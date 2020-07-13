Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 13 juillet 2020
1h 55mn

Variations cubaines

Un voyage dans la musique cubaine qui passe par les USA, le Brésil, l'Afrique ou l'Espagne pour mieux revenir à Cuba. Ou comment les rythmes cubains ont essaimé dans le monde entier…

Variations cubaines
Sidewalk band plays in Trinidad, Cuba. , © Getty / Education Images/Universal Images Group
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Caricias cubanas - BENY MORE

    Caricias cubanas

    Année 1994
  • 18h08
    Dolor y pena - BENY MORE
    Beny More

    Dolor y pena

    Pedro Vargas
    Album Caricias cubana Label Sonido (SON 035) Année 1994
  • 18h11
    El platanal de Bartolo - IBRAHIM FERRER
    Ibrahim FerrerChant

    El platanal de Bartolo

    Album Todo Cuba Label Corazong Records (255 049) Année 2005
  • 18h16
    Mambo del amor - CELIA CRUZ
    Celia CruzVoix

    Mambo del amor

    Sonora Matancera
    Album Tito Puente/Machito/Celia Cruz /Mamborama/The mambo kings/Latin music from Caliente Label Caliente (CD CHARLY 309) Année 1992
  • 18h18
    Marylin Monroe mambo - PEREZ PRADO
    Perez Prado

    Marylin Monroe mambo

    Album Havana, 3 A.M. / Mambo mania Label Bear Family Records (BCD 15462) Année 1990
  • 18h23
    Relax and mambo - MACHITO AND HIS AFRO CUBANS
    Machito And His Afro Cubans

    Relax and mambo

    Album Cuba in America 1939-1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5648) Année 2016
  • 18h26
    Moon over Cuba - ROGERS SHORTY & HIS BIG BAND
    Rogers Shorty & His Big Band

    Moon over Cuba

    Album Manteca /Afro cuban influence Label Rca (17863 53449 2) Année 1992
  • 18h31
    The peanut vendor - STAN KENTON
    Stan Kenton

    The peanut vendor

    Album Cuba in America 1939-1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5648) Année 2016
  • 18h36
    La petite mambo - ERROLL GARNER
    Erroll Garnercompositeur, Erroll GarnerPiano

    La petite mambo

    Eddie Calhoun : Contrebasse, Kelly Martin : Batterie
    Album Campus concert Label Mack Avenue (MAC1162) Année 2019
  • 18h41
    Rex Rumba - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King Cole

    Rex Rumba

    Cole : compositeur
    Album BD Music presents Nat King Cole Label Bdmusic (73076) Année 2015
  • 18h45
    Papa Loves Mambo - NAT KING COLE
    Nat King Cole

    Papa loves mambo

    Reichner : compositeur
    Album BD Music & Cabu present Nat King Cole Label Bdmusic (73133) Année 2015
  • 18h49
    She wants to mambo - THE CHANTERS
    The Chanters

    She wants to mambo

    Ethel Brown : Chant
    Album Cuba in America 1939-1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5648) Année 2016
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 10 juillet 2020
1h 55mn
Millésime 1970 (2/2)
émission suivante
mardi 14 juillet 2020
1h 55mn
Hommage à Johnny Mandel, compositeur de musique de film, chef d'orchestre et très grand arrangeur