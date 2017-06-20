Retour de plage
Mercredi 5 juillet 2017
1h 28mn

Very British

Very British
Amy Winehouse Concert: In Celebration Of Nelson Mandela's Life - Performance, © Getty / Dan Kitwood

Générique :
Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso
« Une Voce allo Specchio »
Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone)
COLOSSEUM 34.8057

Reviewing the Situation
Reviewing the Situation

Sandie Shaw
« Sympathy for the Devil »
(Jagger/Richards)
Extrait de l’album Reviewing the Situation, 1969
SALVO 066

Complete A and B Sides 1963-1970
Complete A and B Sides 1963-1970

Dusty Springfield
« I’m Gonna Leave you » (1966)
(Madeline Bell/Lesley Duncan/Dusty Springfield)
Extrait de l’anthologie Complete A and B Sides 1963-1970
ECLIPSE 0-06024-9838529-6

Café Bleu
Café Bleu

The Style Council with Tracey Thorn
« Paris Match »
(Paul Weller)
Extrait de l’album Café Bleu, 1984
POLYDOR 0602537345564

Working Nights
Working Nights

Working Week (Julie Roberts, Simon Booth, Larry Stabbins)
« Who’s Fooling Who ? »
(Larry Stabbins/Larry Stabbins-Simon Booth)
Extrait de l’album Working Nights, 1985
VIRGIN 2343

Mojo Club Presents Dance Floor Jazz
Mojo Club Presents Dance Floor Jazz

Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames
« Last Night »
(Mar-Keys) (1966)
Extrait de la compilation Mojo Club Presents Dance Floor Jazz
POLYDOR 515704-2

There’s a Bond between us
There’s a Bond between us

The Graham Bond Organization
« Baby can it be True ? »
(Graham Bond)
Extrait de l’album There’s a Bond between us, 1965
BGO RECORDS 500

Back to the Beginning from the album Streetnoise 1
Back to the Beginning from the album Streetnoise 1

Brian Auger and the Trinity
« Ellis Island »
(Brian Auger)
Extrait de l’anthologie Back to the Beginning from the album Streetnoise 1969
FREESTYLE RECORDS 108

The Soft Machine Volume 2
The Soft Machine Volume 2

The Soft Machine
« Hibou, Anemone and Bear »
(Mike Ratledge/Robert Wyatt)
Extrait de l’album The Soft Machine Volume 2, 1969
MCA 920

Joy of a Toy
Joy of a Toy

Kevin Ayers
« Song for Insane Times »
(Kevin Ayers)
Extrait de l’album Joy of a Toy, 1969
HARVEST 07243-584352-2-1

Scott 3
Scott 3

Scott Walker
« Rosemary »
(Engel)
Extrait de l’album Scott 3, 1969
FONTANA 510881-2

Themependium John Barry
Themependium John Barry

John Barry
« Follow Follow (du film Follow me de Carol Reed) » (1972)
(John Barry)
Extrait du coffret Themependium John Barry
SONY 88697079502

Something
Something

Shirley Bassey
« Sea and Sand »
(Johnny Harris/Tony Colton, arrgts : Johnny Harris)
Extrait de l’album Something, 1970
UNITED ARTISTS 29 100

Let’s Slip Away-Film and TV 1960-1973
Let’s Slip Away-Film and TV 1960-1973

Cleo Laine with Johnny Dankworth
« Let’s Slip Away (du film Saturday Night and Sunday Morning) » (1960)
(J. Dankworth/D. Dearlove)
Extrait de l’anthologie Let’s Slip Away-Film and TV 1960-1973
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 530 846 4

At the BBC
At the BBC

Amy Winehouse with Johnny Dankworth big band
« Lullaby of Birdland »
(George Shearing/B.Y. Forster) (2004)
Extrait de l’album At the BBC
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 372 1973

Song for Someone
Song for Someone

Norma Winstone with Kenny Wheeler
« Nothing Changes »
(Kenny Wheeler/Norma Winstone)
Extrait de l’album Song for Someone, 1973
PSI RECORDS 04 01

Chris Mc Gregor’s Brotherhood of Breath
Chris Mc Gregor’s Brotherhood of Breath

Chris Mc Gregor’s Brotherhood of Breath
« Andromeda »
(Chris Mc Gregor)
Extrait de l’album Chris Mc Gregor’s Brotherhood of Breath, 1971)
FLEDLING 3062

Wisdom of Elders
Wisdom of Elders

Shabaka and the Ancestors
« Joyous »
(Shabaka Hutchings)
Extrait de l’album Wisdom of Elders, 2016
BRONSWOOD RECORDINGS 0155

