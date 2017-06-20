Very British
Générique :
Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso
« Une Voce allo Specchio »
Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone)
COLOSSEUM 34.8057
Sandie Shaw
« Sympathy for the Devil »
(Jagger/Richards)
Extrait de l’album Reviewing the Situation, 1969
SALVO 066
Dusty Springfield
« I’m Gonna Leave you » (1966)
(Madeline Bell/Lesley Duncan/Dusty Springfield)
Extrait de l’anthologie Complete A and B Sides 1963-1970
ECLIPSE 0-06024-9838529-6
The Style Council with Tracey Thorn
« Paris Match »
(Paul Weller)
Extrait de l’album Café Bleu, 1984
POLYDOR 0602537345564
Working Week (Julie Roberts, Simon Booth, Larry Stabbins)
« Who’s Fooling Who ? »
(Larry Stabbins/Larry Stabbins-Simon Booth)
Extrait de l’album Working Nights, 1985
VIRGIN 2343
Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames
« Last Night »
(Mar-Keys) (1966)
Extrait de la compilation Mojo Club Presents Dance Floor Jazz
POLYDOR 515704-2
The Graham Bond Organization
« Baby can it be True ? »
(Graham Bond)
Extrait de l’album There’s a Bond between us, 1965
BGO RECORDS 500
Brian Auger and the Trinity
« Ellis Island »
(Brian Auger)
Extrait de l’anthologie Back to the Beginning from the album Streetnoise 1969
FREESTYLE RECORDS 108
The Soft Machine
« Hibou, Anemone and Bear »
(Mike Ratledge/Robert Wyatt)
Extrait de l’album The Soft Machine Volume 2, 1969
MCA 920
Kevin Ayers
« Song for Insane Times »
(Kevin Ayers)
Extrait de l’album Joy of a Toy, 1969
HARVEST 07243-584352-2-1
Scott Walker
« Rosemary »
(Engel)
Extrait de l’album Scott 3, 1969
FONTANA 510881-2
John Barry
« Follow Follow (du film Follow me de Carol Reed) » (1972)
(John Barry)
Extrait du coffret Themependium John Barry
SONY 88697079502
Shirley Bassey
« Sea and Sand »
(Johnny Harris/Tony Colton, arrgts : Johnny Harris)
Extrait de l’album Something, 1970
UNITED ARTISTS 29 100
Cleo Laine with Johnny Dankworth
« Let’s Slip Away (du film Saturday Night and Sunday Morning) » (1960)
(J. Dankworth/D. Dearlove)
Extrait de l’anthologie Let’s Slip Away-Film and TV 1960-1973
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 530 846 4
Amy Winehouse with Johnny Dankworth big band
« Lullaby of Birdland »
(George Shearing/B.Y. Forster) (2004)
Extrait de l’album At the BBC
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 372 1973
Norma Winstone with Kenny Wheeler
« Nothing Changes »
(Kenny Wheeler/Norma Winstone)
Extrait de l’album Song for Someone, 1973
PSI RECORDS 04 01
Chris Mc Gregor’s Brotherhood of Breath
« Andromeda »
(Chris Mc Gregor)
Extrait de l’album Chris Mc Gregor’s Brotherhood of Breath, 1971)
FLEDLING 3062
Shabaka and the Ancestors
« Joyous »
(Shabaka Hutchings)
Extrait de l’album Wisdom of Elders, 2016
BRONSWOOD RECORDINGS 0155
