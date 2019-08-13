Retour de plage
Mardi 13 août 2019
1h 55mn

Une vague de Pop

Une programmation aux couleurs pop et psychédéliques aujourd'hui avec Ella Fitzgerald, Richard Harris, Jack Nitzsche, Le Super Homard et bien d'autres…

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Take five - FRANK DE VOL'S ROCKING BIG BAND
    Frank De Vol'S Rocking Big Band

    Take five

    Album Big Beat Special : The New Sound Of Frank De Vol's Rocking Big Band Label Columbia Année 1963
  • 18h07
    It was a very good year - GENE HARRIS

    It was a very good year

    The Three Sounds, Gene Harris : Piano, Orgue, Andrew Simpkins : Contrebasse, Kalil Madi : Batterie
    Album Vibrations Label Blue Note Année 1966
  • 18h10
    Wives and lovers - DIETER REITH TRIO
    Dieter Reith Trio

    Wives and lovers

    Album Talkin' Jazz : More Themes From The Black Forest / Vol. 2 Label Talkin Loud (523529)
  • 18h16
    The last one to be loved - GABOR SZABO
    Gabor SzaboGuitare

    The last one to be loved

    Gary Mac Farland : Marimba (xylophone), Barry Galbraith : Guitare, Sadao Watanabe : Flûte traversière, Grady Tate : Batterie, Al Stinson : Contrebasse, Willie Rodriguez : Percussions
    Album Gypsy '66 Label Impulse Année 1965
  • 18h19
    If you must leave my life - RICHARD HARRIS
    Richard Harris

    If you must leave my life

    Album A Tramp Shining Label Abc Dunhill (DS 50 032) Année 1968
  • 18h24
    Carpet man - THE 5TH DIMENSION
    The 5th Dimension

    Carpet man

    Album Anthology 1967-1973 Label Rhino Records (RNDA 71104) Année 1986
  • 18h27
    Stoned soul picnic - THE 5TH DIMENSION
    The 5th Dimension

    Stoned soul picnic

    Album Compil. / The Wrecking Crew Label Rock Beat Records (ROCCD3308) Année 2018
  • 18h33
    The beat goes on - HAL BALINE'S HOLLYWOOD DRUM BAND
    Hal Baline'S Hollywood Drum Band

    The beat goes on

    Album Compil. / The Wrecking Crew Label Rock Beat Records (ROCCD3308) Année 2018
  • 18h37
    The New Victor - DICK DALE
    Dick Dale

    The New Victor

    Album Tribal Thunder Label Hightone Records Année 1993
  • 18h41
    The lonely surfer - JACK NITZSCHE
    Jack Nitzsche

    The lonely surfer

    Album Compil. / The Wrecking Crew Label Rock Beat Records (ROCCD3308) Année 2018
  • 18h44
    You told me - MICHAEL NESMITH
    Michael Nesmith

    You told me

    Album Compil. / The Wrecking Crew Label Rock Beat Records (ROCCD3308) Année 2018
  • 18h54
    With a little help from my friends - MARY HALVORSON
    Mary HalvorsonGuitare

    With a little help from my friends

    John Lennon : compositeur, Paul Mccartney : compositeur, Tomas Fujiwara : Batterie
    Album A Day In The Life ( Impressions Of Pepper) Label Verve (0602577085765) Année 2018
