Vendredi 5 juillet 2019
Torch Songs : Un instru, un chanté
Les versions instrumentales et chantées de quelques unes des plus belles mélodies du Jazz...
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Charlie RouseSaxophone
When sunny gets blueAlbum Yeah ! Label Epic (88697112012) Année 2007
- 18h10Chris Connor
When sunny gets blue (lp version)Album Witchcraft Label Rhino Records-Rhino Atlantic Année 2005
- 18h15Stan GetzSaxophone ténor
He was too good to meJan Johansson : Piano, Daniel Jordan : Contrebasse, William Schiopffe : BatterieAlbum Stan Getz At Large Plus Label Jazz Unlimited (JUCD 2002) Année 1991
- 18h20Monica Zetterlund
He was too good to meAlbum It Only Happens Every Time Label Pathe Marconi (7C 062 35 454) Année 1978
- 18h26Kasper VillaumePiano
Autumn nocturneJesper Bodilsen : Contrebasse, Jeff Tain Watts : Batterie, Villaume Kasper TrioAlbum 117 Ditmas Avenue Label Stunt Records (STUCD 04122)
- 18h32Cassandra Wilson
Autumn nocturneMulgrew Miller : Piano, Lonnie Plaxico : Contrebasse, Terri Lyne Carrington : BatterieAlbum Blue Skies Label Winter & Winter (919018-2) Année 1988
- 18h38Nicolas Montier Trio
Born to be blueNicolas Montier : Saxophone ténor, Stan Laferri7re : Piano, Pierre Maingourd : Contrebasse, Pierre Charial : OrgueAlbum Swing De Barbarie Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 563) Année 2011
- 18h45Mel Tormé
Born to be blueAlbum My Kind Of Music Année 2010
- 18h49Marc Hemmeler & Ray Brown
I'm glad there is youAlbum For Betty Label Elabeth (ELA 621028) Année 1982
- 18h53Helen Merrill
I'm glad there is youAlbum Imagination Label Ldr Recordings (LDC1035) Année 1982
- 18h59Teddy Wilson
I'm thru with loveAlbum 24 Jazz Giants / Vol. 2 Label Carrere (96674)
- 19h01Carmen Mac Rae
I'm thru with loveAlbum I'll Be Seeing You Label Decca (GRD-2-647) Année 1995
- 19h06Manuel RochemanPiano
The touch of your lipsMathias Allamane : Contrebasse, Matthieu Chazarenc : BatterieAlbum The Touch Of Your Lips - Tribute To Bill Evans Label Naïve (NJ 620911) Année 2010
- 19h11Sheila Jordan
The touch of your lipsTom Harrell : Trompette, Steve Kuhn : Piano, David Finck : Contrebasse, Billy Drummond : PercussionsAlbum Little Song Label Highnote Recordings (HCD 7096) Année 2003
- 19h17Dexter GordonSaxophone
More than you knowDiversAlbum Strings And Things Label Steeple Chase (SCCD 31145)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Marie-Christine FerdinandCollaboration