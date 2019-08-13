Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Mardi 13 août 2019
Une vague de Pop
Une programmation aux couleurs pop et psychédéliques aujourd'hui avec Ella Fitzgerald, Richard Harris, Jack Nitzsche, Le Super Homard et bien d'autres…
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Frank De Vol'S Rocking Big Band
Take fiveAlbum Big Beat Special : The New Sound Of Frank De Vol's Rocking Big Band Label Columbia Année 1963
- 18h07
It was a very good yearThe Three Sounds, Gene Harris : Piano, Orgue, Andrew Simpkins : Contrebasse, Kalil Madi : BatterieAlbum Vibrations Label Blue Note Année 1966
- 18h10Dieter Reith Trio
Wives and loversAlbum Talkin' Jazz : More Themes From The Black Forest / Vol. 2 Label Talkin Loud (523529)
- 18h16Gabor SzaboGuitare
The last one to be lovedGary Mac Farland : Marimba (xylophone), Barry Galbraith : Guitare, Sadao Watanabe : Flûte traversière, Grady Tate : Batterie, Al Stinson : Contrebasse, Willie Rodriguez : PercussionsAlbum Gypsy '66 Label Impulse Année 1965
- 18h19Richard Harris
If you must leave my lifeAlbum A Tramp Shining Label Abc Dunhill (DS 50 032) Année 1968
- 18h24The 5th Dimension
Carpet manAlbum Anthology 1967-1973 Label Rhino Records (RNDA 71104) Année 1986
- 18h27The 5th Dimension
Stoned soul picnicAlbum Compil. / The Wrecking Crew Label Rock Beat Records (ROCCD3308) Année 2018
- 18h33Hal Baline'S Hollywood Drum Band
The beat goes onAlbum Compil. / The Wrecking Crew Label Rock Beat Records (ROCCD3308) Année 2018
- 18h37Dick Dale
The New VictorAlbum Tribal Thunder Label Hightone Records Année 1993
- 18h41Jack Nitzsche
The lonely surferAlbum Compil. / The Wrecking Crew Label Rock Beat Records (ROCCD3308) Année 2018
- 18h44Michael Nesmith
You told meAlbum Compil. / The Wrecking Crew Label Rock Beat Records (ROCCD3308) Année 2018
- 18h54Mary HalvorsonGuitare
With a little help from my friendsJohn Lennon : compositeur, Paul Mccartney : compositeur, Tomas Fujiwara : BatterieAlbum A Day In The Life ( Impressions Of Pepper) Label Verve (0602577085765) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
