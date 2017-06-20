Very British

Générique :

Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso

« Une Voce allo Specchio »

Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone)

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

Sandie Shaw

« Sympathy for the Devil »

(Jagger/Richards)

Extrait de l’album Reviewing the Situation, 1969

SALVO 066

Dusty Springfield

« I’m Gonna Leave you » (1966)

(Madeline Bell/Lesley Duncan/Dusty Springfield)

Extrait de l’anthologie Complete A and B Sides 1963-1970

ECLIPSE 0-06024-9838529-6

The Style Council with Tracey Thorn

« Paris Match »

(Paul Weller)

Extrait de l’album Café Bleu, 1984

POLYDOR 0602537345564

Working Week (Julie Roberts, Simon Booth, Larry Stabbins)

« Who’s Fooling Who ? »

(Larry Stabbins/Larry Stabbins-Simon Booth)

Extrait de l’album Working Nights, 1985

VIRGIN 2343

Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames

« Last Night »

(Mar-Keys) (1966)

Extrait de la compilation Mojo Club Presents Dance Floor Jazz

POLYDOR 515704-2

The Graham Bond Organization

« Baby can it be True ? »

(Graham Bond)

Extrait de l’album There’s a Bond between us, 1965

BGO RECORDS 500

Brian Auger and the Trinity

« Ellis Island »

(Brian Auger)

Extrait de l’anthologie Back to the Beginning from the album Streetnoise 1969

FREESTYLE RECORDS 108

The Soft Machine

« Hibou, Anemone and Bear »

(Mike Ratledge/Robert Wyatt)

Extrait de l’album The Soft Machine Volume 2, 1969

MCA 920

Kevin Ayers

« Song for Insane Times »

(Kevin Ayers)

Extrait de l’album Joy of a Toy, 1969

HARVEST 07243-584352-2-1

Scott Walker

« Rosemary »

(Engel)

Extrait de l’album Scott 3, 1969

FONTANA 510881-2

John Barry

« Follow Follow (du film Follow me de Carol Reed) » (1972)

(John Barry)

Extrait du coffret Themependium John Barry

SONY 88697079502

Shirley Bassey

« Sea and Sand »

(Johnny Harris/Tony Colton, arrgts : Johnny Harris)

Extrait de l’album Something, 1970

UNITED ARTISTS 29 100

Cleo Laine with Johnny Dankworth

« Let’s Slip Away (du film Saturday Night and Sunday Morning) » (1960)

(J. Dankworth/D. Dearlove)

Extrait de l’anthologie Let’s Slip Away-Film and TV 1960-1973

UNIVERSAL MUSIC 530 846 4

Amy Winehouse with Johnny Dankworth big band

« Lullaby of Birdland »

(George Shearing/B.Y. Forster) (2004)

Extrait de l’album At the BBC

UNIVERSAL MUSIC 372 1973

Norma Winstone with Kenny Wheeler

« Nothing Changes »

(Kenny Wheeler/Norma Winstone)

Extrait de l’album Song for Someone, 1973

PSI RECORDS 04 01

Chris Mc Gregor’s Brotherhood of Breath

« Andromeda »

(Chris Mc Gregor)

Extrait de l’album Chris Mc Gregor’s Brotherhood of Breath, 1971)

FLEDLING 3062

Shabaka and the Ancestors

« Joyous »

(Shabaka Hutchings)

Extrait de l’album Wisdom of Elders, 2016

BRONSWOOD RECORDINGS 0155