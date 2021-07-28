Retour de plage
Mercredi 28 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

Stan Getz, sax aux pattes de velours

On le surnommait « The Sound ». Il faut dire que le velouté de la sonorité de Stan Getz est totalement unique. On se laisse volontiers envoûter par les volutes du saxophoniste et c’est tellement « cool » ! D’autant que bossa nova et jazz avec cordes seront forcément au programme…

Stan Getz, 1942, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Indian summer - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone ténor

    Indian Summer

    Divers
    Album Quartets Label Prestige (OJC20 121-2) Année 1950
  • 18h07
    Love is here to stay - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone ténor

    Love is Here to Stay

    Divers
    Album Stan Getz and the cool sounds Label Verve (5473172) Année 1953
  • 18h11
    My old flame - GERRY MULLIGAN QUARTET
    Gerry Mulligan Quartet

    My Old Flame

    Chet Baker : Trompette, Gerry Mulligan : Saxophone baryton, Divers
    Album Soft shoe Label Dreyfus Jazz (FDM 36776-2) Année 2004
  • 18h15
    Girl of my dreams - DIZZY GILLESPIE
    Dizzy GillespieTrompette

    Girl of my dreams

    Stan Getz : Saxophone ténor
    Album Diz and Getz Label Verve (549749-2) Année 2001
  • 18h19
    Who could care - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone ténor

    Who could care

    Bob Brookmeyer : Trombone, Steve Kuhn : Piano, John Neves : Contrebasse, Roy Haynes : Batterie
    Album Recorded Fall 1961 Label Verve (549369-2) Année 2002
  • 18h25
    Moonlight in vermont - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone ténor

    Moonlight in Vermont

    Album Reflections 1963 Label Verve (523322-2)
  • 18h27
    Desmond blue - PAUL DESMOND
    Paul DesmondSaxophone alto

    Desmond blue

    Album Desmond blue (with strings) Label Rca (74321 37751 2)
  • 18h32
    I remember when - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone ténor

    I remember when

    Album Focus Label Verve (521419-2) Année 1997
  • 18h39
    I'm late, I'm late (45 rpm issue) - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone ténor

    I'm late, I'm late (45 rpm issue)

    Album Focus Label Verve (521419-2) Année 1997
  • 18h41
    Night run - Sylvain Rifflet
    Sylvain Rifflet

    Night Run

    Sylvain Rifflet. : compositeur, Fred Palem. : compositeur, Sylvain Rifflet (saxophone ténor), Simon Tailleu (contrebasse), Jeff Ballard (batterie), Orchestre Appassionato, Mathieu Herzog (direction), Raphaël Merlin (direction)
    Album Re-Focus Label Verve Année 2017
  • 18h46
    Mort d'un pourri : Dans le regard d'Alain Delon - STAN GETZ
    Philippe Sardecompositeur

    Mort d'un pourri : Dans le regard d'Alain Delon

    Carlos Savina : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Stan Getz : Saxophone ténor, Andy Laverne : Piano, Rick Laird : Basse, Billy Hart : Batterie, Efrain Toro : Percussions, Marcel Azzola : Bandonéon
    Album BOF / Mort d'un pourri / Est-ce bien raisonnable Label Emarcy Records (017177-2) Année 1981
  • 18h50
    Flight - STAN GETZ
    Stan GetzSaxophone ténor

    Flight

    Eddy Louiss : Orgue, Christiane Legrand, Divers
    Album Communications 72 Label Emarcy Records (984 635-7) Année 2007
  • 18h54
    His eyes, her eyes - BUD SHANK
    Bud ShankSaxophone alto, Flûte

    His eyes, her eyes

    Michel Legrand : compositeur, Michel Legrand : chef d'orchestre, Michel Legrand : Piano, Clavecin
    Album Les moulins de son coeur / CD 07 : Deux saxophonistes : Stan Getz & Bud Shank / 1969-1970 Label Decca (60075384839) Année 2018
L'équipe de l'émission :
