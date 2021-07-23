Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 23 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

Sweet Soul Music (2/2)

De la soul, encore de la soul, toujours de la soul dans Retour de Plage. Un vagabondage au cœur d'un genre inépuisable où l’on pourra croiser des célébrités (The Staples Singers, Ike & Tina Turner, Prince, Dizzy Gillespie…) et des inconnus (Alice Clark, Ikebe Shakedown, Hatsumi Shibata…)

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Everyday people - THE STAPLE SINGERS
    The Staple Singers

    Everyday people

    Album Come go with me (The stax collection) / CD 2 : We'll get over Label Craft Recordings (CR003642) Année 2019
  • 18h08
    Funkier than a mosquito's tweeter - IKE
    Ike

    Funkier than a mosquito's tweeter

    Bullock Aillene : compositeur, Tina Turner, Bullock Aillene : auteur
    Album Spirit of... Funk - from the roots to the fruits Label Wagram (3120682) Année 2006
  • 18h10
    Don't you care - ALICE CLARK
    Alice Clark

    Don't you care

    Album Alice Clark Label We Want Sounds Année 1972
