Vieilles ballades et jeunes chanteuses 1/3

Générique

Victoria Rummler chant

"20th Century Fox theme"

(Newman)

Extrait de l'album Take two (2017)

BLUE MOON 2510

Victoria Rummler chant en duo avec Guilherme Monteiro guitare

"The pink panther theme"

(Henry Mancini)

Extrait de l'album Take two (2017)

BLUE MOON 2510

Victoria Rummler chant en duo avec Federico Casagrande guitare

"La chanson d'Hélène"

(Philippe Sarde / Jean-Lou Dabadie)

Extrait de l'album Take two (2017)

BLUE MOON 2510

Tierney Sutton chant avec Christian Jacob piano, Trey Henry contrebasse et Ray Brinker batterie

"Emily"

(Johnny Mandel / Johnny Mercer) du film d'Arthur Hiller The americanization of Emily (1964)

Extrait de l'album Dancing in the dark (Inspired by the music of Frank Sinatra) (2004)

TELARC JAZZ 83592

Tierney Sutton chant avec Christian Jacob piano, Trey Henry contrebasse et Ray Brinker batterie

"Early autumn"

(Ralph Burns / Woody Hermann / Johnny Mercer)

Extrait de l'album Unsung heroes (2000)

TELARC JAZZ 83477

Deborah Brown chant et piano

"Stormy Weather"

Extrait de l'album For the love of Ivie (Deborah Brown with The Eric Ineke Jazz Express / A tribute to Ivie Anderson ) (2008)

DAYBREAK / CHALLENGE RECORDS 75424

Deborah Brown chant avec Rob Van Bavel piano, Sjored Dijkhuizen saxophone ténor, Marius Beets contrebasse et Eric Ineke batterie

"I got it bad and that ain't good"

Extrait de l'album For the love of Ivie (Deborah Brown with The Eric Ineke Jazz Express / A tribute to Ivie Anderson) (2008)

DAYBREAK / CHALLENGE RECORDS 75424

Eddie "Lockjaw"Davis saxophone ténor avec Rein de Graff piano, Koos Serierse contrebasse et Eric Ineke batterie

"Body and soul" (Green) (enregistré en public à Groningen /Pays-Bas en 1984)

Extrait de l'album Let there be life love and laughter / Eric Ineke meets the tenor players (2017)

CHALLENGE RECORDS 75226

Sinne Eeg chant en duo avec Thomas Fonnesbaek basse électrique

“Body and soul”

(Edward Heyman / Johnny Green)

Extrait de l’album Eeg / Fonnesbaek (2015)

STUNT RECORDS 15082

Sinne Eeg avec Jacob Christoffersen piano, Morten Ramsbol contrebasse et Morten Lund batterie

"Let's face and music and dance"(Irving Berlin)

Extrait de l'album Face the music (2014)

STUNT RECORDS 14042

Jazzmeia Horn chant avec Victor Gould piano, Ben Williams contrebasse et Jerome Jennings batterie

"East of the sun (and west of the moon)"

(Brook Bauman)

Extrait de l'album A social call (2017)

PRESTIGE 00112

Jazzmeia Horn chant avec Victor Gould piano et Josh Evans trompette

"A timeless place" (The peacocks)

(Jimmy Rowles / Norma Winstone)

Extrait de l'album A social call (2017)

PRESTIGE 00112

Molly Johnson avec Andrew Craig piano, Guido Basso bugle, Mike Downes basse, Mark McLean cymbales et percussions

"But not for me"

(G. and I. Gershwin)

Extrait de l'album If you know love (2007)

VERVE 170 9099

Molly Johnson avec Andrew Craig piano, Rob Pilch guitare, Coleen Allen saxophone ténor, Mike Downes basse, Mark McLean cymbales et percussions

"Let's do it"

(Cole Porter)

Extrait de l'album If you know love (2007)

VERVE 170 9099

Emilie-Claire Barlow chant avec Rob Piltch guitare, Kelly Jefferson saxophone ténor, Marc Rogers contrebasse et Mark Kelso batterie

"On the sunnyside of the street

(Dorothy Field / Jimmy Mc Hugh)

Extrait de l'album Like a lover (2014)

EMPRESS MUSIC GROUP 441