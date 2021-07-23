Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 23 juillet 2021
Sweet Soul Music (2/2)
De la soul, encore de la soul, toujours de la soul dans Retour de Plage. Un vagabondage au cœur d'un genre inépuisable où l’on pourra croiser des célébrités (The Staples Singers, Ike & Tina Turner, Prince, Dizzy Gillespie…) et des inconnus (Alice Clark, Ikebe Shakedown, Hatsumi Shibata…)
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03The Staple Singers
Everyday peopleAlbum Come go with me (The stax collection) / CD 2 : We'll get over Label Craft Recordings (CR003642) Année 2019
- 18h08Ike
Funkier than a mosquito's tweeterBullock Aillene : compositeur, Tina Turner, Bullock Aillene : auteurAlbum Spirit of... Funk - from the roots to the fruits Label Wagram (3120682) Année 2006
- 18h10Alice Clark
Don't you careAlbum Alice Clark Label We Want Sounds Année 1972
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Alice EscriouCollaboration
