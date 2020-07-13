Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Lundi 13 juillet 2020
Variations cubaines
Un voyage dans la musique cubaine qui passe par les USA, le Brésil, l'Afrique ou l'Espagne pour mieux revenir à Cuba. Ou comment les rythmes cubains ont essaimé dans le monde entier…
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04
Caricias cubanasAnnée 1994
- 18h08Beny More
Dolor y penaPedro VargasAlbum Caricias cubana Label Sonido (SON 035) Année 1994
- 18h11Ibrahim FerrerChant
El platanal de BartoloAlbum Todo Cuba Label Corazong Records (255 049) Année 2005
- 18h16Celia CruzVoix
Mambo del amorSonora MatanceraAlbum Tito Puente/Machito/Celia Cruz /Mamborama/The mambo kings/Latin music from Caliente Label Caliente (CD CHARLY 309) Année 1992
- 18h18Perez Prado
Marylin Monroe mamboAlbum Havana, 3 A.M. / Mambo mania Label Bear Family Records (BCD 15462) Année 1990
- 18h23Machito And His Afro Cubans
Relax and mamboAlbum Cuba in America 1939-1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5648) Année 2016
- 18h26Rogers Shorty & His Big Band
Moon over CubaAlbum Manteca /Afro cuban influence Label Rca (17863 53449 2) Année 1992
- 18h31Stan Kenton
The peanut vendorAlbum Cuba in America 1939-1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5648) Année 2016
- 18h36Erroll Garnercompositeur, Erroll GarnerPiano
La petite mamboEddie Calhoun : Contrebasse, Kelly Martin : BatterieAlbum Campus concert Label Mack Avenue (MAC1162) Année 2019
- 18h41Nat King Cole
Rex RumbaCole : compositeurAlbum BD Music presents Nat King Cole Label Bdmusic (73076) Année 2015
- 18h45Nat King Cole
Papa loves mamboReichner : compositeurAlbum BD Music & Cabu present Nat King Cole Label Bdmusic (73133) Année 2015
- 18h49The Chanters
She wants to mamboEthel Brown : ChantAlbum Cuba in America 1939-1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5648) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
