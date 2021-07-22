Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20h
Jeudi 22 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

Sweet Soul Music (1/2)

Au programme, de la soul soyeuse qui se mélange à la pop, au jazz, au funk. Avec, en vedette, le pianiste, compositeur, arrangeur Charles Stepney qui a travaillé avec Minnie Riperton, Earth Wind & Fire, Ramsey Lewis ou Terry Callier…

Sweet Soul Music (1/2)
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Looking thru the eyes of love - MARLENA SHAW
    Marlena Shaw

    Looking thru the eyes of love

    Album The spice of life Label Verve (0602498818695)
  • 18h08
    Hey, love - ROTARY CONNECTION
    Rotary Connection

    Hey, love

    Album Black gold / The very best of Label Chess@ (983 437-9) Année 2006
  • 18h12
    May our amens be true - ROTARY CONNECTION
    Rotary Connection

    May our amens be true

    Album Black gold / The very best of Label Chess@ (983 437-9) Année 2006
  • 18h16
    Les fleurs - RAMSEY LEWIS
    Ramsey LewisPiano

    Les fleurs

    Cleveland Eaton : Basse, Maurice White : Batterie
    Album Maiden voyage (and more) Label Grp (V. Arista Grp) (GRP 18042) Année 1994
  • 18h16
    Completeness - MINNIE RIPERTON
    Minnie Riperton

    Completeness

    Album Minnie Riperton / Three degrees Label Master Tone (6112) Année 1996
  • 18h25
    Maiden voyage - RAMSEY LEWIS
    Ramsey LewisPiano

    Maiden Voyage

    Cleveland Eaton : Basse, Maurice White : Batterie
    Album Maiden voyage (and more) Label Grp (V. Arista Grp) (GRP 18042) Année 1994
  • 18h29
    Mother nature's son - RAMSEY LEWIS
    Ramsey LewisPiano

    Mother nature's son

    John Winston Lennon : compositeur, Mccartney Paul James : compositeur, John Winston Lennon : auteur, Mccartney Paul James : auteur
    Album Mother Nature's Son Label Cadet (LPS 821) Année 1968
  • 18h35
    Hot dawgit - RAMSEY LEWIS
    Ramsey LewisPiano

    Hot dawgit

    Album Columbia jazz : Sun goddess / CD 18 Label Columbia (88883735352-18) Année 2013
  • 18h38
    What's the name of this funk (Spider man) - RAMSEY LEWIS
    Ramsey Lewis

    What's the name of this funk (Spider man)

    Album Don't it feel good Label Columbia Année 1975
  • 18h42
    Shining star * - EARTH WIND & FIRE

    Shining star *

    Album That's the way of the world Label Cbs Année 1975
  • 18h46
    That's the way of the world - EARTH WIND & FIRE
    Earth Wind & Fire

    That's the way of the world

    Album That's the way of the world Label Cbs (CDCBS 80575) Année 1975
  • 18h52
    Saturday nite - EARTH WIND & FIRE
    Earth Wind & Fire

    Saturday nite

    Album Spirit Label Cbs (CDCBS 81451) Année 1976
  • 18h56
    Caribou - EARTH WIND & FIRE
    Earth Wind & Fire

    Caribou

    Album Open our eyes Label Columbia (COL 501502) Année 1974
  • 19h01
    Me for you - THE EMOTIONS
    The Emotions

    Me for you

    Album Flowers (Bonus Track Version) Label Legacy Recordings Année 2014
  • 19h05
    Make it with you - THE DELLS
    The Dells

    Make it with you

    Album Freedom means Label Geffen Année 1971
  • 19h09
    Walk on by - THE DELLS
    The Dells

    Walk On By

    Album The Dells sing Dionne Warwicke's greatest hits Label Geffen Année 1972
