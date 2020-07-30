Vinyle Party 1/2
Sur le rythme de la batterie débridée de Buddy Rich ou du salé "salty peanuts" des Pointer Sisters, entamons notre quête du vinyle détonant qui viendra enrichir notre collection. À la découverte de labels stars ou de marques plus expérimentales : Blue Thumb, LP MPS ou LP Contemporary...
Allons-nous trouver « Something’ spécial » aujourd’hui ? C’est la question qui taraude tout collectionneur, amateur ou averti, en quête de vinyles rares. C’est également un titre de Sonny Clarke, paru en 1961 sur le légendaire label Blue Note, dans lequel le pianiste dialogue avec la trompette de Tommy Turrentine, accompagné de Butch Warren à la contrebasse et de Billy Higgins à la batterie.
Que trouve-t-on encore dans les bacs ? Un peu de jazz West Coast avec le quintette du Walker, Leroy Vinnegar, le Big Band du génial Buddy Rich, ou le standard « Watermelon man » interprété par Woody Herman and the Herd. Des labels indépendants, et des formations inattendues, comme cet album de la chanteuse Inge Brandenburg paru sur le label indépendant allemand Sonorama, qui s’est fait une spécialité d’exhumer des enregistrements de jazz obscurs, à l'instar du label Disc-covery Records.
- 18h04Leroy VinnegarContrebasse
MotherlandTeddy Edwards : Saxophone ténor, Freddy Hill : Trompette, Victor Feldman : Vibraphone, Piano, Ron Jefferson : BatterieAlbum Leroy walks again Label Contemporary (S 7 608) Année 1963
- 18h11The Rich Buddy Big Band
Love for saleCharles Findley : Trompette, John Sottile : Trompette, Yoshito Murakami : Trompette, Bobby Shew : Trompette, John Myers : Trombone, DiversAlbum Big swing face Label Fontana (688 154) Année 1967
- 18h16Erma Franklin
Have you ever heard the bleus ?Album Her name is Erma Label Cornbread Records (CRNBR16003) Année 1962
- 18h19John Lewiscompositeur
DjangoQuire, Christiane Legrand : Chant, Claudine Meunier : Chant, Michel Barouille : Chant, Jose Germain : Chant, Francis Lemauger : Guitare électrique, Christian Chevallier : Vibraphone, Chris Lawrence : Contrebasse, Guy Pedersen : Contrebasse, Martin Drew : Batterie, Daniel Humair : BatterieAlbum Quire Label Rca (BGL11700) Année 1976
- 18h24The Pointer Sisters
Salt PeanutsKenny Clarke : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie : compositeur, Jeffrey Cohen : compositeur, Bruce Good : compositeur, Gaylord Birch : Batterie, John Neumann : Basse, Tom Salisbury : Claviers, Herbie Hancock : PianoAlbum That's a plenty Label Blue Thumb (BTY 28 010) Année 1974
- 18h30Barney KesselGuitare
The sounds of silenceChuck Domanico : Contrebasse, Elvin Jones : Batterie, Bobby Hutcherson : VibraphoneAlbum Feeling free Label Pathe Marconi (2C 062 90 668) Année 1969
- 18h39Inge BrandenburgChant
Lonesome RoadGunter Hampel Quartett, Bobo Stenson : Piano, Gunter Hampel : Vibraphone, Vicktor Kaihatu : Contrebasse, Pierre Courbois : BatterieAlbum It's alright with me Label Sonorama Records (SONORAMAL14) Année 2006
- 18h46Milt Buckner Trio
Blues for AnitaMilt Buckner : Piano, Jimmy Woode Jr : Contrebasse, Kenny Clare : BatterieAlbum Locked hands Label Mps (MPS 15 026) Année 1971
- 18h51Ron Mc Croby
If you could see me nowSam Most : Flûte, Bill Mays : Piano, Bob Magnusson : Contrebasse, Jeff Hamilton : BatterieAlbum Ron Mc Croby play Puccolo Label Concord Jazz (CJ 208) Année 1983
- 18h57Sarah VaughanChant
MistyErroll Garner : compositeur, Johnny Burke : auteurAlbum Sarah Vaughan Label Mercury (MSY139500)
- 19h03George Shearing
Waltz for DebbyAlbum Compilation / Bill Evans ~ A tribute Label Palo Alto Records (PA 8 028) Année 1983
- 19h09Dave Frishberg
Night and DayAlbum Compilation / Bill Evans ~ A tribute Label Palo Alto Records (PA 8 028) Année 1983
- 19h14Dizzy Gillespie Big Band
Over the rainbowDizzy Gillespie : Trompette, Al Grey : Trombone, Billy Root : Saxophone baryton, Jimmy Powell : Saxophone alto, Ernie Henry : Saxophone alto, Melba Liston : Trombone, Paul West : Contrebasse, Charlie Persip : Batterie, Wynton Kelly : PianoAlbum Bain... humour... et... Gillespie Label Barclay (5 006) Année 1958
- 19h19Milt JacksonVibraphone
Plenty, plenty soulCannonball Adderley : Saxophone alto, Sahib Shihab : Saxophone baryton, Percy Heath : Contrebasse, Art Blakey : Batterie, Horace Silver : Piano, Joe Newman : Trompette, Frank Foster : Saxophone ténor, Jimmy Cleveland : TromboneAlbum Plenty, plenty soul Label Atlantic (50 299) Année 1976
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Taïssia FroidureCollaboration