Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 30 juillet 2020
1h 55mn

Vinyle Party 1/2

Sur le rythme de la batterie débridée de Buddy Rich ou du salé "salty peanuts" des Pointer Sisters, entamons notre quête du vinyle détonant qui viendra enrichir notre collection. À la découverte de labels stars ou de marques plus expérimentales : Blue Thumb, LP MPS ou LP Contemporary...

Vinyle Party 1/2
Buddy Rich en concert au Théâtre Forum, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, © Getty / Denis Williams/Heritage Images

Allons-nous trouver « Something’ spécial » aujourd’hui ? C’est la question qui taraude tout collectionneur, amateur ou averti, en quête de vinyles rares. C’est également un titre de Sonny Clarke, paru en 1961 sur le légendaire label Blue Note, dans lequel le pianiste dialogue avec la trompette de Tommy Turrentine, accompagné de Butch Warren à la contrebasse et de Billy Higgins à la batterie.

Que trouve-t-on encore dans les bacs ? Un peu de jazz West Coast avec le quintette du Walker, Leroy Vinnegar, le Big Band du génial Buddy Rich, ou le standard « Watermelon man » interprété par Woody Herman and the Herd. Des labels indépendants, et des formations inattendues, comme cet album de la chanteuse Inge Brandenburg paru sur le label indépendant allemand Sonorama, qui s’est fait une spécialité d’exhumer des enregistrements de jazz obscurs, à l'instar du label Disc-covery Records.

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Motherland - LEROY VINNEGAR
    Leroy VinnegarContrebasse

    Motherland

    Teddy Edwards : Saxophone ténor, Freddy Hill : Trompette, Victor Feldman : Vibraphone, Piano, Ron Jefferson : Batterie
    Album Leroy walks again Label Contemporary (S 7 608) Année 1963
  • 18h11
    Love for sale - THE RICH BUDDY BIG BAND
    The Rich Buddy Big Band

    Love for sale

    Charles Findley : Trompette, John Sottile : Trompette, Yoshito Murakami : Trompette, Bobby Shew : Trompette, John Myers : Trombone, Divers
    Album Big swing face Label Fontana (688 154) Année 1967
  • 18h16
    Have you ever heard the bleus ? - ERMA FRANKLIN
    Erma Franklin

    Have you ever heard the bleus ?

    Album Her name is Erma Label Cornbread Records (CRNBR16003) Année 1962
  • 18h19
    Django - CHRISTIANE LEGRAND
    John Lewiscompositeur

    Django

    Quire, Christiane Legrand : Chant, Claudine Meunier : Chant, Michel Barouille : Chant, Jose Germain : Chant, Francis Lemauger : Guitare électrique, Christian Chevallier : Vibraphone, Chris Lawrence : Contrebasse, Guy Pedersen : Contrebasse, Martin Drew : Batterie, Daniel Humair : Batterie
    Album Quire Label Rca (BGL11700) Année 1976
  • 18h24
    Salt peanuts - THE POINTER SISTERS
    The Pointer Sisters

    Salt Peanuts

    Kenny Clarke : compositeur, Dizzy Gillespie : compositeur, Jeffrey Cohen : compositeur, Bruce Good : compositeur, Gaylord Birch : Batterie, John Neumann : Basse, Tom Salisbury : Claviers, Herbie Hancock : Piano
    Album That's a plenty Label Blue Thumb (BTY 28 010) Année 1974
  • 18h30
    The sounds of silence - BARNEY KESSEL
    Barney KesselGuitare

    The sounds of silence

    Chuck Domanico : Contrebasse, Elvin Jones : Batterie, Bobby Hutcherson : Vibraphone
    Album Feeling free Label Pathe Marconi (2C 062 90 668) Année 1969
  • 18h39
    Lonesome road - INGE BRANDENBURG
    Inge BrandenburgChant

    Lonesome Road

    Gunter Hampel Quartett, Bobo Stenson : Piano, Gunter Hampel : Vibraphone, Vicktor Kaihatu : Contrebasse, Pierre Courbois : Batterie
    Album It's alright with me Label Sonorama Records (SONORAMAL14) Année 2006
  • 18h46
    Blues for Anita - MILT BUCKNER TRIO
    Milt Buckner Trio

    Blues for Anita

    Milt Buckner : Piano, Jimmy Woode Jr : Contrebasse, Kenny Clare : Batterie
    Album Locked hands Label Mps (MPS 15 026) Année 1971
  • 18h51
    If you could see me now - RON MC CROBY
    Ron Mc Croby

    If you could see me now

    Sam Most : Flûte, Bill Mays : Piano, Bob Magnusson : Contrebasse, Jeff Hamilton : Batterie
    Album Ron Mc Croby play Puccolo Label Concord Jazz (CJ 208) Année 1983
  • 18h57
    Misty - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah VaughanChant

    Misty

    Erroll Garner : compositeur, Johnny Burke : auteur
    Album Sarah Vaughan Label Mercury (MSY139500)
  • 19h03
    Waltz for debby - GEORGE SHEARING
    George Shearing

    Waltz for Debby

    Album Compilation / Bill Evans ~ A tribute Label Palo Alto Records (PA 8 028) Année 1983
  • 19h09
    Night and day - DAVE FRISHBERG
    Dave Frishberg

    Night and Day

    Album Compilation / Bill Evans ~ A tribute Label Palo Alto Records (PA 8 028) Année 1983
  • 19h14
    Over the rainbow - DIZZY GILLESPIE BIG BAND
    Dizzy Gillespie Big Band

    Over the rainbow

    Dizzy Gillespie : Trompette, Al Grey : Trombone, Billy Root : Saxophone baryton, Jimmy Powell : Saxophone alto, Ernie Henry : Saxophone alto, Melba Liston : Trombone, Paul West : Contrebasse, Charlie Persip : Batterie, Wynton Kelly : Piano
    Album Bain... humour... et... Gillespie Label Barclay (5 006) Année 1958
  • 19h19
    Plenty, plenty soul - MILT JACKSON
    Milt JacksonVibraphone

    Plenty, plenty soul

    Cannonball Adderley : Saxophone alto, Sahib Shihab : Saxophone baryton, Percy Heath : Contrebasse, Art Blakey : Batterie, Horace Silver : Piano, Joe Newman : Trompette, Frank Foster : Saxophone ténor, Jimmy Cleveland : Trombone
    Album Plenty, plenty soul Label Atlantic (50 299) Année 1976
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 29 juillet 2020
1h 55mn
Cinéma
émission suivante
vendredi 31 juillet 2020
1h 55mn
Vinyle Party 2/2