Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Jeudi 22 juillet 2021
Sweet Soul Music (1/2)
Au programme, de la soul soyeuse qui se mélange à la pop, au jazz, au funk. Avec, en vedette, le pianiste, compositeur, arrangeur Charles Stepney qui a travaillé avec Minnie Riperton, Earth Wind & Fire, Ramsey Lewis ou Terry Callier…
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Marlena Shaw
Looking thru the eyes of loveAlbum The spice of life Label Verve (0602498818695)
- 18h08Rotary Connection
Hey, loveAlbum Black gold / The very best of Label Chess@ (983 437-9) Année 2006
- 18h12Rotary Connection
May our amens be trueAlbum Black gold / The very best of Label Chess@ (983 437-9) Année 2006
- 18h16Ramsey LewisPiano
Les fleursCleveland Eaton : Basse, Maurice White : BatterieAlbum Maiden voyage (and more) Label Grp (V. Arista Grp) (GRP 18042) Année 1994
- 18h16Minnie Riperton
CompletenessAlbum Minnie Riperton / Three degrees Label Master Tone (6112) Année 1996
- 18h25Ramsey LewisPiano
Maiden VoyageCleveland Eaton : Basse, Maurice White : BatterieAlbum Maiden voyage (and more) Label Grp (V. Arista Grp) (GRP 18042) Année 1994
- 18h29Ramsey LewisPiano
Mother nature's sonJohn Winston Lennon : compositeur, Mccartney Paul James : compositeur, John Winston Lennon : auteur, Mccartney Paul James : auteurAlbum Mother Nature's Son Label Cadet (LPS 821) Année 1968
- 18h35Ramsey LewisPiano
Hot dawgitAlbum Columbia jazz : Sun goddess / CD 18 Label Columbia (88883735352-18) Année 2013
- 18h38Ramsey Lewis
What's the name of this funk (Spider man)Album Don't it feel good Label Columbia Année 1975
- 18h42
Shining star *Album That's the way of the world Label Cbs Année 1975
- 18h46Earth Wind & Fire
That's the way of the worldAlbum That's the way of the world Label Cbs (CDCBS 80575) Année 1975
- 18h52Earth Wind & Fire
Saturday niteAlbum Spirit Label Cbs (CDCBS 81451) Année 1976
- 18h56Earth Wind & Fire
CaribouAlbum Open our eyes Label Columbia (COL 501502) Année 1974
- 19h01The Emotions
Me for youAlbum Flowers (Bonus Track Version) Label Legacy Recordings Année 2014
- 19h05The Dells
Make it with youAlbum Freedom means Label Geffen Année 1971
- 19h09The Dells
Walk On ByAlbum The Dells sing Dionne Warwicke's greatest hits Label Geffen Année 1972
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Alice EscriouCollaboration
