart Skelton : Ténor
Ksenija Sidorova : Accordéon
BBC Singers
Chœur Symphonique de la BBC
Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC
Sakari Oramo : Direction musicale 

1ère Partie.

Gity Razaz, 

Mother (2021)
Création mondiale 

Malcolm Arnold, 

Variations on a theme of Ruth Gipps op 122 

Samuel Barber / arrangement Jonathan Manners, 

Adagio pour cordes op 11
Première mondiale 

Maurice Ravel, 

Le Tombeau de Couperin :
Rigaudon 

Franck Angélis, 

Fantaisie sur un thème de Piazzolla – Chiquilín de Bachín 

Richard Wagner – Mathilde Wesendonck, 

Wesendonck Lieder :
1. Im Treibhaus. Etude pour Tristan et Isolde n°3 

Richard Wagner, 

Les Maîtres Chanteurs de Nuremberg :
« Morgenlich leuchtend im rosigen Schein » (Acte III Scène 2) 

Entracte.

Antonín Dvořák / arr Franz Waxman,

Humoresque en sol bémol Majeur op 101 n°7
arrangement pour violon et orchestre

Daniel Hope : Violon
Orchestre Philharmonique Royal de Stockholm
Sakari Oramo : Direction musicale
DEUTSCHE GRAMMOPHON 477 9301

Last Night of the Proms, 14 septembre 1996 :
Le chef d’orchestre Andrew Davis s’adresse au public
BBC ZBBC 2038 CD

Robert Schumann,

Carnaval op 9 (extrait)

Arturo Benedetti Michelangeli : Piano
WARNER CLASSICS 0825646154883/4

2ème Partie.

Florence Price, 

Symphonie n°1 en mi mineur  :
Juba Dance 

Astor Piazzolla / arr John Lenehan, 

Libertango 

Aníbal Troilo / arr George Morton,

Sur 

Thème folklorique anglais / arr Percy Grainger, 

Brigg Fair 

Peter Allen / arr Iain Farrington, 

I still call Australia Home 

Chants de marins britanniques / arr Henry Wood, 

Fantasia on British Sea Songs :
1. Bugle Calls
2. The Anchor's Weighed
3. The Saucy Arethusa
4. Tom Bowling
5. Jack's The Lad (Hornpipe)
6. Farewell and Adieu, Ye Spanish Ladies
7. Home, Sweet Home
8. See, the Conqu'ring Hero Comes
9. Rule, Britannia ! 

Thomas Arne / arr Malcolm Sargent – d’après James Thomson, 

Rule, Britannia ! 

Edward Elgar / arr Anne Dudley – Arthur Christopher Benson, 

Pomp and Cricumstance. Land of Hope and Glory, Marche n°1 en ré Majeur 

Hubert Parry / orchestration Edward Elgar – William Blake,

Jerusalem 

Anonyme / arr Benjamin Britten, 

Hymne national britannique, God Save the Queen 

Traditionnel écossais / arr Paul Campbell – Robert Burns, 

Auld Lang Syne 

