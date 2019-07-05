Retour de plage
Vendredi 5 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Torch Songs : Un instru, un chanté

Les versions instrumentales et chantées de quelques unes des plus belles mélodies du Jazz...

Torch Songs : Un instru, un chanté
A neon heart sign used in a Florence and the Machine video lies in artist Chris Bracey's shed on May 16, 2011 in London, England. , © Getty / Matthew Lloyd
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    When sunny gets blue - CHARLIE ROUSE
    Charlie RouseSaxophone

    When sunny gets blue

    Album Yeah ! Label Epic (88697112012) Année 2007
  • 18h10
    When sunny gets blue (lp version) - CHRIS CONNOR
    Chris Connor

    When sunny gets blue (lp version)

    Album Witchcraft Label Rhino Records-Rhino Atlantic Année 2005
  • 18h15
    He was too good to me - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone ténor

    He was too good to me

    Jan Johansson : Piano, Daniel Jordan : Contrebasse, William Schiopffe : Batterie
    Album Stan Getz At Large Plus Label Jazz Unlimited (JUCD 2002) Année 1991
  • 18h20
    He was too good to me - MONICA ZETTERLUND
    Monica Zetterlund

    He was too good to me

    Album It Only Happens Every Time Label Pathe Marconi (7C 062 35 454) Année 1978
  • 18h26
    Autumn Nocturne - KASPER VILLAUME
    Kasper VillaumePiano

    Autumn nocturne

    Jesper Bodilsen : Contrebasse, Jeff Tain Watts : Batterie, Villaume Kasper Trio
    Album 117 Ditmas Avenue Label Stunt Records (STUCD 04122)
  • 18h32
    Autumn nocturne - CASSANDRA WILSON
    Cassandra Wilson

    Autumn nocturne

    Mulgrew Miller : Piano, Lonnie Plaxico : Contrebasse, Terri Lyne Carrington : Batterie
    Album Blue Skies Label Winter & Winter (919018-2) Année 1988
  • 18h38
    Born to be blue - NICOLAS MONTIER TRIO
    Nicolas Montier Trio

    Born to be blue

    Nicolas Montier : Saxophone ténor, Stan Laferri7re : Piano, Pierre Maingourd : Contrebasse, Pierre Charial : Orgue
    Album Swing De Barbarie Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 563) Année 2011
  • 18h45
    Born to be blue - MEL TORME
    Mel Tormé

    Born to be blue

    Album My Kind Of Music Année 2010
  • 18h49
    I'm glad there is you - MARC HEMMELER & RAY BROWN
    Marc Hemmeler & Ray Brown

    I'm glad there is you

    Album For Betty Label Elabeth (ELA 621028) Année 1982
  • 18h53
    I'm glad there is you - HELEN MERRILL
    Helen Merrill

    I'm glad there is you

    Album Imagination Label Ldr Recordings (LDC1035) Année 1982
  • 18h59
    I'm thru with love - TEDDY WILSON
    Teddy Wilson

    I'm thru with love

    Album 24 Jazz Giants / Vol. 2 Label Carrere (96674)
  • 19h01
    I'm thru with love - CARMEN MAC RAE
    Carmen Mac Rae

    I'm thru with love

    Album I'll Be Seeing You Label Decca (GRD-2-647) Année 1995
  • 19h06
    The touch of your lips - MANUEL ROCHEMAN
    Manuel RochemanPiano

    The touch of your lips

    Mathias Allamane : Contrebasse, Matthieu Chazarenc : Batterie
    Album The Touch Of Your Lips - Tribute To Bill Evans Label Naïve (NJ 620911) Année 2010
  • 19h11
    The touch of your lips - SHEILA JORDAN
    Sheila Jordan

    The touch of your lips

    Tom Harrell : Trompette, Steve Kuhn : Piano, David Finck : Contrebasse, Billy Drummond : Percussions
    Album Little Song Label Highnote Recordings (HCD 7096) Année 2003
  • 19h17
    More than you know - Dexter Gordon
    Dexter GordonSaxophone

    More than you know

    Album Strings And Things Label Steeple Chase (SCCD 31145)
