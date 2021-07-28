Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mercredi 28 juillet 2021
Stan Getz, sax aux pattes de velours
On le surnommait « The Sound ». Il faut dire que le velouté de la sonorité de Stan Getz est totalement unique. On se laisse volontiers envoûter par les volutes du saxophoniste et c’est tellement « cool » ! D’autant que bossa nova et jazz avec cordes seront forcément au programme…
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Stan GetzSaxophone ténor
Indian SummerDiversAlbum Quartets Label Prestige (OJC20 121-2) Année 1950
- 18h07Stan GetzSaxophone ténor
Love is Here to StayDiversAlbum Stan Getz and the cool sounds Label Verve (5473172) Année 1953
- 18h11Gerry Mulligan Quartet
My Old FlameChet Baker : Trompette, Gerry Mulligan : Saxophone baryton, DiversAlbum Soft shoe Label Dreyfus Jazz (FDM 36776-2) Année 2004
- 18h15Dizzy GillespieTrompette
Girl of my dreamsStan Getz : Saxophone ténorAlbum Diz and Getz Label Verve (549749-2) Année 2001
- 18h19Stan GetzSaxophone ténor
Who could careBob Brookmeyer : Trombone, Steve Kuhn : Piano, John Neves : Contrebasse, Roy Haynes : BatterieAlbum Recorded Fall 1961 Label Verve (549369-2) Année 2002
- 18h25Stan GetzSaxophone ténor
Moonlight in VermontAlbum Reflections 1963 Label Verve (523322-2)
- 18h27Paul DesmondSaxophone alto
Desmond blueAlbum Desmond blue (with strings) Label Rca (74321 37751 2)
- 18h32Stan GetzSaxophone ténor
I remember whenAlbum Focus Label Verve (521419-2) Année 1997
- 18h39Stan GetzSaxophone ténor
I'm late, I'm late (45 rpm issue)Album Focus Label Verve (521419-2) Année 1997
- 18h41Sylvain Rifflet
Night RunSylvain Rifflet. : compositeur, Fred Palem. : compositeur, Sylvain Rifflet (saxophone ténor), Simon Tailleu (contrebasse), Jeff Ballard (batterie), Orchestre Appassionato, Mathieu Herzog (direction), Raphaël Merlin (direction)Album Re-Focus Label Verve Année 2017
- 18h46Philippe Sardecompositeur
Mort d'un pourri : Dans le regard d'Alain DelonCarlos Savina : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Stan Getz : Saxophone ténor, Andy Laverne : Piano, Rick Laird : Basse, Billy Hart : Batterie, Efrain Toro : Percussions, Marcel Azzola : BandonéonAlbum BOF / Mort d'un pourri / Est-ce bien raisonnable Label Emarcy Records (017177-2) Année 1981
- 18h50Stan GetzSaxophone ténor
FlightEddy Louiss : Orgue, Christiane Legrand, DiversAlbum Communications 72 Label Emarcy Records (984 635-7) Année 2007
- 18h54Bud ShankSaxophone alto, Flûte
His eyes, her eyesMichel Legrand : compositeur, Michel Legrand : chef d'orchestre, Michel Legrand : Piano, ClavecinAlbum Les moulins de son coeur / CD 07 : Deux saxophonistes : Stan Getz & Bud Shank / 1969-1970 Label Decca (60075384839) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Alice EscriouCollaboration
émission précédentemardi 27 juillet 2021
émission suivantejeudi 29 juillet 2021