Stan Getz, sax aux pattes de velours

On le surnommait « The Sound ». Il faut dire que le velouté de la sonorité de Stan Getz est totalement unique. On se laisse volontiers envoûter par les volutes du saxophoniste et c’est tellement « cool » ! D’autant que bossa nova et jazz avec cordes seront forcément au programme…

Stan Getz, 1942, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives